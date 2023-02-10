Do Swiss ski resorts have enough snow for the February holidays?
As many families, as well as foreign tourists, head to the Swiss Alps in the coming days, they may be wondering whether there is enough snow on the slopes.
The concern is not baseless, as the unseasonably warm weather at the end of December and beginning of January meant that medium and low altitude resorts had practically no snow.
A number of them had to close, putting their future into question.
READ MORE: 'Bike instead of skiing': Switzerland's snowless ski slopes forced to close
But fortunately for winter sports enthusiasts as well as mountain communities that depend on tourism to survive, there is now plenty of snow in major ski resorts.
These are the current weather conditions in some of the most popular Swiss destinations (the minimum show coverage for good skiing is about 50 cm):
- Zermatt-Matterhorn (Valais): 75 cm on the slopes
- Verbier (Valais): 85 cm
- Engadin – St. Moritz (Graubünden) : 65 cm
- Thyon – 4 Valées: 90 cm
- Glacier 3000 – Les Diablerets (Vaud) : 180 cm
- Crans-Montana (Valais) : 150 cm
- Arosa-Lenzerheide (Graubünden) : 60 cm
- Adelboden (Bern) : 68 cm
You can find out conditions in other Swiss resorts here, or use this map.
