SWISS CITIZENSHIP

Which parts of Switzerland naturalise the most foreign residents?

Getting a Swiss citizenship is not a simple process anywhere in the country, but some cantons and municipalities are more willing to naturalise foreigners than others.

Published: 8 November 2022 14:13 CET
Some cantons are more inclusive of foreigners than others. Photo by Etienne Girardet on Unsplash

For many foreigners, obtaining Swiss citizenship can be an uphill struggle; even those who are, according to all criteria, eligible to be naturalised, can encounter various difficulties along the way.

While on the federal level, naturalisation requirements — such as the length of residence, language skills, and integration — are clearly set for both ordinary and simplified procedures — various cantons and municipalities sometimes put up additional roadblocks that trip up even the most qualified candidates.

For instance, municipal and communal naturalisation committees have been known to deny citizenships to people who couldn’t answer questions about the origins of raclette cheese or about living arrangements of bears and wolves at a local zoo, among other rather arbitrary queries.

READ MORE: Why your Swiss citizenship application might be rejected – and how to avoid it

Which cantons and cities have the most inclusive citizenship laws?

Researchers from University of Neuchâtel’s National Center of Competence in Research (NCCR) looked at the average naturalisation rate in Switzerland in 2020 — the latest statistics available, which still hold true today.

They found that rate to be 1.6 percent for both ordinary and facilitated naturalisations, which means that for every 100 foreigners residing permanently in Switzerland, between one and two became Swiss during that year.

They also examined the “relative inclusiveness” of naturalisation regulations in Switzerland’s 26 cantons to see which are most open to granting citizenships.

They found that Zurich, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, and Jura have the most inclusive legislation in terms of criteria such as length of residence, language, integration, good moral character, and economic resources, while Aargau, Schwyz and Graubünden have the most restrictive.

In Aargau, for example, over 64 percent of voters approved in 2020 the measure recommended by their cantonal parliament for stricter naturalisation procedures, especially in terms of economic and cultural integration.

Where do you have highest chances of being naturalised?

Surprisingly enough, it is not necessarily in places you expect to be most foreigner-friendly — that is, cantons where most international residents live and work.

This data, which also comes from the NCCR, shows the sometimes-significant variations in naturalisation practices, with the rates both below and above the national average of 1.6 percent.

The lowest rate in 2020 (0.6 percent) was found in Glarus, and the highest — 2.3 percent — in Neuchâtel.

Other cantons with the above-average rate of naturalisation were Zurich, Vaud, and Schaffhausen; the lowest rate, besides Glarus, was found in Appenzell-Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Basel-Country, and Obwalden.

In terms of municipalities, however, Zurich, Geneva, Basel and Lausanne have recorded the highest numbers of ordinary and facilitated naturalisations over the past two decades.

This particular data is not suprpsrising, because these are also the cities with the highest proportion of foreign residents in Switzerland.

READ MORE: Where do Switzerland’s foreigners all live?

If you are thinking of getting naturalised in your canton, you can find out more information about your chances by contacting your local authority.

SWISS CITIZENSHIP

Why the case of a teenager getting Swiss citizenship has sparked controversy

Switzerland is known for having very strict criteria for naturalisation. But a high court has gone against a canton and agreed to give citizenship to a young man who was previously caught shoplifting. Here's what's going on.

Published: 24 October 2022 15:25 CEST
In an article titled “Naturalisation despite petty theft”, Swiss media reported on Monday that an 18-year-old man will be naturalised in Aargau, even though he was caught stealing two items from a store in 2021, while still a minor.

According to the report, the young man, whose nationality is not mentioned, had his application for naturalisation rejected by the cantonal parliament on the grounds that he stole a USB adapter worth 19.95 francs and a T- shirt worth 34.95 francs.

While considering his application, local deputies decided by 74 votes to 50 not to naturalise the man because of these incidents. 

As the media stated, while the left-leaning MPs were in favour of allowing naturalisation, their right-wing colleagues voted against it, finding the young man’s behaviour to be “disrespectful and cheeky”.

However, the applicant appealed the decision to Aargau’s High Court. The court ruled that the parliament’s decision was “arbitrary” and “disproportionate” due to the shoplifting happening when the man was a minor – and allowed the naturalisation to take place.

The court, which said there had been no other incidents, also ordered the parliament to reimburse the 2,000-franc fee which the young man, who is completing an apprenticeship as a polymechanic, had to pay for the appeal. 

Tough criteria

While no further details were given on this particular case, the court’s ruling has raised some questions in view of the strict rules that govern the naturalisation process in Switzerland.

One condition is that a candidate should not have a criminal record, though it is not clear if the scale of the offence is taken into account and how it applies to people under the age of 18.

READ MORE: Switzerland refuses to make it easier to become Swiss

Other than the length of residency and language requirements, integration is a very important condition as well.

This means that among other attributes, foreigners should show respect for public safety, security and order; as well as respect for the values of the Federal Constitution” — all of which exclude stealing.

READ MORE: Reader question: What does being ‘successfully integrated’ in Switzerland mean?

Some officials are so arbitrary in granting (or not) Swiss citizenship, that many otherwise qualified candidates have previously been turned down for puzzling reasons. 

For instance, in 2017, a Dutch woman saw her request for Swiss citizenship refused because of her campaign against cowbells and other Swiss traditions.

And a family from Kosovo had their application denied, due to their habit of wearing jogging pants in public.

Another such case involved a Brit who was not naturalised because during the interview he couldn’t answer the question about origins of the Swiss cheese dish raclette.

