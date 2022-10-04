Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swiss pensioners are getting poorer, proposals for Swiss patients to be treated in France, and other news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 4 October 2022 08:42 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Summer is back in Switzerland this week.Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Inflation weighs on Swiss retirement assets

Coupled with relatively low interest rates, the 3.3-percent inflation rate is having a major impact on Swiss occupational pension funds, causing them to shrink by 2 percent.

Overall, purchasing power of pensions is falling and retirees risk losing a whole month’s income; an average retired  couple could lose between 450 and 500 francs, or 8 percent of their pensions, in purchasing power.

READ MORE: Switzerland’s retirees risk losing a whole month’s pension
 

And there is more bad news for the elderly…

More Swiss seniors are living in poverty

A new study by Pro Senectute organisation for the elderly reveals that over 300,000 seniors in Switzerland are poor, receiving only 2,500 a month to live on.

Regionally, most of them are in Ticino, where 30 percent of pensioners are living in poverty.

On the the other hand, in Basel only 6 percent of seniors are considered poor —the lowest rate in the country, the study found.

READ MORE: MYTHBUSTER: Yes, Switzerland does have people living in poverty

MP suggests Swiss patients should be treated in France

As the costs of healthcare are soaring in Switzerland, MP Philippe Nantermod proposes that residents who live near the French border — for instance, in Geneva, Vaud, and Jura — undergo medical treatment in France, where it is cheaper, and that Swiss insurance should pay for it.

Santésuisse, an umbrella group for health insurance companies, supports this move.

 “It would put  less pressure on the [Swiss] system”, said Christophe Kaempf, spokesperson for the group.

For instance, patients living near the border could consult a French doctor and could buy generic drugs for half the price in France”, he said.

“However, we must ensure that the services there are of equal quality to what we have in Switzerland”. 

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How Switzerland wants to cut soaring healthcare costs

Temperatures will exceed 20 degrees this week

After falling down sharply in the past few days, with cold and rain prevailing in much of Switzerland, the sun and higher temperatures are making their comeback this week, according to Nicolas Borgognon, meteorologist at MeteoNews

Temperatures will exceed 20C, reaching 23-24C on Wednesday, he said.

The weather will remain mild until this weekend, when “a possible return of showers is expected”.

But “temperatures will remain above seasonal averages until next Sunday”,  Borgognon said.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Indoor heating in Switzerland may lead to legal problems, Geneva considers right to vote for foreigners and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 3 October 2022 08:44 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Less heating in dwellings may cause a legal problem

While the government has recommended that temperature in rented apartments be lowered to 19C to save energy, this measure may not be feasible from a legal standpoint.

In a letter addressed to the Federal Council, the Swiss Association for the Real Estate Economy pointed out that many tenants will file a complaint if their accommodation is too cold, in which case they will be entitled to reduction in rent.

As for the Swiss Tenants Association (ASLOCA), it said that the temperature of 19C is “not acceptable”, especially for the elderly, vulnerable and sick.

READ MORE: Why you may be entitled to a rent reduction in Switzerland – and how to get it

Geneva could grant its foreigners the right to vote

Geneva’s voters will go to the polls to decide whether foreign residents can vote on the cantonal level. The canton has the highest proportion of foreigners in the country — about 40 percent.

The Council of State has accepted the initiative spearheaded by trade unions and various associations to grant the right to vote and stand as a candidate for foreigners who have resided in Geneva for at least eight years. The date of the referendum has not yet been set.

However, unlike some other cantons which allow only C-permit holders to vote, Geneva’s initiative calls for any foreigner — whether a permanent resident or asylum seeker — to have this right, as long as the eight-year residency requirement is met.

Thomas Vanek, who represents the left alliance in the Geneva parliament, said such an all-inclusive approach is important because “most of the debates are done at the cantonal level. And when you have 40 percent of the people residing in the canton who are excluded from political debate, that’s a problem”.

READ MORE: Where in Switzerland can foreigners vote?
 

Switzerland could avoid recession

There is some positive news for Switzerland on the economy front.

While recession will likely impact neighbour countries this winter, Switzerland is expected to be spared, experts say.

The reason is that Switzerland is “better equipped” to withstand the economic crisis.

“We believe that we can avoid a severe recession,” said Eric Scheidegger, chief economist and deputy director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Some MPs want to ban advertising for cheap meat

A number of Swiss supermarkets are selling meat at reduced prices, but while consumers might be happy about this development, farmers and elected officials are not. 

“These exorbitant discounts send the wrong signal. It is not fair to sell a high-value food like meat for a low price”, according to MP Markus Ritter, who is also  president of the Swiss Farmers’ Union.

Another deputy, Kilian Baumann, argues that  “the dumping of meat prices, often foreign, is to the detriment of local farmers”.

He has asked the Federal Council to intervene and is also urging retailers to refrain from such practices.

The Federal Council will examine the complaints and present various options in a report.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS