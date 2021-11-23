Reader question: Does Switzerland recognise India’s CoWIN Covid certificate?

<p class="p1">Since September 13th, a Covid certificate has been required to access indoor areas of bars, restaurants, nightclubs and other event venues.</p><p class="p3"><span class="s1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210908/explained-what-will-switzerlands-expanded-covid-certificate-look-like/"><b>EXPLAINED: What will Switzerland’s expanded Covid certificate look like?</b></a></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">The Covid-19 certificate – otherwise known as the Covid-19 pass or the green pass – is available in paper and digital form.</span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">The pass “provides documentary evidence that you have had a COVID-19 vaccination, have had and recovered from the disease or have tested negative”.</span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">Keep in mind that you do not need a Covid certificate to enter Switzerland. To enter, you can show paper or digital evidence of your vaccination. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210922/explained-who-can-enter-switzerland-right-now-and-what-are-the-rules/"><b>EXPLAINED: Who can enter Switzerland right now and what are the rules?</b></a></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">While foreigners can get a Covid certificate, people from particular countries can also use their own certificates - and save themselves 30 francs in the process.</span></p><p class="p5"><strong>Does Switzerland recognise India's CoWIN app?</strong></p><p>Unfortunately, Switzerland as yet does not recognise India's CoWIN app. </p><p class="p5">In addition to all EU countries, at November 16th, 2021, Switzerland recognises passes from the following countries:</p><p class="p5">Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Faroe Islands, Holy See, Israel, Morocco, Monaco, North Macedonia, Panama, San Marino, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.</p><p>This is laid out in <a href="https://www.fedlex.admin.ch/eli/cc/2021/325/en#annex_5/lvl_d4e76/lvl_1/lvl_2">the following regulation on the matter and is subject to change</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210910/covid-certificate-can-the-uks-nhs-app-be-used-in-switzerland/"><strong>Covid certificate: Can the UK’s NHS app be used in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p5">As can be seen from that list, passes from India (CoWIN) are not recognised, nor are passes from the United States.</p><p class="p5">As it stands, the United States does not have a nationwide app but some states have set up their own vaccine passes.</p><p class="p5">If you do not, then you will need to get the Swiss Covid certificate to access bars, restaurants etc.</p><p class="p5"><strong>Can foreigners get a Covid certificate in Switzerland? </strong></p><p class="p5">Obviously, for anyone wanting to visit Switzerland, things are likely to be a whole lot more fun if you have a Covid certificate - particularly in winter where it’s a little too cold to eat outside.</p><p class="p5">Foreigners can definitely get a Covid certificate - we’ve gone through how to do that in the following guide - however they may prefer to use the Covid app of their own country (where this is possible).</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p class="p5"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210920/how-visitors-can-get-a-covid-certificate-in-each-swiss-canton/"><strong>Canton-by-canton: How visitors can get Switzerland’s Covid certificate</strong></a></p><p class="p5">This is because everyone coming to Switzerland will need to pay a fee of CHF30 ($32/£24/<span class="s2">€</span><span class="s3">28.50/$AU44) in order to get the Covid certificate. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1"><a href="https://www.covidcertificate-form.admin.ch/foreign">The direct link to get the Swiss Covid certificate is here. </a></span></p><p class="p5">Therefore, if you come from a country with a Covid certificate - and that Covid certificate is accepted in Switzerland - then you can use your own and do not need to get the Swiss version.</p><p><em><strong>Is your pass not recognised or are you unclear on some of the details? Please get in touch at <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.ch">news@thelocal.ch</a>.</strong></em></p>
