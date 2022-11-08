Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

An ad for assisted suicide group upsets tram passengers

In Bern, commuters are upset about an advertisement for assisted suicide placed inside trams by a right to-die organisation, EXIT.

The ad urges commuters to “sign up” for the group’s services.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the ad. It’s almost like being asked to kill myself. I find that such advertising is completely inappropriate”, one passenger complained.

EXIT’s spokesperson, Danièle Bersier, explained that the posters are not an advertising campaign, but above all an “attention campaign, for which public transport lends itself well due to the high number of passengers”.

The ads should will also be posted for two weeks in trams and buses in Zurich and Basel.

Assisted suicide is legal in Switzerland, with increasingly more people enrolling in the service.

Swiss unemployment lowest in more than 20 years

At the end of October, Switzerland’s unemployment rate was 1.9 percent, the lowest since 2001, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The rate has remained stable in almost all cantons and virtually across all age groups.

As a comparison, EU’s unemployment rate during October stood 6 at percent.

Switzerland’s job market, as well as economy as a whole, have bounced back much better than its neighbours after the pandemic-driven slowdown.

Geneva launches campaign ‘for dental care accessible to the entire population’

The socialist party has launched its new cantonal initiative on Monday, calling for a 300-franc ‘voucher’ for all residents to pay for dental treatments. “Too many families forego this care because they cannot afford it”, the supporters say.

The party now has four months to collect 5,438 signatures needed for a cantonal referendum to be held.

While it is true that dental care, which is not covered under the country’s compulsory basic health insurance, is expensive, similar cantonal initiatives had been rejected at the ballot box.

In the latest such vote, which was held in September 2022 in Neuchâtel, compulsory dental insurance was refused by 63.24 percent of voters.

Similar initiatives were also turned down in 2018 in Vaud and in 2019 in Geneva.

