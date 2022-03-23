For members
UKRAINE
EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland has not banned Russia’s propaganda networks
Unlike many other countries, Switzerland has not banned Russian propaganda networks like Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik. Why?
Published: 23 March 2022 11:16 CET
The logo of Russian state-run news network Russia Today. Photo: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP
UKRAINE
Ukraine: Pressure builds on Switzerland to deport ‘Putin’s mistress’
A petition has been launched for Switzerland to extradite former Russian gymnast Alina Kabaeva, who is rumoured to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s long-time mistress and the mother of four of his children.
Published: 22 March 2022 14:48 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments