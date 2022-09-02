For members
Where in Switzerland is renting cheaper than buying right now?
For years, buying a property in Switzerland was considered to make better financial sense than renting. But in a number of municipalities this is no longer the case, a new analysis reveals.
Published: 2 September 2022 13:00 CEST
Depending on where you live, renting may be cheaper than buying. Image by F. Muhammad from Pixabay
This is where you can buy cheaper properties in Switzerland
You probably don’t think of Swiss housing market as being ‘cheap’, because it is not. But from time to time, it is possible to find a reasonably priced property - if you are not too picky about the location.
Published: 29 August 2022 11:28 CEST
