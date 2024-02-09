Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Hostage-taker shot by police in western Switzerland

A 32-year-old Iranian asylum seeker was shot dead by police during the night after taking 14 passengers and the conductor hostage in a train near Yverdon, in canton Vaud.

"Alerted by the people on the train, the police arrived on site and sealed off the perimeter," cantonal police said in a statement published this morning. "Negotiation specialists established contact with the hostage taker. To do this, a Farsi-speaking interpreter was hired."

"At this stage of the investigation, the motives of the perpetrator are not known," authorities added.

The price of ski holidays in Switzerland has soared

Skiing is not exactly a cheap pastime, but this winter season a week of hitting the slopes in the Swiss Alps is about 24 percent more expensive than previously.

This is especially the case in February, the traditional month when children are on a week-long school break, and families head for the mountains.

For the period from February 10th to 17th, for instance, costs are expected to increase by 41 percent on average — a hike that is driven not only by more expensive ski passes, but also by climbing prices of accommodations in mountain resorts.

There are, however, price differences between various regions.

A week of skiing during these dates costs 3,543 francs for a family of four in the resort of Airolo, in Ticino, and 6,969 francs in Verbier (Valais).

More people have joined Swiss ‘right-to-die' organisation

In 2023, 1,252 people died by assisted suicide in the Swiss-German part of the country – 11 percent more than the previous year.

This figure was released, along with other statistics, on Thursday by Exit, Switzerland’s largest assisted suicide association.

Additionally, the data indicates that the organisaton’s membership has also grown: nearly 20,000 people joined in 2023, bringing the total number to 167,631 people.

Who knew? The Swiss have the best army chefs in the world

A knife is no longer the only thing Switzerland’s army can boast about.

It appears that the military also had the world’s best cooks.

The Swiss Armed Forces Culinary Team (SACT) achieved first place in the catering category at the Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart, Germany — the world’s largest event of this kind. The six Swiss army chefs prevailed against 20 other teams vying for the coveted title.

The international jury awarded the Swiss Army's national culinary team a score of over 90 points, which corresponds to a gold medal, according to a statement from the federal government on Thursday.

No details of the winning menu were published, though the assumption is it did not include Riz Casimir.

