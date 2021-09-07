What does Switzerland’s rule change for those recovered from Covid mean for travel?

<p class="p1">Like many other countries, Switzerland’s Covid certificate gives certain privileges to those who are deemed to be immune or to not have the virus.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This is in three broad categories: vaccinated, recovered from the virus in the past six months and those who have tested negative.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">However, this could be set to change after Switzerland’s</span><span class="s2"> Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210907/swiss-health-ministry-people-who-recovered-from-covid-19-should-be-vaccinated-sooner/">recommended that the immunity period for those recovered be changed from six to three months</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><strong><span class="s2">What has happened?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">Swiss health officials, like their counterparts in several other countries, initially believed that post-Covid immunity lasted at least six months.</span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s3"><a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/impfen.html#-995735508">Now they say</a></span><span class="s2"> protection from renewed infection lasts “for a certain period of time, but it is not clear how long for”. </span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">This is why the FOPH now <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/impfen.html#-995735508"><span class="s3">advises</span></a> inoculation “from four weeks after a confirmed coronavirus infection” but no later than three months.</span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2"><b>Will the new recommendation alter the validity of Covid certificates - and how will it impact travel?</b></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">Right now, certificates issued to recovered people are valid for six months, with one year of validity for those who are fully vaccinated.</span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">However, the FOPH <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/impfen.html#-995735508"><span class="s3">states</span></a> that “the validity may be adjusted on the basis of new scientific data”.</span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">This means that as at early September, those who have recovered from the virus in the past six months still qualify for a valid Covid certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s4"><b>READ MORE: </b><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210607/covid-19-certificate-how-to-get-switzerlands-coronavirus-immunity-card-for-travel/"><span class="s3"><b>UPDATED: A step-by-step guide to getting the Swiss Covid certificate</b></span></a></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">This therefore means that the rules will remain in place for arrivals for now.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">Currently, people may enter Switzerland if they have recovered from the virus in the past six months - and can show proof of recovery.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p>If the change comes into effect, those entering will need to have proof of recovery in the past three months. If not, they will either need to be vaccinated or show a negative Covid test. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210507/updated-who-can-enter-switzerland-right-now/">More information is available here. </a></p><p class="p5"><strong><span class="s2">Will this change soon?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">While some MPs are calling for a change, nothing is set in stone yet.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">Some MPs have called for the shortening of the duration of the certificate to four months for recovery.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">Some are also calling for the validity to be shortened to eight months for the vaccines.</span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">“We have to listen to science and follow its recommendations. In this respect, it will probably be correct to shorten the validity period of the certificate for those who have recovered”, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/covid-zertifikat-fuer-genesene-koennte-bald-deutlich-kuerzer-gueltig-sein-337875847676"><span class="s3">said</span></a> deputy Yvonne Feri.</span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">Another MP, Martin Bäumle <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/covid-zertifikat-fuer-genesene-koennte-bald-deutlich-kuerzer-gueltig-sein-337875847676"><span class="s3">agrees</span></a> that “the incentive to be vaccinated would be increased by shortening the certificate duration”.</span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">Infectiologist Andreas Widmer also advocated adjusting the certificate duration for those who have recovered.</span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">"People who are skeptical of vaccinations and who have recently become infected would be more likely to be vaccinated if the certificate was only valid for three months”, he <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/covid-zertifikat-fuer-genesene-koennte-bald-deutlich-kuerzer-gueltig-sein-337875847676"><span class="s3">said.</span></a></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">FOPH has not responded to these recommendations but Thomas Steffen, cantonal doctor of Basel-City, said no changes for certificate o are needed at the moment.</span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">“Currently, we rarely see new infections in the first six months after illness”, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/fr/story/raccourcir-la-validite-du-pass-covid-pour-mieux-se-proteger-714775955742"><span class="s3">he said.</span></a></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s2">“However, the recovered person is undoubtedly better protected by an earlier vaccination”, Steffen added.</span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s4"><b>READ MORE: </b><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210831/covid-19-vaccines-why-is-switzerland-lagging-behind-other-eu-countries/"><span class="s3"><b>Covid-19 vaccines: Why is Switzerland lagging behind other EU countries?</b></span></a></span></p>
