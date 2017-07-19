Summer travel: 26 things to do in Switzerland’s 26 cantons

Planning a whistle-stop tour of Switzerland this summer? Or just interested in your area’s top attractions? We’ve gathered a list of the best things to do, visit or see in each of Switzerland’s 26 cantons – from medieval towns and castles to mountains, lakes and fountains.

Aargau: Lenzberg Castle

Photo: Lenzburg castle

With a history dating back a thousand years, Aargau’s Lenzberg Castle is well worth a visit. Also known as the Dragon Castle, this Schloss comes complete with its own dragon’s lair, a drawbridge, a knight’s hall and picnic-worthy gardens. A great day-trip, with a fantastic kids’ playroom where you can dress up as knights, ladies and dragons too, of course!

Appenzell Ausserrhoden: Santis

The view from Santis. Photo: 3mile/Flickr

The small half-cantons of Appenzell Ausserrhoden and Innerrhoden make up Appenzellerland. When visiting Ausserrhoden, you can’t go past (literally) its resident mountain, Santis . An impressive peak reaching to 2,501m, Santis is the tallest mountain in the Appenzell massif. Catch a cable car to the top and gaze out over neighbouring cantons Appenzell Innerrhoden and St Gallen to Lake Constance and the German border.

Plan B: Appenzell cheese factory

Sample one of Appenzellerland’s most famous local products with a trip to the Appenzell cheese factory and museum.

Appenzell Innerrhoden: Berggasthaus Aescher

Photo: Aescher Alpstein

Berggasthaus Aescher gives new meaning to the term “destination restaurant”. Located a cable-car ride and short hike from Wasserauen, Aescher is built right into the cliff face and clings dazzlingly to the side of the Ebenalp mountain (if you go inside, you’ll see the back wall of the hotel is actually living rock). It's open May to November and we recommend the Rösti!

Basel-Landschaft: Augusta Rurica

Photo: Suzanne Schenker

Soak up some of this canton’s ancient Roman history at Augusta Rurica , Switzerland’s largest archaeological park. The ruins from some of the earliest Roman settlements along the Rhine river include an amphitheatre, a castle and aqueduct. There’s also a museum containing the treasure of Kaiseraugst, one of the largest hoards of Roman silver ever discovered.

Basel-Stadt: Fondation Beyeler

Photo: Stephan Schacher/Fondation Beyeler

Switzerland’s self-styled capital of culture hosts the famous international art fair Art Basel annually in June. However, if you can’t be there for those four days, do not despair! The city offers a wealth of high-profile art year-round. Check out Fondation Beyeler , with its impressive exhibition schedule of classic modern and contemporary artists, and the permanent collection including Monet, Kandinsky, Picasso, Warhol, Matisse and Rothko.

Bern: the Old Town

Photo: Jan Geerk/Swiss Tourism

The Swiss capital city’s Old Town (Altstadt) was declared a Unesco World Heritage site in 1983 and it’s easy to see why. The charming medieval streets and well-preserved renaissance buildings are dramatically situated on and above the steep banks of the River Aare.

Plan B: The Bernese Oberland

It's less of a plan B and more of a must-do-as-well. The countryside around Bern has some world-class scenery. Check out the pretty, car-free town of Wengen with views to the ‘big three’ mountains: Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau.

Fribourg: Gruyères

The fantastical bar at the Giger Museum. Photo: HR Giger Museum

The historic walled town of Gruyères offers many delights, from its famous cheese (honoured in the Maison du Gruyère where you can see it being made) to visiting the collection of the town’s most famous artist: HR Giger. The HR Giger Museum is home to the largest collection of the Alien designer’s dark, organic sci-fi sculptures, paintings, furniture and film designs.

Plan B: Frog Museum

Another medieval town in canton Fribourg contains possibly the strangest museum in Switzerland. The Frog Museum in Estavayer-le-Lac features 108 stuffed frogs arranged in scenes from everyday life in the mid-19th century, thought to have been the taxidermy project of a former Swiss Guard.

Geneva: the Jet d’Eau

Photo: Olivier Miche/Geneva Tourism

You can’t visit Geneva without checking out the Jet d’Eau waterspout. Built in 1886 to regulate the water pressure, it’s one of the world’s tallest fountains, reaching 140m at its highest spray. It spurts into Geneva harbour in front of Quai Gustave-Ador but you’ll get the best pics from the other side, near the Bains des Pâquis

Plan B: Cern

Science buffs won’t want to miss checking out the famous European Organization for Nuclear Research (Cern) while in Geneva. If you want to do a guided tour, book early as the English-language ones are highly sought-after.

