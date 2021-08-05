Property: In which Swiss cantons are homes the cheapest – and the most expensive?

<p class="p1">Despite its small size, Switzerland’s 26 cantons are incredibly diverse. This is true from language to culture - and with regard to wealth.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">A study completed by Zurich property firm Lazi and published in Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes shows the dramatic price difference from canton to canton.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Each of Switzerland’s 26 cantons are ranked from first to last on the basis of how much it costs to buy a single family home.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210226/where-in-switzerland-are-rents-cheapest-and-most-expensive/"><strong>READ MORE: Where in Switzerland are the rents cheapest and most expensive?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></a></p><p class="p1">The average across Switzerland is a pricey CHF1,255,000 for a single family home, indicating how difficult it is for many people in Switzerland to get on the property ladder.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As The Local Switzerland wrote about earlier in August, Switzerland has the highest percentage of renters in Europe and is the only country where more than 50 percent of homes are rented rather than owner-occupied.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210804/content-to-rent-why-do-so-few-people-in-switzerland-own-their-home/">READ MORE: Why do so many Swiss prefer to rent rather than buy their own home?</a></strong></p><p class="p1">The most expensive regions of Switzerland are the geographical centre, along with the larger cities of Geneva, Zurich and Basel.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Rural cantons are comparatively cheap, however they are still expensive when it comes to prices in neighbouring countries.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Where in Switzerland are homes the cheapest?</strong></p><p class="p1">The cheapest canton when it comes to buying a single family home in Switzerland is the north western canton of Jura.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">According to Lazi, buying a home in this canton will cost you CHF587,000.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Glarus is slightly higher at CHF771,000, followed by Valais at CHF783,000.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In a separate study looking at cost of living, Valais was also the cheapest canton to live in for a family.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210526/cost-of-living-the-most-and-least-expensive-cantons-in-switzerland/"><strong>Cost of living: Which Swiss cantons are the most expensive?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></a></p><p class="p1">There were 11 more cantons where a home costs less than one million francs, Solothurn, Freiburg, Thurgau, Schaffhausen, Appenzell Ausserhoden, St Gallen, Neuchatel, Bern, Uri, Aargau and Ticino.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/pexels-alexandre-perotto-165553-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" class="size-full wp-image-650040" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>The Swiss capital of Bern is in the middle of the rankings when it comes to average cost, which is relatively unusual in Europe for a capital city. (Although maybe it's not technically the capital). Photo by Alexandre Perotto from Pexels</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Where in Switzerland are homes the most expensive?</strong></p><p>The priciest canton for buying a single family home in Switzerland is Zug, where it’ll set you back an average of 2,109,000 francs.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>It is perhaps no surprise considering that Zug is also the canton in Switzerland which has the most millionaires, along with neighbouring Schwyz.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210505/which-swiss-canton-has-the-most-millionaires/"><strong>READ MORE: Which Swiss canton has the most millionaires?</strong></a></p><p>Geneva is the next most expensive canton where a house costs CHF2,093,000, followed by Zurich (CHF1,770,000).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>Basel City keeps the trend of cities being expensive, going in fourth place with an average cost of CHF1,748,000.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>Finally Schwyz - where there are 16 millionaires for every 1,000 taxpayers - is in fifth place with an average house price of 1,503,000.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><strong>The full list</strong></p><p>Zug: 2,109,000</p><p>Geneva: 2,093,000</p><p>Zurich: CHF1,770,000</p><p class="p3">Basel City: CHF1,748,000</p><p class="p3">Schwyz: 1,503,000</p><p class="p3">Vaud: 1,367,000</p><p class="p3">Basel Country: 1,331,000</p><p class="p3">Nidwalden: 1,310,000</p><p class="p3">Swiss average: 1,255,000</p><p class="p3">Lucerne: 1,178,000</p><p class="p3">Obwalden: 1,068,000</p><p class="p3">Graubünden: 1,028,000</p><p class="p1">Appenzell Innerrhoden: 1,000,000</p><p class="p1">Ticino: 999,000</p><p class="p1">Aargau: 989,000</p><p class="p1">Uri: 973,000</p><p class="p1">Bern: 960,000</p><p class="p1">Neuchatel: 941,000</p><p class="p1">St Gallen: 940,000</p><p class="p1">Appenzell Ausserhoden: 896,000</p><p class="p1">Schaffhausen: 889,000</p><p class="p1">Thurgau: 888,000</p><p class="p1">Freiburg: 859,000</p><p class="p1">Solothurn: 821,000</p><p class="p1">Valais: 783,000</p><p class="p1">Glarus: 771,000</p><p class="p1">Jura: 587,000</p>
Member comments