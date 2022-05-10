For members
DRIVING
Must I have a ‘CH sticker’ on my car when I leave Switzerland?
Some vehicles in Switzerland display the 'CH' sticker, while others don’t. But what exactly are the rules when you cross the border(s) in your car? This is what you should know.
Published: 10 May 2022 11:25 CEST
Only cars with the CH sticker can travel abroad. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
Reader question: Can I speak any Swiss language to satisfy citizenship rules?
Proficiency in a Swiss language is required to become a citizen, but does it need to be the language spoken in your canton of residence?
Published: 5 May 2022 13:49 CEST
