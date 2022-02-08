Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

Mortgage rates set to rise in Switzerland

Mortgage rates at each of Switzerland’s major banks are on the rise in Switzerland, despite the Swiss federal reserve not yet raising rates.

Published: 8 February 2022 16:55 CET
A person checks their finances on their phone and their computer
Mortgage costs are on the rise in Switzerland. Photo by Joshua Mayo on Unsplash

If you would like to purchase a property in the near future, you might want to think twice: Swiss banks are significantly increasing the interest rates for fixed-rate mortgages.

For instance, according to Switzerland’s Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, interest rates for a five-year mortgage at the Luzerner Kantonalbank rose by 0.19 percent to 1.4 percent; the seven-year fixed-rate mortgage at the same bank now costs 1.51 instead of 1.4 percent.

The trend is the same at other banks as well: Raiffeisenbank charges 1.84 percent for a fixed-rate, 10-year mortgage; Credit Suisse 1.77 percent, and Zürcher Kantonalbank 1.7 percent.

As a comparison, at the beginning of 2021, a 10-year mortgage cost 1.1 percent on average across the country.

Why are rates on the rise?

The increase is somewhat surprising considering that the Swiss National Bank has not yet decided to raise its rates, which are a usual precursor to the banks following suit.

Switzerland’s commercial banks however believe that rate rises are just around the corner, with Credit Suisse expecting the SNB to increase rates by 0.5 percent in total in two separate increases in the coming year.

These changes look set to come about due to a gradual increase in inflation, as well as other national banks deciding to raise their rates.

Inflation is on the rise across the world due to increases in energy prices and supply problems as a result of the Covid pandemic.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise its rates in the coming year, as are several national counterparts.

COST OF LIVING

‘Worrying’: Swiss health insurers warn of significant price increases

The combined impact of the Covid pandemic and a variety of other factors could see a dramatic increase in Swiss health insurance premiums, industry observers have forecast.

Published: 28 January 2022 11:42 CET
Swiss health insurers have warned of significant price increases in the coming years due to a variety of factors. Image: National Cancer Institute/Unsplash
Swiss health insurance organisation Santésuisse has warned of a “worrying” increase of health insurance premiums due to the Covid pandemic. 

Santésuisse put the increase a 5.1 percent per person on average in Switzerland, although this could be higher as it only takes part of the underlying costs into consideration.  

The reason for the likely increase is higher expenditure on physiotherapy, hospital care and outpatient medical services. 

The costs do not however take into account Covid vaccinations, which cost health insurers and estimated 265 million in 2021. 

On the whole Santésuisse estimates the Covid pandemic cost Swiss insurers one billion euros so far. 

Santésuisse called for a range of reforms to reduce costs and ensure that not so many are passed onto consumers. 

One is to establish a system which rewards efficiency and cost-effectiveness in service delivery, thereby encouraging doctors, hospitals and pharmacies to be more expedient. 

Drug prices are also an issue in Switzerland, where patients often pay much more than those in neighbouring European countries. 

“With regular comparisons of drug prices and an adjustment to the price level in European comparison countries, taking into account all discounts, a large savings potential could be exploited,” Santésuisse said in a statement. 

Another is to set up a parliamentary commission to review cost trends and make recommendations. 

