UKRAINE

EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland has not banned Russia’s propaganda networks

Unlike many other countries, Switzerland has not banned Russian propaganda networks like Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik. Why?

Published: 23 March 2022 11:16 CET
The logo of Russian state-run news network Russia Today. Photo: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

In the days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, authorities in the European Union, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and elsewhere banned Russian state-run news networks, including Russia Today and Sputnik. 

In making the announcement, the EU said it would stay in place “until the Russian Federation and its associated outlets cease to conduct disinformation and information manipulation actions against the EU and its member states.”

As of late March however, Switzerland has not followed suit – although several networks including Salt, Sunrise and Swisscom have voluntarily removed the channels from their networks. 

Swiss federal councillor Viola Amherd, the head of the Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), announced a plan to ban the channels on March 23, calling them a Russian “propaganda hub”. 

“After consistent adoption of EU sanctions by Switzerland, standing aside on this important issue would be incomprehensible” a department spokesperson told Swiss news organisation Tamedia. 

Legal experts however question whether Switzerland would be able to uphold such a ban. 

A Federal Office of Communications (Ofcom) spokesperson told 20 Minutes that the government has ‘no legal basis’ to enforce such a ban. 

“The federal government does not have the basis in telecommunications law to demand blocking of access to websites with content from RT or Sputnik, but I have noted that individual Providers such as Swisscom, Sunrise and Salt no longer offer the relevant programs on their TV platforms,” the spokesperson said. 

There is also disagreement on the federal council, Switzerland’s primary governing body, as to whether a ban is justified. 

Guy Parmelin, Amherd’s colleague on the seven-member body, said a ban would be disproportionate with freedoms of expression and the media. 

Parmelin’s Swiss People’s Party have also been the primary opponent of Switzerland’s decision to adopt European Union sanctions against Russia, saying it is an erosion of Switzerland’s long-held neutrality. 

The DDPS hit back however, saying the networks were not examples of a free and diverse media, but were instead state-run instruments controlled and financed directly by Moscow. 

The DDPS has indicated it will push ahead with a ban, which may lead to a legal showdown to determine the legality of the prohibition. 

UKRAINE

Ukraine: Pressure builds on Switzerland to deport ‘Putin’s mistress’

A petition has been launched for Switzerland to extradite former Russian gymnast Alina Kabaeva, who is rumoured to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s long-time mistress and the mother of four of his children.

Published: 22 March 2022 14:48 CET
Under the title “Switzerland, why are you sheltering the helpers of the Putin regime?”, the petition calls for the immediate extradition of Kabaeva to Russia. 

The petition compares Kabaeva and Putin to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and his wife Eva Braun. 

“It’s time you reunite Eva Braun with her Fuhrer,” says the petition, which had more than 60,000 signatures as at Tuesday afternoon, with a goal of 75,000. 

The 38-year-old gymnast, who has been pictured with the 69-year-old Putin on several occasions, is rumoured to have given birth to four children with the Russian leader. 

The first of which, a daughter, was born in the southern Swiss town of Lugano. 

According to US news outlet Page Six and British newspaper The Times, Kabaeva lives in a heavily fortified chalet in the Ticino alps in the south of the country. 

Who is Kabaeva and will she be kicked out?

Kabaeva won a gold medal at the 2008 olympics and is rumoured to be romantically linked with Putin since 2008 after an article in the “Moskovskij Korrespondent”, which was later shut down after publishing the report. 

The online petition does not appear to have any legal influence over any migration or extradition decision made by Switzerland. 

Whether the former gymnast can be extradited firstly depends on whether she actually lives in Switzerland, with national broadcaster RTS reporting on Monday that federal justice officials believe she is not currently in Switzerland. 

“The FDJP has no indication of the presence of this person in Switzerland. The appropriate clarifications have been made.”

If Kabaeva is actually in Switzerland, she may be deported if it is deemed she is staying unlawfully in Switzerland, if she has committed criminal acts or if she is deemed a security threat. 

In practice, whether she will be deported is likely to depend in part on her citizenship status. 

Some media outlets have reported that Kabaeva has Swiss citizenship. Switzerland reserves the right to exercise its own citizens but does not do so in practice. 

Children born in Switzerland do not automatically receive Swiss citizenship, but can be deemed citizens if a parent has a Swiss passport. 

READ MORE: How to apply for Swiss citizenship: An essential guide

Notoriously neutral Switzerland has backed EU sanctions against Russia, with Swiss President Ignazio Cassis repeatedly critical of Russia’s invasion. 

The Swiss government is expecting 50,000 refugees to arrive fleeing the conflict, although some estimates suggest the real number is likely to be higher. 

An estimated 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine in the month since the invasion, the majority of which are currently in neighbouring Poland. 

