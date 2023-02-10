Do Swiss ski resorts have enough snow for the February holidays?

The concern is not baseless, as the unseasonably warm weather at the end of December and beginning of January meant that medium and low altitude resorts had practically no snow.

A number of them had to close, putting their future into question.

But fortunately for winter sports enthusiasts as well as mountain communities that depend on tourism to survive, there is now plenty of snow in major ski resorts.

These are the current weather conditions in some of the most popular Swiss destinations (the minimum show coverage for good skiing is about 50 cm):

Zermatt-Matterhorn (Valais): 75 cm on the slopes

Verbier (Valais): 85 cm

Engadin – St. Moritz (Graubünden) : 65 cm

Thyon – 4 Valées: 90 cm

Glacier 3000 – Les Diablerets (Vaud) : 180 cm

Crans-Montana (Valais) : 150 cm

Arosa-Lenzerheide (Graubünden) : 60 cm

Adelboden (Bern) : 68 cm

You can find out conditions in other Swiss resorts here, or use this map.

