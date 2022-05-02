Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Voters may have to decide on Swiss neutrality

Recent war-related moves such as imposition of sanctions on Russia, along with suggestions from some MPs to allow arms deliveries to Ukraine, raise up questions about Switzerland’s long-standing tradition of neutrality.

These events have prompted some Swiss MPs from all sides of the political spectrum to suggest a referendum, so the question of neutrality can be decided by the voters.

One deputy, Hans-Peter Portmann, told SonntagsZeitung that “while neutrality is anchored in the Constitution, the laws lack provisions on how Switzerland should behave as a neutral country”.

READ MORE: Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

How some Swiss towns boycott Russian gas

Two municipalities in the German-speaking part of Switzerland are giving Russia a cold shoulder — literally.

Officials in Zurich’s district of Schlieren announced they will not heat the municipal swimming pool as “we no longer wanted to continue to finance Putin’s war”.

To compensate for the lack of warm water, the entrance to the swimming pool will be free until the end of May, and from June on it will cost 30 percent less than the usual price of admission.

Authorities of Langenthal (Bern) have also decided not to heat their pool, for the same reason. Instead, the municipality will use solar panels to keep the water warm.

Switzerland and Ukraine discuss aid, post-war reconstruction

President Ignazio Cassis and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky discussed on Saturday the scope of Switzerland’s humanitarian aid to the war-torn country, as well as Swiss contribution to restoring peace in Ukraine.

One interim measure under discussions was the possibility of Switzerland offering its ‘good offices’ by providing consular services to Ukrainian citizens living in Russia, as Ukraine no longer maintains diplomatic relations with Moscow.

Held negotiations with @ignaziocassis. Noted the humanitarian aid from Switzerland. We discussed the preparations for the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine and 🇨🇭’s mediating role in the provision of consular services to Ukrainians in Russia. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 30, 2022

This would be in line with the role Switzerland already plays in representing Georgian interests in Russia, and vice-versa.

READ MORE: ‘Protective power’: Why neutral Switzerland refuses to expel Russian diplomats

Also, Switzerland will host the conference on Ukraine in Lugano on July 4th and 5th, devoted to the reconstruction of the country.

The connection between Switzerland and Putin’s mistress becomes clearer

Since the start of the war, the alleged clandestine family of the Russian president has fuelled a number of mostly unsubstantiated speculations.

At the centre are Putin’s alleged relationship with a former gymnast Alina Kabaeva and the alleged children they produced together — three, four or six, depending on the source — some or all of whom allegedly live(d) in a luxurious, high-security chalet in the Alps.

It turns out that “this maelstrom of rumours contains at least a grain of truth”: according to Tribune de Genève, a Russian-Swiss doctor helped Kabaeva give birth to two boys, the first of whom was born in 2015 at the Sant’Anna clinic in Sorengo, a municipality near Lugano, in Ticino.

The second child was born in Moscow in 2019, with the help of the same doctor.

While both boys are believed to be Putin’s, the subject has always been taboo for the Russian media. A Moscow newspaper which revealed the affair between the president and Kabaeva in 2008, was shut down.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Pressure builds on Switzerland to deport ‘Putin’s mistress’

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]