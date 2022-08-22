For members
Can foreigners apply for (and get) a mortgage in Switzerland?
If you are a foreign national and want to buy property in Switzerland, you may be wondering whether you are eligible for mortgage. The answer depends on several factors.
Published: 22 August 2022 16:41 CEST
Depending on your passport, you may need permission to apply for a Swiss mortgage. Image by Randy Jost from Pixabay
Where to find property in Switzerland for under CHF 500k
Switzerland is not known for being a cheap country and property prices are higher than in other European countries, but it's still possible to find property bargains, some for even under CHF 100k.
Published: 4 August 2022 15:29 CEST
Updated: 22 August 2022 09:29 CEST
