Austria
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swiss assisted suicide group advertises its service on public transportation; Geneva seeks to provide cheaper dental care; and other news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 8 November 2022 07:40 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Geneva wants to make dental care more affordable for its residents. Image by JOSEPH SHOHMELIAN from Pixabay

An ad for assisted suicide group upsets tram passengers

In Bern, commuters are upset about an advertisement for assisted suicide placed inside trams by a right to-die organisation, EXIT.

The ad urges commuters to “sign up” for the group’s services.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the ad. It’s almost like being asked to kill myself. I find that such advertising is completely inappropriate”, one passenger complained.

EXIT’s spokesperson, Danièle Bersier, explained that the posters are not an advertising campaign, but above all  an “attention campaign, for which public transport lends itself well due to the high number of passengers”.

The ads should will also be posted for two weeks in trams and buses in Zurich and Basel.

Assisted suicide is legal in Switzerland, with increasingly more people enrolling in the service.

READ MORE: Assisted suicides on the rise in Switzerland

Swiss unemployment lowest in more than 20 years

At the end of October, Switzerland’s unemployment rate was 1.9 percent, the lowest since 2001, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The rate has remained stable in almost all cantons and virtually across all age groups.

As a comparison, EU’s unemployment rate during October stood 6 at percent.

Switzerland’s job market, as well as economy as a whole, have bounced back much better than its neighbours after the pandemic-driven slowdown.

READ MORE: Employment: This is where Switzerland’s jobs are right now

Geneva launches campaign ‘for dental care accessible to the entire population’

The socialist party has launched its new cantonal initiative on Monday, calling for a 300-franc ‘voucher’ for all residents to pay for dental treatments. “Too many families forego this care because they cannot afford it”, the supporters say.

The party now has four months to collect 5,438 signatures needed for a cantonal referendum to be held.

While it is true that dental care, which is not covered under the country’s compulsory basic health insurance, is expensive, similar cantonal initiatives had been rejected at the ballot box.

In the latest such vote, which was held in September 2022 in Neuchâtel, compulsory dental insurance was refused by 63.24 percent of voters.

Similar initiatives were also turned down in 2018 in Vaud and in 2019 in Geneva.

READ MORE: What isn’t covered by Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Geneva faces another strike today; EU still considers Switzerland a tax haven; and other news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 7 November 2022 08:16 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Yet another strike disrupts Geneva today

After a two-day industrial action by the city’s public transport employees (TPG) on October 12th and 13th, construction workers will take to the streets from 6:30 this morning.

Because of the procession of strikers through the centre, there will be fewer trams and buses serving the downtown area, and certain routes will be diverted or even cancelled altogether. In all, about 30 percent of the usual lines will be affected.

In its press release, the TPG recommend “avoiding travel to the city centre, favouring the use of the Léman Express, as well as the lines which circulate on the outskirts”.

This TPG map indicates the (darker-coloured) areas of the city that will be impacted by disruptions:

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Why are workers in Switzerland opting for strike action?
 

First ski slopes open in Switzerland

Although some resorts had expressed concern that unseasonably warm October would delay the opening of ski runs due to lack of snow, it turns out that this is not the case — at least in some areas.

As much as 30 cm of snow fell this weekend above 2,000 metres, allowing some resorts to open already.

For instance, 13 of the 31 ski lifts on the Breuil-Cervinia area (VS), at the Matterhorn, are in service.

Two resorts also situated near a glacier, Saas Fee (VS) and Engelberg (OW), opened parts of their ski areas too, in addition to the  Schilthorn, in the Bernese Oberland, and Diavolezza, in the Engadine (GR).

As already announced, skiers can expect higher prices in 2023.

READ MORE:  Why your ski trip in Switzerland will be more expensive this winter

In terms of product recalls, Migros trumps

Out of the total of 359 products that had been withdrawn from sale in Switzerland in the three-year period between January 2020 and October 2022, 37 were from from Migros and six from its subsidiary, Denner.

All of them had been recalled due to health or safety hazards.

As a comparison, Coop withdrew nine products during this period, followed by Lidl, with eight.

Migros spokesperson has not shed light on why the company had recalled more products than other retailers, saying only that “irreproachable product quality,  safety and the health of our customers” are at the centre of Migros’ quality management.

For the EU, Switzerland remains a haven of tax secrecy

This is the conclusion reached by the delegation from the European Parliament at the end of its two-day visit to Switzerland last week.

Its head, Paul Tang, acknowledged that “Switzerland is moving forward” on the taxation of multinationals, but must make further progress.

“To get rid of this reputation, a country must show that the flows of money coming from people who want to avoid paying taxes no longer pass through it. We need quantified results, which Switzerland is not capable of producing today”, he said.

Switzerland, however, is not the only ‘offender’, Tang pointed out, citing Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands as other tax havens in Europe.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Is Switzerland actually a tax haven?
 

