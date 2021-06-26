Switzerland relaxes travel rules for vaccinated Americans and Brits: What you need to know

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Swiss government has confirmed that people from outside the Schengen zone, including Americans and Brits, will be allowed to enter Switzerland from June 26th if they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus. </span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Local Switzerland spoke to a representative from the Federal Office of Public Health, who confirmed the change.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">Who can enter?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Prior to June 26th, only people from the Schengen zone were allowed to enter Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">As of June 26th, people from countries outside the Schengen zone are allowed to enter (alongside of course people from inside the Schengen zone).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The government changed the entry rules to focus on what it calls ‘Variant of Concern’ areas (VOC).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210614/switzerland-set-to-reopen-its-borders-to-vaccinated-americans/"><strong>UPDATE: Switzerland confirms vaccinated Americans and Brits can enter from June 26th</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">What are the rules for entering from a country within the Schengen zone?</span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">People from inside the Schengen zone can largely enter freely and will not have to quarantine.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">People entering from inside the Schengen zone who have not been vaccinated within the past 12 months or who have not had the virus and recovered in the past six months will need to take a test if they arrive by plane. </span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">They will also need to provide contact details.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">There is no testing or contact details requirement for those arriving by land, regardless of vaccination status. For those trying to arrive by sea, they won’t be arriving in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">What about from outside the Schengen zone?</span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Only people who have been vaccinated within the past 12 months can enter from outside the Schengen zone. </span></p><p>No quarantine or testing requirements will be imposed on people from countries outside the Schengen zone. </p><p>For advice on how to prove you have been vaccinated, please read below. </p><p><strong>What about entering from a 'Variant of Concern' area?</strong></p><p>Currently, these areas include Brazil, Canada, India, South Africa, Nepal, and the UK.</p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">People arriving from these areas who have been <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210615/covid-19-health-passport-switzerland-extends-vaccination-protection-to-12-months/"><span class="s2">vaccinated within the past 12 months</span></a> or recovered from Covid within the past six months — and can prove it — can enter Switzerland without any obligation to test or quarantine.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">All others arriving from these areas should show a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result and then go into quarantine, the Federal Council said.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">More information is available at <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/das-bag/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.msg-id-84127.html">the following official government page</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">How do I prove I have been vaccinated? </span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Basically, the requirements for residents of third nations are the same as for people coming from the EU/EFLA states.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The proof showing you have been fully vaccinated should be an official document issued by a recognised health authority in your country of residence.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">More information is available at the following link. </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210616/reader-question-what-proof-of-vaccination-will-switzerland-require-for-citizens-of-third-countries/"><strong><span class="s1">Reader question: What proof of vaccination will Switzerland require for Americans and Brits to enter?</span></strong></a></p><p><strong>What about the Delta variant?</strong></p><p>While the Swiss government is concerned about the spread of the Delta variant, it is putting faith in the vaccination campaign. </p><p>Switzerland only uses mRNA vaccines - those produced by Moderna and Pfizer/BionTech - which are known to have a high degree of effectiveness against variants. </p><p>This is why entry from countries where the variant is prevalent is allowed, provided the person arriving has been vaccinated. </p><p><a href="https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start/documentation/media-releases.msg-id-84127.html">This is noted in the official government advice</a>: "the vaccines used in Switzerland are only slightly less effective against the Delta variant and thus still offer a very high level of protection."</p><p class="p2"><strong><span class="s1">When will the change be put in place?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The government had previously announced the change would take place on June 28th, but had put it out for consultation with the cantons. </span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">A spokesperson from the Federal Office of Public Health confirmed to The Local that the decision was made to bring the date forward to midnight on Friday, meaning that the new rules will be in effect on the 26th of June. </span></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">What about the green pass, i.e. Switzerland’s immunity passport?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The final touches are currently being put on the green pass in negotiations with the EU.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s3"><b>READ MORE: </b><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210607/covid-19-certificate-how-to-get-switzerlands-coronavirus-immunity-card-for-travel/"><span class="s2"><b>How to get Switzerland’s Covid-19 health pass</b></span></a></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">It is expected to be ready on the 1st of July.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"> </p>
