For members
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
Which parts of Switzerland naturalise the most foreign residents?
Getting a Swiss citizenship is not a simple process anywhere in the country, but some cantons and municipalities are more willing to naturalise foreigners than others.
Published: 8 November 2022 14:13 CET
Some cantons are more inclusive of foreigners than others. Photo by Etienne Girardet on Unsplash
For members
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
Why the case of a teenager getting Swiss citizenship has sparked controversy
Switzerland is known for having very strict criteria for naturalisation. But a high court has gone against a canton and agreed to give citizenship to a young man who was previously caught shoplifting. Here's what's going on.
Published: 24 October 2022 15:25 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments