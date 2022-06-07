Read news from:
How is Switzerland is preparing for power outages this winter?

There are growing concerns that Switzerland will face power outages this winter due to the energy crisis partly caused by Russia's war in Ukraine and problems with supply chains. This is how Swiss authorities plan to handle the situation.

Published: 7 June 2022 11:21 CEST
Will this become the energy source this winter? Photo: Cottonbro / Pexels

If the predictions from the electricity industry are correct, people in Switzerland might have to endure a colder winter than usual this year, but not due to the weather.

It’s because electricity shortages “are not excluded” this winter, according to the Federal Electricity Commission (Elcom), and they could mean less heating in homes, in addition to other inconveniences like blackouts.

While the natural instinct might be to blame Russia for this situation, the war in Ukraine is only partly responsible for the impending crisis.

The other reason lies much closer to home: 28 of 56 nuclear power plants in France — which exports electricity to Switzerland —  had to be shut down early this year for an undefined period of time due mostly to corrosion damage.

The ageing French nuclear power reactors will likely face more closures throughout the year in order for delayed safety checks to be carried out.

This means Switzerland will have to turn to Germany, Italy and Austria for its energy, and with fewer available supply channels, prices will rise.

READ MORE: Switzerland faces 20 percent increase in electricity costs

Another consequence of having fewer import sources is the possibility — and even probability, industry experts say — that electricity will become scarce during the coldest months of 2022 and 2023.

“Over the past 50 years, a power shortage has never been more realistic than now”, said Michael Frank, director of the Association of Swiss Electrical Companies.

What are authorities doing to prevent power outages this winter?

If shortages were to become serious, the Organisation for Electricity Supply in Extraordinary Situations (Ostral) would activate a four-step procedure, according to Ostral’s director, Lukas Küng.

As a first step, the Federal Council will call on the population (individuals and businesses alike) to voluntarily reduce their electricity consumption.

If this is not enough, consumption restrictions will be imposed. Among them would be the ban on operating ski lifts , as well as limits on other infrastructures that use up a lot of electricity — for instance reduction in public lighting and in public transport system.

In the worst-case scenario, “network operators will cyclically cut off power in some areas for a certain period”, Küng said.

To avoid the crisis, Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga is planning to use gas-powered stations as a reserve for the winter.

This measure, however, might not be sufficient.

“Three scenarios could jeopardise the electricity supply next winter”, according to Watson news portal.

“The first would be a hot, dry summer that would lower the levels of rivers and (dam) lakes. The second would be Putin’s decision to permanently close the gas tap to Europe. The third would be the [continued]  partial unavailability of French nuclear power plants”.

Will you have to turn down the heating in your Swiss house this winter?

The question of energy supply — including for heating — has been a hot-button topic since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th. New calls to prevent shortages could affect you and your home.

Published: 3 June 2022 14:19 CEST
While Switzerland’s dependence on Russian oil is comparatively minimal, the country has a heavier reliance on Russian gas.

Though it buys most of this energy source through various European distribution channels, almost half of Switzerland’s supply — an estimated 47 percent — is of Russian origin. 

About 25 percent of Switzerland’s 1.8 million buildings — 450,000 — use gas for heating, according to a study by Raiffeisen bank. Switzerland is not boycotting Russian gas, but Moscow has been threatening to cut off supplies to Europe. 

If this were to happen, it would be “very difficult” for Switzerland, according to Swiss President Guy Parmelin, as gas is used for heating directly or through electricity generation.

READ MORE: ‘Very difficult’: Why Switzerland fears a Russian gas embargo
 

In view of the uncertain evolution of the energy situation, the Social Democratic party (PS) is urging the Federal Council to take certain measures already to counter any shortfalls in the supply chain this winter.

One of the proposals is that temperatures in residential and commercial housing should not exceed 20C this winter. In buildings heated with gas rather than electricity, there should be “an additional reduction in temperature”, PS says.

The Federal Council has not yet responded to this particular proposal, and it is not clear how it could be implemented, as there is no law regulating such matters.

This could, however, be a recommendation but so far, authorities have not issued any, except for encouraging all home and building owners to switch to renewable heating.

Is 20C enough to keep you warm in your home?

It all depends on your personal preference, as well as how cold the weather is.

Switzerland has had some relatively mild winters, when this temperature should be adequate. But during a cold spell — and the country has experienced those as well, even if for short periods — 20 degrees may not be enough to keep you comfortably warm and you might have to wear additional clothing indoors.

If you live in your own home, then you are free to regulate your temperature, but if you are in rental dwellings you have less control over these settings.

Nevertheless, “according to an unwritten rule, it must be at least 20 degrees”, the Swiss Tenants Association (MV) indicates.

“If the room temperature is between 16 and 18 degrees, you can expect a reduction of 20 percent of the rent”, MV said.

“However, the prerequisite is that you inform your landlord immediately about the insufficient room temperature”, the association added.

This was the rule before the war in Ukraine; it remains to be seen whether it will remain intact this winter.

One thing we know already now is that from 2023, you can be expected to pay an additional 20 percent on electricity costs across Switzerland. This represents an 180-franc increase for the average Swiss home, but could be less or more, depending on the size of your house / apartment and your electricity consumption.

READ MORE: Switzerland faces 20 percent increase in electricity costs

