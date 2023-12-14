Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Update: Geneva Airport is open again

After the country's second-largest airport was closed two all traffic on Wednesday, when a private jet overshoot the runway, operations resumed this morning.

Operations have resumed and the runway is open. For flight information please visit https://t.co/EvttQFWFuh — Genève Aéroport (@GeneveAeroport) December 13, 2023

Viola Amherd to be Swiss president in 2024

Along with the new minister who will join the Federal Council in 2024, Switzerland will have a new president as well.

On Wednesday, the parliament has confirmed that from January 1st, it will be the turn of the Defence Minister Viola Armherd, to take over Switzerland’s rotating, one-year presidency.

READ ALSO: Why does Switzerland’s president only serve one year?

Advertisement

Life in Switzerland to get more expensive in 2024

Based on official data, households in Switzerland will have to spend more money each month for basic goods and services.

The hike will not be the same everywhere, however.

Depending on the place of residence, increases will range from a mere 14 francs a month to more substantial 230 franc a month.

These disparities can be explained by different prices of health insurance premiums and electricity rates in different cantons and communes.

Advertisement

Lausanne population reaches a milestone

For the first time in its history, the Vaud capital has crossed the milestone of 150,000 inhabitants.

Nine years and six months after celebrating the 140,000th inhabitant, the municipality has recorded its 150,000th inhabitant, the city said in a press release on Wednesday.

It did not disclose who the record-breaking resident is.

Forty-two percent of Lausanne’s population is composed of foreigners, the vast majority of whom come from the European Union.

Lausanne is the fourth city in the country in terms of population after Zurich, Geneva and Basel.



READ ALSO : Why the Swiss city of Lausanne is so popular among foreigners



If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

















