Have your say: Can you get by in Switzerland with just English?

English is the most commonly spoken non-national language in Switzerland.

It is regularly spoken by 45 percent of the population in Switzerland although it is more prevalent in German parts of the country than French and Italian. It is also more widely spoken in Switzerland's big cities such as Geneva and Zurich.

Whatever region of Switzerland you are in, you will most likely find people willing to speak English than the other national language(s).

But does that mean foreign citizens can expect to get by in Switzerland with just English. Can they live and work in the country without speaking one of the national languages?