Glarus: Klontalersee

Photo: Bob Ryskamp/Flickr

Nice things come in small packages. Switzerland’s smallest canton offers the gem of the Klontalersee – a pretty mountain lake with amazing reflections. Walk around the shores, taking snaps, or take a boat tour. You can even swim here in summer, when the lake temperature reaches around 20 degrees.

Graubünden: Swiss National Park

Photo: Caroline Bishop

In a country known for its natural beauty, it may surprise you to learn Switzerland only has one national park . But, because it’s Switzerland, it’s a pretty spectacular one. Covering an area of 170km2 in the eastern canton of Graubünden, this is a unique area of the Alps stocked full of flora and fauna.

Plan B: Soglio

The traditional alpine hamlets of Graubünden are always winning ‘most picturesque village in the world’ awards, so stop in and visit one while you’re here: try tiny Soglio (pop: 167).

Jura: St Ursanne

Photo: Ivo Scholz/Swiss Tourism

On the other side of Switzerland, Jura offers up the gorgeous town of St Ursanne on the banks of the fast-flowing river Doubs. The town revolves around its handsome Collegiate Church and former monastery and still retains a peaceful, reflective feel.

Plan B: Jurassic Jura

Those who want to put the Jurassic in Jura can explore the canton’s fantastic ‘ Tracking the Giants’ dinosaur trail , where you’ll see fossil footprints and other relics of the area’s former prehistoric inhabitants.

Lucerne: Chapel Bridge

Photo: Jan Geerk/Swiss Tourism

Lucerne (Luzern in German) is a must-see on any tourist’s list. The old town is stunningly situated on the banks of Lake Lucerne, over the waters of which stands the famous Kapellbrücke – a 14th-century covered wooden bridge featuring 17th century painted scenes of local history and the city’s patron saints. It was rebuilt in 1993 after a devastating fire which destroyed many of the original paintings.

Neuchâtel: Absinthe Museum

Photo: Caroline Bishop

The wormwood-infused “green fairy” drink beloved of Toulouse-Lautrec and co. in Paris during the Belle Époque was first concocted in Neuchâtel’s Val-de-Travers in the late 1700s. Nowadays you can walk or cycle a 35km Absinthe Trail linking distilleries, restaurants and shops selling the stuff, and visit the fascinating Maison de l’Absinthe (Absinthe Museum) in Motiers. But be warned, you may start seeing double if you imbibe too much on the way!

Nidwalden: Stanserhorn’s open-air cable car

Photo: Christian Perret/Swiss Tourism

Switzerland has some excellent cable cars, funiculars and cog-wheel railways with almost-unfailingly jaw-dropping ascents and eye-tingling views. However, Nidwalden’s Stanserhorn CabriO has a little extra claim to fame – it’s the world’s first open-top, double-decker cable car. Enjoy brilliant 360 degree views from the top deck as you travel up the Stanserhorn mountain, plus the added thrill of feeling the wind in your hair.

Obwalden: Pilatus

Photo: Andreas Gerth/Swiss Tourism

Another record-breaking mountain ride is located in Obwalden. The astounding feat of engineering that is the Pilatusbahn winds its way up the side of Mount Pilatus and is the world’s steepest cog railway. Once you’re at the 2,132m station of Pilatus Kulm , you’ll enjoy wonderful views over Lake Lucerne and beyond.

Schaffhausen: Rheinfalls

Photo: Christof Sonderegger/Swiss Tourism

Getting sick of huge mountains and picturesque towns? Surely not! In Schaffhausen the main attraction is the impressive Rheinfalls . Europe’s answer to Niagara, the sheer volume of Rhine River water pounding over these waterfalls is a sight to see.

Plan B: Stein Am Rhein

Just in case you were after another lovely town – Stein Am Rhein is a beautiful example, full of half-timbered, brightly painted medieval buildings.

Schwyz: Einsiedeln Abbey

Photo: Christof Sonderegger/Swiss Tourism

The town of Einsiedeln in the canton of Schwyz is watched over by the large, baroque-style Einsiedeln Abbey and church. This still-active Benedictine monastery was first established around 1,000 years ago and has been a popular resting spot on the 'Way of St James' pilgrimage route for much of that time. Lovely at any time of year, the Abbey is especially magical at Christmas when there’s a large market chock full of food, gifts and Glühwein.

