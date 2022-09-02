Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

PROPERTY

Where in Switzerland is renting cheaper than buying right now?

For years, buying a property in Switzerland was considered to make better financial sense than renting. But in a number of municipalities this is no longer the case, a new analysis reveals.

Published: 2 September 2022 13:00 CEST
Where in Switzerland is renting cheaper than buying right now?
Depending on where you live, renting may be cheaper than buying. Image by F. Muhammad from Pixabay

Owning a home — if you can afford to buy one in the first place — is usually cheaper than renting in a long run, as mortgages are tax deductible, and most rents aren’t. Generally, renting in Switzerland costs almost 20 percent more than buying.

For instance, a report by Raiffeisen Bank found that buying a house in Switzerland can save a considerable amount of cash over time – particularly for families. 

However, this particular report was written in 2020 and reflected the situation on the property market as it was at then.

A more recent study, carried out earlier in 2022 by Credit Suisse, shows that for the first time in 13 years, renting is actually a cheaper option than buying  — at least in the short term.

READ MORE : Buying property versus renting in Switzerland: What is actually cheaper?
 

The reason for this reversal is that fixed-rate mortgages have become significantly more expensive since the beginning of 2022 due to inflation.

While previously the price of Swiss land and properties was high, mortgage interest rates were among the lowest in Europe.

For instance, at the end of December 2021, annual interest rates for five-year fixed mortgages were 0.97 percent, and 1.17 percent for 10-year terms, according to Moneyland consumer site.

By the end of June, however, rates rose to 2.57 percent and 2.99 percent for five and 10-year terms, respectively.

However, while the interest rate is an important reason for the current costs, “the price of land makes a massive difference” as well, according to Donato Scognamiglio, managing director of IAZI property consultants.

“In the urban areas, where people like to be and the density is high, you pay an enormous amount for land”, he said.

This means that for many people who are looking to purchase a home now, renting may be a cheaper option than buying, at least in some Swiss regions.

What’s the situation in various cities and areas?

In 451 communities where renting was more expensive than buying a year ago, the situation is now reversed, according to a cost analysis by SRF public broadcaster.

The difference is most striking in Zug, where a number of international companies are located: buying a property in the tiny canton is now at least 55 percent more expensive than renting.

Similar trends are found in other notoriously pricey property markets: in Zurich, Geneva, and Basel, buying a home now costs 35 percent more than renting. This tendency is also seen in Lausanne, Lugano, St. Gallen, and Chur.

Not surprisingly, given that they are the most expensive cantons (and real estate markets) in Switzerland, Zurich and Geneva have the highest price tags for properties.

“Zurich is such a sought-after location, it was difficult to find any properties there even before the interest rate hike”, Scognamiglio said. “Now it’s even clearer that you have to rent”.

Buying in Zurich municipalities of Oberrieden, Küsnacht, Zumikon, Kilchberg, Rüschlikon, Thalwil, Erlenbach, Herrliberg, Meilen, and Zollikon is now between 45 and 50 percent more expensive than renting.

As for Geneva, “buying is up to 30 percent more expensive than renting in the communities around the second largest city in Switzerland”, SRF said.

While that may well be, rents in Geneva are also high, compared to other Swiss municipalities. This is because the land for new constructions is limited by the canton’s geography — it is wedged between France and Lake Geneva — while the demand is growing steadily,

READ MORE: Why is Geneva’s rent the highest in Switzerland?

If you have your heart set on owning a dwelling rather than renting one, your best bet is to look beyond the cities and their immediate suburbs.

Generally speaking, buying in rural areas or small, non-industrial cantons, is cheaper than renting, because prices there are significantly lower.

As an example, Jura has the least expensive building land, followed by Solothurn and Glarus, according to Moneyland.

A map on the SRF site shows where it is currently cheaper to rent than to buy, and vice-versa.

READ MORE: Renting now ‘cheaper than buying’ in Switzerland
 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

This is where you can buy cheaper properties in Switzerland

You probably don’t think of Swiss housing market as being ‘cheap’, because it is not. But from time to time, it is possible to find a reasonably priced property - if you are not too picky about the location.

Published: 29 August 2022 11:28 CEST
This is where you can buy cheaper properties in Switzerland

Houses and apartments are notoriously expensive in Switzerland, and out of reach for most low and middle-class people.

One major reason for high real estate costs is scarcity of land.

Switzerland is a small country with little land left to be developed and the development of whatever land is available is strictly regulated; for instance, agricultural land can’t easily be used for construction.

And as Switzerland’s land is not expandable, “residential real estate will continue to appreciate in value”, according to Stefan Fahrländer, chairman of the board of Fahrländer Partner, a real estate consultancy firm in Zurich.

There is also another reason for the shortage of homes — immigration.

“There are more and more people in the country”, said Roman Ballmer from Zurich property firm Lazi.

“Even in 2020, the year of the pandemic, immigration increased and fewer people left the country”, he said.  “For the few homes for sale, there are more and more auctions, with properties selling well above the original asking price”.

However, there are places in Switzerland where cheaper options are available right now.

The priciest housing is typically in urban centres like Geneva, Zurich, and Basel, or locations with a high concentration of multinational companies and residents, such as Zug and Lausanne.

But if you are willing to venture farther afield, you can find small municipalities where real estate prices have been dropping, even while they continue to soar in larger conglomerations mentioned above.

The real estate consultancy Wüest Partner has identified 20 municipalities where the prices of condominiums and single-family houses have fallen the most.

READ MORE: Where to find property in Switzerland for under CHF 500k

Here are some examples:

Ollon, Vaud

While properties in Vaud, especially close to the Lake Geneva region, are expensive and rising, the small municipality of Ollon is bucking this trend.

Prices of properties in this small town composed of 23 villages with a total population of 8,440 people, are 14 percent cheaper than a decade ago. Plus, if a city vibe is more your thing than a laid-back ambience of small towns, you can be in Lausanne in about 45 minutes via the A9 motorway.

Val-d’Illiez and Troistorrents, Valais 

Both municipalities are small — population 2,100 and 4,800, respectively — but are located less than an hour from the capital of Sion. The price of properties there, especially condominiums, fell by 5 percent in recent years.

Tourist destinations

If you are in the market for a secondary residence, you are in luck: prices in some tourist municipalities are also decreasing.

For instance, a single-family house in Klosters (Graubünden) costs 12.3 percent less than in prior years, and in Davos (also in Graubünden) prices dropped by 9.6 percent.

READ MORE: How can I buy a second home in Switzerland?

What if you have your heart set on a big city?

As stated above, real estate prices are through the roof (no pun intended) is Switzerland’s largest cities.

However, there is a bit of good news: while prices in some urban areas have not fallen, they have not increases much either.

This is the case of Geneva districts of Bellevue, Bradonnex, and Meinier, where cost of real estate went up very slightly by 0.2 and 0.3 percent respectively.

You can see all the prices here.
 

SHOW COMMENTS