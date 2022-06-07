For members
ENERGY
How is Switzerland is preparing for power outages this winter?
There are growing concerns that Switzerland will face power outages this winter due to the energy crisis partly caused by Russia's war in Ukraine and problems with supply chains. This is how Swiss authorities plan to handle the situation.
Published: 7 June 2022 11:21 CEST
Will this become the energy source this winter? Photo: Cottonbro / Pexels
For members
ENERGY
Will you have to turn down the heating in your Swiss house this winter?
The question of energy supply — including for heating — has been a hot-button topic since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th. New calls to prevent shortages could affect you and your home.
Published: 3 June 2022 14:19 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments