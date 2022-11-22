Advertisement

Have your say: Can you get by in Switzerland with just English?

22 Nov, 2022
People walk in Bern's main station.

English is the most commonly spoken non-national language in Switzerland. But are you able to live and work in the country without speaking one of the national languages? Share your own views and experience in our short survey.

It is regularly spoken by 45 percent of the population in Switzerland although it is more prevalent in German parts of the country than French and Italian. It is also more widely spoken in Switzerland's big cities such as Geneva and Zurich.

Whatever region of Switzerland you are in, you will most likely find people willing to speak English than the other national language(s).

But does that mean foreign citizens can expect to get by in Switzerland with just English. Can they live and work in the country without speaking one of the national languages?

Have your say in our survey below. We are particularly interested in hearing from those who have struggled to learn the national languages but have managed to get by.

 

 

 

