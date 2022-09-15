For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Can Switzerland keep its trains running if energy crisis worsens?
Millions of passengers rely on the usually dependable Swiss public transport network to get them from point A to point B. But this could change if there is an electricity shortage.
Published: 15 September 2022 14:50 CEST
It is not yet certain that Swiss trains will run as normal this winter. Photo by Victor He on Unsplash
Reader question: Can I travel to and from Switzerland if I lose my residence permit?
Travelling to and from Switzerland without proper documents in hand could pose a problem — or not — depending on several factors.
Published: 12 September 2022 11:15 CEST
