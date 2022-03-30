Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 30 March 2022 09:24 CEST
Driving miles out of your way to save just a few centimes on a litre of petrol may not be worth your while. Photo by Pixabay

At last: The number of new Covid cases declining

Over 30,000 new daily infections were recorded in Switzerland after most measures were scrapped on February 17th — sparking fears that Swiss healthcare system would soon be overwhelmed with coronavirus patients — but the numbers are now on the downward trend.

With “only” 14,393 cases reported by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) on Tuesday, against 23,793 on March 22nd, infections went down by almost 40 percent within a span of one week.

At the same time, Covid-related hospitalisations fell by 21.4 percent, according to FOPH.

This is positive news, but health authorities want to see how the epidemiological situation unfolds after the remaining restrictions — mask requirements on public transport and in health establishments, as well as the obligation to isolate if tested positive — are lifted from April 1st.

Price watchdog: Swiss need an app showing the cheapest petrol stations

With fuel prices climbing due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “there is an urgent need to set up an application in Switzerland showing the five cheapest stations in a motorist’s area,” said Stefan Meierhans, head of Swiss government’s price surveillance office.

“Consumers need to be able to compare prices in real time”, he added.

However, a motoring organisation, Touring Clus Suisse (TCS), is urging drivers to use common sense and not go too far out of their way to fuel up.

For instance, a detour of 20 kilometres round trip just to save three cents per litre is not advantageous for the wallet or the environment, TCS said.  

READ MORE: Petrol to top CHF2 per litre in several Swiss cantons

A number of Russian diplomats in Switzerland are spies

Around a third of the Russian diplomats accredited in Switzerland are either known members of the Russian intelligence service or suspected of working for the secret service under diplomatic cover.

Russian spies are routinely sent to various countries, including Switzerland, as official diplomats. Once there, they infiltrate different groups, gaining access to secret information.

The Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) has identified “continued aggressive espionage activity” in Switzerland, which came to the forefront especially since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24th.

READ MORE: How Switzerland is preparing to fend off Russian cyberattacks

Public finances yield positive post-pandemic results — for now

With the improvement of the epidemiological situation, “the recovery of the Swiss economy should lead to positive fiscal balances in the cantons and social security funds sub-sectors”, the Federal Council announced.

A surplus of about 3 billion francs is expected in 2022 and gross debt should start to decline again from 2023 onward, the government said.

It added, however, that “in light of the Ukraine conflict, these forecasts are coupled with uncertainties”.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 29 March 2022 08:08 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

The Swiss want tougher sanctions against Russia — but there is a “but”

Most Swiss — 56 percent —  would support tougher sanctions against Russia,  even if these measures impact the delivery of oil and gas to Switzerland, and result in a significant rise in energy prices or living costs.

This is a finding of new poll by LINK research institute.

But the public’s support for the government’s anti-Kremlin measures is not unconditional: 58 percent of respondents would not want further sanctions if they should lead to a tax increase for defence costs.

More light shed on American sisters who died in Switzerland

There have been speculations in the past weeks about the reason that drove two apparently healthy and happy sisters from the US state of Arizona to recently take their own lives in a Swiss assisted suicide clinic.

In a new joint statement, two right-to-die organisations, Exit International and Pegasos, explain that the two sisters, Lila Ammouri, 54, and Susan Frazier, 49, died on February 11th at the Pegasos clinic in a Basel suburb of Liestal. The women were members of both these associations.

“Although they had a number of health problems, they were not terminally ill. They expressed a strong wish to die together,” the organisations said.  

The two sisters had first thought of ending their lives on their own. “But fear of possible failure led them to then consider travelling to Switzerland”. 

READ MORE: How were two healthy American sisters able to take their own lives in Switzerland?

Weather forecast: cold snap and more sand head toward Switzerland

Remember the sand from Sahara that covered large parts of the country in yellow-orange hues not long ago? Well, it’s back this week, signalling that long queues will form again at car wash stations.

Also, a spell of warm spring is ending, at least for the time being. Meteorologists are predicting that the  temperatures will drop drastically in the coming days and could even dip below zero degrees by the weekend.

More, cheaper trains between Switzerland and France

After two years of travel restrictions, TGV Lyria trains, operated jointly by Swiss and French national railways, are running at an increased frequency starting this week.   

On the Geneva-Paris axis, there are now eight rather than seven trains each day — one train every two hours between 6 am and 8 pm. Six Paris-bound trains from Lausanne and Zurich are running daily, up from five previously.

And from April 1st tickets will be cheaper — between 31 and 52 francs per trip, according to Fabien Soulet, directeur de TGV Lyria,

READ MORE: Travel: Best night train routes to and from Switzerland

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS