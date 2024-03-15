Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

OECD gives Swiss economy high marks

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) published its report on Switzerland's economic policy on Thursday.

In it, the organisation said that the country has coped well with recent crises such as the coronavirus pandemic as well as the sharp rise in energy prices as a result of the war in Ukraine, and that the economy has shown itself to be resilient.

However, the report also identified numerous challenges that Switzerland is facing, including the ongoing geopolitical tensions, the ageing population, and the shortage of skilled workers.

Reminder: today is tax deadline in two cantons

If you live in Vaud or Bern and haven’t yet sent in your 2023 tax declaration, do so before midnight today.

Otherwise (unless you have already requested and were granted a deadline extension), you will be fined for your tardiness.

Residents of other cantons have either until the end of March or until April 30th (those living in Zug, Ticino, Appenzell Innerrhoden, and Thurgau) to file their taxes.

Geneva bans disposable tableware in public places

From April 2nd, 2024, organisers of public events subject to authorisation will have to replace all disposable utensils with the reusable kind to serve food and drinks, municipal authorities announced on Thursday.

The reasons for the move is that single-use tableware generates waste, and its disposal requires that additional human and financial resources be allocated to cleanups.

They also create environmental concerns.

“Carried away by waterways and the wind, this waste affects natural environments. In addition, disposable tableware has an environmental impact during its production and disposal, which is disproportionate to its single use and short duration,” Geneva authorities added.

Ahead this weekend:

Train travel disruptions in the Basel area

Swiss national railway (SBB) is ‘carrying out extensive expansion and maintenance work’ in the Basel region, and train operations in that area are subject to cancellations and timetable changes.

Commuters traveling to or transiting through the area will be particularly affected from March 16th to 18th.

According to SBB, this weekend construction will take place at Basel SBB train station, in Muttenz, in Laufental and in Fricktal.

