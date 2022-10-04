Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Inflation weighs on Swiss retirement assets

Coupled with relatively low interest rates, the 3.3-percent inflation rate is having a major impact on Swiss occupational pension funds, causing them to shrink by 2 percent.

Overall, purchasing power of pensions is falling and retirees risk losing a whole month’s income; an average retired couple could lose between 450 and 500 francs, or 8 percent of their pensions, in purchasing power.

And there is more bad news for the elderly…

More Swiss seniors are living in poverty

A new study by Pro Senectute organisation for the elderly reveals that over 300,000 seniors in Switzerland are poor, receiving only 2,500 a month to live on.

Regionally, most of them are in Ticino, where 30 percent of pensioners are living in poverty.

On the the other hand, in Basel only 6 percent of seniors are considered poor —the lowest rate in the country, the study found.

MP suggests Swiss patients should be treated in France

As the costs of healthcare are soaring in Switzerland, MP Philippe Nantermod proposes that residents who live near the French border — for instance, in Geneva, Vaud, and Jura — undergo medical treatment in France, where it is cheaper, and that Swiss insurance should pay for it.

Santésuisse, an umbrella group for health insurance companies, supports this move.

“It would put less pressure on the [Swiss] system”, said Christophe Kaempf, spokesperson for the group.

For instance, patients living near the border could consult a French doctor and could buy generic drugs for half the price in France”, he said.

“However, we must ensure that the services there are of equal quality to what we have in Switzerland”.

Temperatures will exceed 20 degrees this week

After falling down sharply in the past few days, with cold and rain prevailing in much of Switzerland, the sun and higher temperatures are making their comeback this week, according to Nicolas Borgognon, meteorologist at MeteoNews

Temperatures will exceed 20C, reaching 23-24C on Wednesday, he said.

The weather will remain mild until this weekend, when “a possible return of showers is expected”.

But “temperatures will remain above seasonal averages until next Sunday”, Borgognon said.

