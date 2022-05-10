Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swiss healthcare too expensive, Covid boosters too slow and plenty more in the morning roundup.

Published: 10 May 2022 08:20 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Will Switzerland be late in administering second booster shots? Photo by Richard Juilliart / AFP

Switzerland ‘too slow’ with second Covid booster

While other countries have already started to administer second booster shots, Swiss health authorities are dragging their feet, not having even issued a recommendation for the fourth dose yet.

This lassitude is sparking concern that the country will be unprepared when new Covid variants emerge in Switzerland, as they already have in other parts of the world.

“Switzerland was lagging behind last fall when it came to administering the booster, because we were ill-prepared. This must not happen again”, according to MP Ruth Humbel, a member of the National’s Social Security and Public Health Committee.

As for Andreas Faller, a lawyer specialising in health law, the government must learn from mistakes made during previous waves, when it often acted too slowly in enforcing various measures.

“I have the impression that for the Federal Office of Public Health the pandemic has subsided, and we are not preparing for a possible new wave in the fall”, he noted.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Is Switzerland gearing up for a fourth Covid jab?

Status S for Ukrainians: Is it racism?

While Ukrainian refugees are granted a special S status giving them rights to employment, free healthcare and other perks, the same benefits are not extended to refugees from other nations.

A group of them met in Bern on Monday and expressed their disappointment at not receiving the same advantages as their Ukrainian counterparts.

“We do not understand why Switzerland does not treat all persons in need of protection and victims of war in the same way”, they said, pointing out that the S status should also be applied to asylum seekers from other war-torn countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

OPINION: Criticism of Swiss refugee response lacks perspective

“This unequal treatment leaves us perplexed, sad and raises questions. If it is not discriminatory or racist, how can we qualify it?”, the group noted.

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has already commented on these remarks when they were raised previously, responding that Ukrainians present an exceptional case, as they are — unlike some other asylum seekers —  mostly women and young children, which means they are likely to return to their partners when the conflict is over. 

Swiss patients pay too much for medical care

Some doctors and hospitals in Switzerland overcharge their patients by either invoicing services that have not been provided or billing more than is necessary.

This practice is a problem particularly as health insurance premiums are expected to increase significantly in 2023 to reflect rising health care costs.

READ MORE: Why Swiss health premiums are set to rise — and what you can do about it

Matthias Müller, spokesperson for health insurance umbrella organisation Santésuisse, confirmed that certain doctors charge too much.

“We see this problem particularly in the outpatient care, where doctors can choose from numerous tariff positions”.

However, proving excessive charges is difficult, according to Felix Schneuwly, a health industry expert at Comparis price comparison service.

That’s because “patients do not sign a ‘work report’ for the medical services rendered”, so health insurance companies cannot check whether a service was provided at all and whether it was indeed necessary, Schneuwly said, explaining that an insurance company can only verify whether the quantities and costs of the services on the invoices comply with the law.

How much would you pay for Alain Berset’s tie?

The light blue tie that the Health Minister wore on March 16th, 2020, when the Federal Council declared a state of emergency is being auctioned for a good cause: to raise money for the International Committee of the Red Cross.

So far it’s making a killing: the highest bid so is…35,000 francs!

Who knew? A 35,000-franc-tie. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Ever the salesman, Berset described the tie as a “banal accessory for a situation that was not”.

Let’s begin the week with good news: warm weather predicted for coming days

Starting today, “generally sunny and increasingly warm weather”, is expected throughout Switzerland, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology (MeteoSwiss) .

“At the beginning of the week, high pressure will set in, which will bring a generally sunny and increasingly warm weather”, MeteoSwiss announced,

The latest weather trends indicate that “sun and almost summer heat should accompany us for a large part of the week, with peaks at 25 or even 28 degrees in the plain”.

Wednesday, for instance, temperatures should reach 28 degrees in Zurich and Geneva, and 29 in Sion.

This will come as a welcome relief to all those tired of cool weather, rain and wind of last days (depending on where in Switzerland you live), especially since, as MeteoSwiss said, heat waves are not unheard of in mid-May.

Buying Swiss train tickets on foreign sites may save you money

It is a well known fact that purchasing the same or similar goods abroad will likely cost less than buying them in Switzerland.

The same holds true for tickets for Swiss trains.

According to a report in Blick, “people who book their train journeys in Switzerland on the Deutsche Bahn or on the SNCF [French] website, can save up to 10 percent”.

For instance, a full-fare, one-way Lausanne to Geneva ticket purchased from the SNCF website costs 2.55 francs less than when bought from the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) site, Blick said.

EXPLAINED: How to find cheap train tickets in Switzerland

The reason for this price disparity is the exchange rate between franc and the euro, which are at near parity.

However, the report points out that it is preferable not to pay for train tickets on foreign websites with a credit card, “otherwise, the savings may be canceled out by the surcharge on foreign currency, charged by the credit card companies”.

Online payment systems like PayPal are preferable in these situations, Blick said.

Swiss MPs: Russian money should be used to reconstruct Ukraine

Parliament members from both left and central-right parties have submitted a motion calling for the government to hand over the frozen assets belonging to Russian oligarchs to Ukraine, to be used for the reconstruction of the war-torn country.

“Switzerland is home to an above-average number of sanctioned Russian fortunes”, according to MP Mattea Meyer. “So it is right that this money benefits the country which is currently being destroyed by Putin”.  

Another MP, Andrea Caroni also supports the motion.

“From the point of view of international law, it is clear that Russia owes damages to Ukraine because of its aggression”, he said.

Russian assets in Switzerland are estimated to amount to 200 billion francs; Swiss authorities have blocked 7.5 billion so far.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland is a magnet for Russian money

Switzerland’s “speaking clock” will continue to tick

The Swiss like to keep their traditions intact, and one of them is dialling a telephone number ,161, to hear the precise time, down to the minute and second.

But as three-digit numbers will be retired at the  end of year, some aficionados feared this …time-tested service, which has been in operation since the 1930s, will disappear, the way the weather service, 162, had last November.

READ MORE: Adieu 162: Switzerland to retire telephone weather service from Monday

But according to Swisscom, the clock will remain in operation, albeit under a different, paid number, starting with 0900.

“The speaking clock still meets a customer need. Swisscom will continue to invest in its operation and maintenance,” said Alicia Richon, spokesperson for the operator.

