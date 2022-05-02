Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

A possible referendum on Swiss neutrality, why some municipal swimming pools are not heated and other news from Switzerland on Monday.

Published: 2 May 2022 06:54 CEST
Updated: 2 May 2022 08:16 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Brrr, it's COLD! One way to boycott Russian gas is not to heat swimming pools. Photo by: Pixabay

Voters may have to decide on Swiss neutrality

Recent war-related moves such as imposition of sanctions on Russia, along with suggestions from some MPs to allow arms deliveries to Ukraine, raise up questions about  Switzerland’s long-standing tradition of neutrality.

These events have prompted some Swiss MPs from all sides of the political spectrum to suggest a referendum, so the question of neutrality can be decided by the voters.

One deputy, Hans-Peter Portmann, told SonntagsZeitung that “while neutrality is anchored in the Constitution, the laws lack provisions on how Switzerland should behave as a neutral country”.

READ MORE: Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

How some Swiss towns boycott Russian gas

Two municipalities in the German-speaking part of Switzerland are giving Russia a cold shoulder — literally.

Officials in Zurich’s district of Schlieren announced they will not heat the municipal swimming pool as “we no longer wanted to continue to finance Putin’s war”.

To compensate for the lack of warm water, the entrance to the swimming pool will be free until the end of May, and from June on it will cost 30 percent less than the usual price of admission.

Authorities of Langenthal (Bern) have also decided not to heat their pool, for the same reason. Instead, the municipality will use solar panels to keep the water warm.

Switzerland and Ukraine discuss aid, post-war reconstruction

President Ignazio Cassis and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky discussed on Saturday the scope of Switzerland’s humanitarian aid to the war-torn country, as well as Swiss contribution to restoring peace in Ukraine.

One interim measure under discussions was the possibility of Switzerland offering its ‘good offices’ by providing consular services to Ukrainian citizens living in Russia, as Ukraine no longer maintains diplomatic relations with Moscow.

This would be in line with the role Switzerland already plays in representing Georgian interests in Russia, and vice-versa.

READ MORE: ‘Protective power’: Why neutral Switzerland refuses to expel Russian diplomats

Also, Switzerland will host the conference on Ukraine in Lugano on July 4th and 5th, devoted to the reconstruction of the country.

The connection between Switzerland and Putin’s mistress becomes clearer

Since the start of the war, the alleged clandestine family of the Russian president has fuelled a number of mostly unsubstantiated speculations.

At the centre are Putin’s alleged relationship with a former gymnast Alina Kabaeva and the alleged children they produced together — three, four or six, depending on the source — some or all of whom allegedly live(d) in a luxurious, high-security chalet in the Alps.

It turns out that “this maelstrom of rumours contains at least a grain of truth”: according to Tribune de Genève, a Russian-Swiss doctor helped Kabaeva give birth to two boys, the first of whom was born in 2015 at the Sant’Anna clinic in Sorengo, a municipality near Lugano, in Ticino.

The second child was born in Moscow in 2019, with the help of the same doctor.  

While both boys are believed to be Putin’s, the subject has always been taboo for the Russian media. A Moscow newspaper which revealed the affair between the president and Kabaeva in 2008, was shut down.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Pressure builds on Switzerland to deport ‘Putin’s mistress’

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Proposal to cut social aid for foreigners from outside the EU, the most in-demand jobs, and other Swiss news in today's brief roundup

Published: 29 April 2022 08:00 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Federal Council debates cutting social aid for non-Europeans

As part of a draft revision of the law on foreigners and integration, the Federal Council is proposing to reduce social assistance paid to nationals of third countries.

“During the first three years following the granting a residence permit, the rate of social assistance should be lower than that applied to the native population”, authorities said.

The proposal sparked criticism from the Swiss Workers’ Welfare Organisation, whose spokesperson, Caroline Morel, pointed out that “in social assistance, the amount of support benefits is calculated according to needs and not the length of stay in Switzerland”.

“It is clear that these tightening measures will primarily affect vulnerable people such as children, people with special needs, and women”, she added.

READ MORE: How Switzerland wants to cut welfare and boost integration for non-EU citizens

Could Switzerland and the UK merge into one country?

As Swiss President Ignazio Cassis is visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week, the latter emphasised that the relations between the two countries “are of enormous importance. I don’t think people understand how much trade we do together, let alone the other relationships we have.”

Johnson even went as far as to suggest (only half-seriously,  we assume)  that the two nations  — neither of which is part of the European Union — should merge and create a country called Britzerland.

Cassis has not responded to the idea but did concede the two nations “have many things in common and we want to further deepen these links and develop new agreements”.

These industries have most job openings

Switzerland’s employment market had rebounded well from the Covid slump, with many sectors looking for qualified workers.

Foremost among them right now are IT and catering sectors, where job vacancies increased in April by 1.5 percent over the previous month, according to new research by Michael Page recruitment agency.

This is a national figure, however. In the French-speaking regions alone, the number of jobs offered in these two sectors increased by 4.6 percent.

Within these industries, logistics and finance specialists are particularly in demand.

READ MORE: How the Swiss job market rebounded from the Covid pandemic

Wanted: cats to wear bells and ridiculous collars

No this is not a joke.

Some Swiss researchers are clearly not very busy: one team has just wrapped up a very serious study which outfitted 31 cats with little bells and colourful collars worn around their necks to see whether these accoutrements make the bird and rodent population safer from feline attacks.

The research and advisory community SWILD, which carried out the study in collaboration with the Swiss Ornithological Institute, found that cats who wore a bell on their collar captured significantly fewer birds and small mammals. With a collar, they brought back 37 percent fewer birds than without a collar. And if they wore a collar and a bell, they brought back about 60 percent less prey altogether.

This cat didn’t drag in anything. Photo: Birdsbesafe on Twitter

The two organisations are pleased about the results, though nobody knows how the cats felt about the experiment. All we know is that a cat in a collar catches no mice.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS