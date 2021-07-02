Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Switzerland plays against Spain tonight

After knocking out world champions France last week, Switzerland will face another tough contender today at 6 pm.

Swiss Health Minister advised against travelling to St.Petersburg to watch the game due to that city’s high infection rate: this week, 1,503 cases and a new high of 111 deaths were reported there.

However, fans can watch the match amid party atmosphere in many places in Switzerland, including in these cities:

A Covid certificate required to go to the Knie circus

As every year, (except in 2020), the first performance of the popular national circus will take place in Rapperswil (SG) on July 29th.

However, this year, access to the circus will only be open to visitors with a Covid certificate, whether they are vaccinated, tested, or have recovered from the disease.

After Rapperswill, the circus will set up in Bern from August 4th to 22nd, in Geneva from August 27th to September 19th, in Lausanne from September 22th to October 10th, and in Zurich from October 15th to Novermber 8th.

Most Swiss support cannabis legalisation

About 70 percent of Switzerland’s population are in favour of legalising cannabis, according to a new survey by the Sotomo research institute.

But regulatory measures are also widely demanded, especially in the area of ​​youth protection.

Study respondents cited the elimination of the black market and improvement of consumer safety as most important reasons for the legalisation.

Opponents, on the other hand, are concerned about hazardous effects of this narcotic on the brains of young people. They want the minimum age for consumption to be set at 18, implement a ban on advertising, impose high taxation of cannabis products, as well as health protection

Fruit prices are going up

The frosty start of spring and storms of the past weeks have impacted fruit harvest in central and western Europe.

As a result, prices for imported fruit in Swiss supermarkets have increased by 17 percent.

Swiss fruit is currently not affected by the price increases, but the local vegetable harvest could get costlier than usual in the fall.

