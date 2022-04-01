For members
COST OF LIVING
EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland has escaped the global spike in costs of living
Across the globe, inflation has hit its highest rate for decades in several countries, whereas Switzerland has been largely spared. Why?
Published: 1 April 2022 16:08 CEST
Groceries are getting more expensive in Switzerland - but the increase is lower than elsewhere. Photo by Maria Lin Kim on Unsplash
UKRAINE
ANALYSIS: Why do Swiss treat Ukrainians differently than other refugees?
Thousands of Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country to safety and a warm welcome in Switzerland, sparking criticism that they are treated better than other refugees. Is this really the case and if so, why?
Published: 1 April 2022 14:07 CEST
