Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Friday

<p><strong>New research: Omicron will not push Swiss hospitals to their limits</strong></p><p>Even though it spreads quickly and continues to infect a record number of people, the Omicron variant is unlikely to overburden Switzerland's healthcare system, a <a href="https://www.empa.ch/web/s604/omicron-and-healthcare">study</a> by the Federal Laboratory for Materials Testing and Research (Empa) indicates.</p><p>These findings allow for a cautious optimism: if the infection reproduction rate in Switzerland remains below 2 (this value stands at 1.21 now), intensive care units will not be filled to capacity.</p><p>That's because Omicron, though more transmissible, is less severe than Delta. This means that infected people, especially the vaccinated, are likely to recover by themselves without needing hospital care, Empa found.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20220127/too-early-to-celebrate-omicron-still-holds-switzerland-in-its-grip/">'Too early to celebrate': How Omicron is still holding Switzerland in its grip</a></strong></p><p><strong>Rising healthcare costs in Switzerland will drive up premiums</strong></p><p>Costs for basic health insurance policy rose by an average of 5.1 percent in 2021, according to the umbrella health insurance organisation <a href="https://www.santesuisse.ch/details/content/starker-kostenanstieg-in-der-grundversicherung-gefaehrdet-stabilitaet-bei-den-praemien">Santésuisse</a>.</p><p>Cost increases had been moderate over the past three years, but the sharp rise observed in 2021 "threatens the stability of premiums", Santésuisse said.</p><p>The spike is the largest since 2013, and it does not even take into account the costs of Covid vaccinations, which reached 265 million francs.</p><p>This would lead to increases in insurance costs which, in turn, will be passed on to consumers.</p><p>https://twitter.com/santesuisse/status/1486703636373770248</p><p><strong>Service on Léman Express is still disrupted</strong></p><p>Numerous Covid-related staff absences are still disrupting the operation of the Léman Express train, commonly used by cross-border workers commuting from France to their jobs in the Geneva area.</p><p>Suspended since January 8th, lines L2 and L4 between Coppet (VD) and Annemasse (France) will ultimately remain out of service until February 15th.</p><p>In the meantime, RegioExpress trains are covering all the stops between Geneva and Annemasse, though other cancellations or timetable changes are not excluded, <a href="https://www.tdg.ch/plusieurs-lignes-resteront-hors-service-jusqua-mi-fevrier-126993180426">according to Swiss Federal Railways.</a></p><p><strong>Basel: The most 'abandoned' city in Switzerland</strong></p><p>Residents are moving away from Basel more frequently than from other Swiss cities, according to a <a href="https://www.blick.ch/schweiz/exodus-nicht-nur-in-basel-die-grosse-uebersicht-aus-diesen-staedten-fluechten-die-schweizer-id17184003.html">new study</a> from UBS bank.</p><p>But interestingly, while locals want to get out of Basel, more and more foreigners are drawn to the northern Swiss city, UBS said.</p><p>Among the reasons cited for the exodus are high rents and too few new construction projects in the city.</p><p>A similar phenomenon, though on a lesser scale, has been observed in Bern and Zurich, while suburban and rural areas of Graubünden, Vaud and St. Gallen recorded a "very strong increase in newcomers", the study found.</p><p>If you are one of the people who moved, or are planning to move, away from city into the countryside, please take part in our <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20220125/have-your-say-what-to-expect-when-you-move-to-the-swiss-countryside/">reader survey</a>.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20220126/revealed-which-swiss-cities-offer-the-best-quality-of-life/">REVEALED: Which Swiss cities offer the best quality of life?</a></strong></p><p><em><strong>If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at news@thelocal.ch</strong></em></p>
