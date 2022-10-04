For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Swiss pensioners are getting poorer, proposals for Swiss patients to be treated in France, and other news in our roundup on Tuesday.
Published: 4 October 2022 08:42 CEST
Summer is back in Switzerland this week.Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Indoor heating in Switzerland may lead to legal problems, Geneva considers right to vote for foreigners and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 3 October 2022 08:44 CEST