Solothurn: Solothurn old town

Photo: Claire Doble

Solothurn is billed as Switzerland’s finest baroque town. The capital of the canton of the same name, the town centre is a beautifully maintained time capsule from the 17th century. Take a tour to discover how Solothurn is centred around the mystical number 11, with 11 fountains, 11 abbeys and churches, and even a clockface with just 11 numbers on it.

St. Gallen: Stiftsbibliothek library

Photo: Christof Schuerpf/Swiss Tourism

The St Gallen Abbey precinct is all Unesco listed, but the medieval jewel in the crown is the Abbey’s Stiftsbibliothek (library). This opulent wood-panelled space is one of the oldest libraries in the world still in operation. It contains a treasure trove of rare and ancient manuscripts including some of Charlemagne’s correspondence and priceless illuminated manuscripts dating from the early middle ages onwards.

Thurgau: Sugar Mill tour

Sugar is big business in Switzerland and, given the amount of chocolate produced and consumed here, that probably won’t shock you. In the largely agricultural canton of Thurgau, you can get stuck into the nitty gritty of Swiss sugar production by taking a tour of one of the country’s main sugar mills in the cantonal capital city, Frauenfeld.

Plan B: The Huttwilersee

This small tranquil lake is a hidden gem for hiking around or even diving into during the warmer months.

Ticino: Bellinzona’s castles

Photo: Roland Gerth/Swiss Tourism

The town of Bellinzona in the Italian speaking canton of Ticino is home to not one but three atmospheric ruined castles , which are Unesco listed and offer a fine day’s exploration as well as some stunning views from the ancient ramparts.

Plan B: Lavertezzo bridge

The Lavertezzo bridge in Ticino’s stunning Verzasca Valley is a medieval, double-curved bridge that arcs over the pristine bottle-green water of the Verzasca river and is another postcard-perfect spot.

Uri: Rütli meadow

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

Uri is famous for not one but two Swiss ‘origin stories’. It is where the arguably mythical character of William Tell lived and shot the arrow off his son’s head (there’s a bronze statue of him in Altdorf), and it’s also where you’ll find Rütli meadow , where the oath of the Swiss Confederation was first sworn back in 1291. A visit to Rütli is something akin to visiting the UK’s Runnymede or Independence Hall in the US.

Valais: The Matterhorn

Photo: Toni Mohr/Swiss Tourism

It’s all about altitude in Valais. The canton is home to the stunning, instantly recognizable Matterhorn mountain, as well as around 45 other peaks that rise over 4,000 metres above sea level including Switzerland’s highest, Dufourspitze at 4,634m.

Plan B: Aletsch glacier

Valais has almost an oversupply of snow-capped peaks and icy delights. Did we also mention the awe-inspiring Aletsch glacier is here?

Vaud: Chateau Chillon

Photo: Christof Sonderegger/Swiss Tourism

The lake-lapped Chillon castle in the town of Montreux has inspired artists throughout the ages from Lord Byron to Freddie Mercury. On the shores of the beautiful Lake Geneva, it provides an enjoyable day out, and don’t miss the local wines in the gift shop! .

Plan B: Lavaux vineyards

Another Unesco-protected site, these terraced vineyards on the slopes next to Lake Geneva date as far back as the 12th century and make a stunning place for a walk.

Zug: Zug Town centre and lake

The Roman Signer sculpture, Kunsthaus Zug. Photo: Olivier Baer, Zurich

Zug has both new and old attractions. The Old Town of the canton capital (also named Zug) is very pleasant for a stroll – don’t miss the clock tower – and once you hit the shores of Lake Zug, you’ll spot the stylish, modern Roman Signer lake view sculpture, which you can enter for a duck’s eye view of Lake Zug.

Zürich: Uetliberg

Photo: Christof Sonderegger/Swiss Tourism

Zurich’s ‘home mountain’ provides panoramic views across Switzerland’s largest city and its lake, all the way to the Alps in the distance on a clear day.

Plan B: Swimming in Zurich

If the weather allows, go jump in the lake! There’s hundreds of spots to swim in the fresh, clear waters of Lake Zurich and its fast-flowing offshoot, the Limmat River.

Claire Doble is visiting all of Switzerland’s 26 cantons throughout 2017. Read about her adventures on her blog.