Four big news stories from Switzerland you shouldn't miss this week

Moves against dual-national MPs are underway

Currently, 23 members of parliament — that is nearly 10 percent of all deputies — are dual citizens of Switzerland and another country.

However, some in the parliament have been trying to outlaw bi-nationality in their ranks, arguing that the MPs who have two passports may not be loyal to Switzerland.



Dual-citizen MPs are countering that their loyalties are undivided and, furthermore, their work should “be judged by their actions, rather than by their ancestors.”

Some lawmakers want foreigners in Switzerland to pay ‘immigration tax’

MP Andrea Caroni filed a motion in the parliament asking the Federal Council to look into the feasibility of imposing special tax on foreigners who settle in Switzerland.

The reason behind this move is that immigrants take advantage of the country’s excellent infrastructure and other benefits, all of which have been financed by local population, and should therefore pay for it.

Authorities to fight against fake work permits



Falsified Swiss work permits — 1,785 were discovered in 2022, though there are likely many more — are raising alarm among immigration officials and MPs alike.

This practice is made possible because many municipalities don’t have adequate equipment to detect the fakes.

Therefore, MP Reto Nause is about to introduce a bill in the parliament aiming to equip municipal authorities with suitable technology allowing to check permits and other documents of foreigners coming to Switzerland.

Several new traffic rules will go into effect in 2024

Among the regulations to be enacted from January 1st are new efficiency classifications for passenger cars; the requirement to pay a penalty for vehicles that exceed a certain CO2 target before they can be registered; as well as a compulsory speedometer for fast e-bikes.

This is in addition to a 4-percent import duty to be imposed on electric vehicles.

Also, if you are not sure what to do with your Christmas tree without breaking any regulations, you will find answers here:

And if you would like to celebrate New Year’s Eve and Day like the (traditional) Swiss do, this article has plenty of ideas:

