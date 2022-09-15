Read news from:
Can Switzerland keep its trains running if energy crisis worsens?

Millions of passengers rely on the usually dependable Swiss public transport network to get them from point A to point B. But this could change if there is an electricity shortage.

Published: 15 September 2022 14:50 CEST
It is not yet certain that Swiss trains will run as normal this winter. Photo by Victor He on Unsplash

In what could be one of the most paradoxical statements in recent months, Switzerland’s Federal Transport Office commemorated the 175th anniversary of the national railroad system in March 2022 with these words: “By opting for electricity, the railways bet early on a modern energy source available in Switzerland”.

Of course, nobody could have predicted back then that one day electric power may not be as plentiful, affecting the smooth running of Swiss Federal Railways (SBB).

This could, however, happen if there are — as officials predict — power outages caused by European-wide energy crisis.

While the natural instinct might be to blame Russia for this situation, the war in Ukraine is only partly responsible for the impending crisis.

The other reason lies much closer to home: 28 of 56 nuclear power plants in France — which exports electricity to Switzerland —  had to be shut down early this year for an undefined period of time due mostly to corrosion damage.

As a result, industry experts say that electricity will likely become scarce during the coldest months of 2022 and 2023, possibly impacting to some degree essential services such as telecommunications, electronic bank payments, and public transportation.

How worried should we be about trains being out of service?

As Switzerland’s rail system has its own power resources, in the event of a general breakdown its energy autonomy is estimated at about one hour — just enough time to bring the trains back to the station and not leave passengers stranded.

However, in a complete blackout, all train services would come to a standstill.

Depending on the extent of disruptions, Switzerland’s economy could suffer, as it relies heavily on trains —not only for passenger traffic but also for transporting goods.

For Franck Furrer, secretary general of the Association of Shippers “freight has very few paths on the rail infrastructure” and lack of electricity would impact the transport significantly.

What about passengers?

SBB has been preparing for such worst-case scenarios, the company announced on Thursday.

Swiss trains “are powered 90 percent by hydro energy,” mainly from SBB’s own power stations. However, these facilities currently produce less energy due to drought and low water levels in the reservoirs over the summer.

While the company said it is trying to ensure that its “reservoirs remain at their maximum level”, in the meantime it has to buy substitute energy on the market “at constantly rising prices”.

Still, is no no guarantee that the trains will be able to run all winter without any disruptions.

In the event that the government imposes restrictions on energy use, “the rail offer should be greatly reduced or would lead to an interruption of services”, SBB said.

Could the government order limits on energy use that would impact public transportation?

If shortages were to become serious, the Organisation for Electricity Supply in Extraordinary Situations (Ostral) would activate a four-step procedure.

As a first step, the Federal Council will call on the population (individuals and businesses alike) to voluntarily reduce their electricity consumption.

If this is not enough, consumption restrictions will be imposed. Among them would be the ban on operating ski lifts, as well as limits on other infrastructures that use up a lot of electricity — and that would include public transport system.

TRAVEL NEWS

Reader question: Can I travel to and from Switzerland if I lose my residence permit?

Travelling to and from Switzerland without proper documents in hand could pose a problem — or not — depending on several factors.

Published: 12 September 2022 11:15 CEST
Reader question: Can I travel to and from Switzerland if I lose my residence permit?

As Swiss work / residency permits can be difficult to obtain, people guard them with their lives.

But even the most valuable documents or objects can be lost, which, as life would have it, often happens at most inconvenient moments — like when you are getting ready to travel abroad, or return to Switzerland from a foreign country.

Whether or not you need to panic depends on your nationality, and on whether you are leaving Switzerland or entering the country.

In the former case, you should not have much problem, assuming you have your passport in hand. Unless you are on the authorities’ radar as a criminal and are sought by police, you will likely be able to leave easily.

Things could get more complicated if you are entering the country — but only in certain cases.

If you are a citizen of the EU / EFTA state, all you need to show is either your passport or another identity document issued by your country. That’s because you have a right to enter Switzerland as you please.

This holds true whether you are arriving directly from an EU / EFTA state or from somewhere outside Europe — what matters is the passport you hold, not where you are coming from.

If, however, you hail from a third country, including the UK, the United States, Canada, Australia, India, and other non-European countries, not having your Swiss residence permit with you may make entry more difficult — though not impossible.

Unlike your EU / EFTA counterparts, you will have to queue up at a separate line, where the immigration officer will ask you how long you will stay in Switzerland (as a tourist, you can stay for up to three months). If you reply that you live and work in Switzerland, you will have to show your permit to prove your status. This is where not having your document could prove problematic.

Chances that you will be denied entry if you have a valid passport and, if needed, a visa, are slim, but you will be told to get your documents in order. The passport control officer could also inform the authorities in your canton of residence that you have entered Switzerland without a permit and that you have to get it reinstated within a certain time frame.

It is probably less likely that you will be grilled (in a manner of speaking) by a passport control officer if you travel without a work permit on a US or UK passport — as you are assumed to be a tourist who will not remain in Switzerland and seek social benefits — than, say, one from a developing country.

Procedures are basically the same regardless of whether you arrive in Switzerland directly from a third country or whether you have transited through a Schengen nation.

If, for instance, you first land in Germany before connecting to a flight to Switzerland, then you will go though the passport control at the first point of entry. If you are a citizen of a third nation, immigration officials in Germany will ask you the same questions, that is, the purpose of your trip to Switzerland. So not having your work permit with you may still pose a problem.

What should you do if you lose your Swiss residence permit?

Whether you are planning to travel abroad or not, you must report the loss immediately to your nearest police station.

If you lose the permit while in another country, then notify local authorities there.

In either case, the police will issue you with a confirmation of loss, which may make it easier to return to Switzerland.

The bigger question now is how to request a replacement permit from your canton of residence.

Bring the police loss report to your local administration’s population department (Einwohnerkontrolle in German, contrôle des habitants in French, and Controllo abitanti in Italian), which is in charge of all matters related to residence in a given municipality.

Thankfully, replacing a lost permit is far easier than getting one in the first place.
 
In some cases, you can find online a form requesting a replacement. Print it, fill it out and bring it with you to the administration office.

Keep in mind that once it is reported lost, the original permit is no longer valid. In case it turns up again, you can no longer use it.

A useful tip:

This may be a no-brainer, but it needs to be mentioned anyway: keep photocopies of all your travel documents, including passport, identity card, visa, and residence permit.

While copies don’t hold the same weight as originals, it is always better to have some proof than none at all.

