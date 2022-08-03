For members
WEATHER
Heatwave in Switzerland: Scorching temperatures and peak days
The heatwave is expected to continue until Friday at least, with temperatures reaching 37C in parts of Switzerland - here's what to expect for the rest of the week.
Published: 3 August 2022 12:25 CEST
A boy jumps into Lake Geneva at sunset from a platform off the village of Lutry, western Switzerland on August 9th 2020. Switzerland is set for another hot week. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Five of the biggest challenges facing Switzerland right now
It might be rich and officially neutral, but that doesn't mean that Switzerland is immune to the problems facing Europe, from the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the climate crisis. These are the main challenges for the country right now.
Published: 3 August 2022 11:12 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments