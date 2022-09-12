For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Switzerland ranked top country in world for ‘human development’
In a new global ranking by a United Nations agency, Switzerland was handed top spot.
Published: 12 September 2022 15:33 CEST
Swiss flag throwers attend the final day of the 14th International Alphorn contest on the mountain pasture of Tracouet above Nendaz in the southern Swiss Alps on July 26, 2015. The wind instrument, which is a part of the Swiss folklore, is made of wood, has a cup-shaped mouthpiece and is used by mountain dwellers in Switzerland. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
READER INSIGHTS
‘Five years to make friends’: The ups and downs of life in a Swiss village
What is it like for foreigners to live in Switzerland’s rural areas? We asked our readers to shed light on the pros and cons of life in a Swiss village.
Published: 7 September 2022 16:54 CEST
