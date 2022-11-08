For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Swiss assisted suicide group advertises its service on public transportation; Geneva seeks to provide cheaper dental care; and other news in our roundup on Tuesday.
Published: 8 November 2022 07:40 CET
Geneva wants to make dental care more affordable for its residents. Image by JOSEPH SHOHMELIAN from Pixabay
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Geneva faces another strike today; EU still considers Switzerland a tax haven; and other news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 7 November 2022 08:16 CET
