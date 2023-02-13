Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Switzerland not prepared for major earthquakes, experts warn

After the devastating earthquake had struck Turkey and Syria on February 6th, experts in Switzerland have reviewed the country’s preparedness plans and found that it would not be able to handle a disaster of the same magnitude.

“The country is not prepared for this,” said Mathias Zürcher, chief physician for rescue and disaster medicine at the University Hospital Basel.

While Switzerland has enough capacity to treat the wounded, not all hospitals are sufficiently well equipped, he pointed out in an interview with Tages-Anzeiger on Sunday.

Geneva could allow burkinis in public pools

The City Council is set for a final debate today about a contentious issue it narrowly approved last week: to allow women to wear the burkini — the Islamic dress that covers the entire body — in municipal swimming pools.

Until now, regulations for sports facilities required both sexes to "bare arms, with an outfit above the knee," for hygiene and security reasons — the latter because, in case of drowning, long outfits prevent quick access to the swimmer, and in rescues “the first three minutes are decisive,” opponents of the move claim.

Left-wing parties, which spearheaded the change, say that allowing the burkini would put an end to discrimination against Muslims and women.

Geneva ‘s mayor Marie Barbey-Chapuis, on the other hand, points out that "the only result of this modification is to create a useless controversy."

Hindus urge Swiss burger chain to re-name their restaurants

The Lausanne-based chain, Holy Cow, has come under the criticism of Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, who said the restaurant’s name “is hugely insensitive."

The cow, he said "has long been venerated in Hinduism."

He urged the chain’s management to "seriously and urgently reconsider its name so that it is not unsettling to the Hindu community.”

The chain, which has restaurants in 14 cities across Switzerland, has so far not responded to Zed’s criticism.

Panic at SWISS: the airline faces shortage of champagne

Just a few months ago, Switzerland’s population was worried that energy would be in short supply this winter, but that has not happened.

Now another shortage is looming: due to supply issues, the premium champagne that Switzerland’s national airline usually serves in Business Class is currently not available on European flights, though it continues to be served on long-haul routes.

Instead, sparkling white wine, Baccarat Brut Blanc de Blancs from La Cave de Genève, will be poured in its place, until further notice.



You’ve been forewarned.

The weather: mostly sunny and unseasonably mild



Temperatures have been slowly rising since the cold snap that had hit Switzerland in mid-January.

For this week, the Federal Office of Meteorology (MeteoSwiss) is forecasting cool nights and early mornings, with temperatures reaching double-digits throughout Switzerland during the day.



Except for a few partly cloudy days, it will be sunny.

You can see the weather in your part of the country here.

Yes, but will all this sun melt the snow in the Alps?

No worries, forecasts call for plenty of snow on the slopes of major Swiss ski resorts:

Do Swiss ski resorts have enough snow for the February holidays?

