COST OF LIVING

Oil, bikes and furniture: The costs skyrocketing in Switzerland right now

It should come as no surprise to anyone by now that a number of products and services have gotten more expensive in Switzerland lately. What are they and what lies ahead, price-wise?

Published: 23 May 2022 14:25 CEST
Baked goods and dairy products like cheese have become more expensive in Switzerland. Photo: Pixabay

Rising inflation, as well as lingering economic effects of Covid coupled with the war in Ukraine — both of which are disrupting supply chains — have made many consumer goods in Switzerland even more expensive than before.

These articles published in The Local list a number of common purchases and services where prices have risen and are expected to increase even more:

This is the situation overall

The calculation of inflation is based on a fictitious, rather than actual, basket of goods, where the fluctuations in the price of electricity and energy have a greater weight than cost of sugar or stamps.

Overall, costs of rent, mortgages, gasoline, heating fuel, natural gas, construction materials, agricultural products, baked and diary goods, coffee and even beer, have gone up.

All these increases have an impact not only on spending habits of individual households, but also on the economy as a whole.

“Inflation can cause prices to spiral. Higher prices mean consumers get less for their money. They then demand higher salaries in order to maintain their standard of living. To finance these wage increases, companies then increase their prices. A vicious circle is thus set up”, according to an analysis by 20 Minutes news platform.

Even though the inflation rate in Switzerland is a relatively low (in comparison to other countries) 2.5 percent, the prices of some goods have soared substantially, 20 Minutes reports: about 75.6 percent for heating oil, 39.2 percent for gas, and 54.8 percent for flights.

This recent Consumer Price Index from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) gives an idea of how much higher Swiss prices are now in comparison with the same period last year.

FSO

What specific prices have gone up and by how much?

Aside from the ones mentioned above, these are some of the specific products and how much they have increased on a percentage basis:

  • Petrol (25.1 percent) and diesel (28.3) at the pump
  • Second-hand cars (15.6), new vehicles (4.4)
  • Garden / patio furniture (14.1)
  • Indoor furniture (11.8)
  • Fruits (11.3)
  • Lamb meat (8.7) and veal (5.8)
  • Computer keyboards and mouses (8.5)
  • Pasta (8.1)
  • Phone calls from a landline (5.2)
  • Margarine and cooking oil (4.6)
  • Bicycles (3.3)

You can find the current prices of other goods as listed by Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes here.

What can we expect for the rest of the year?

Nobody can predict with a high degree of accuracy what lies ahead cost-wise, as the evolution of the war in Ukraine is uncertain at this point .

However, The Swiss Economic Institute (KOF)  made a prediction based on best and worst possible scenarios.

Under the former one, the price of oil will stabilise at 100 dollars per barrel by the end of the year and there will be no interruption in the supply of natural gas, which means no drastic price increases.

In the latter case, “we risk further disruptions in supply chains and even higher prices for energy and food”.

As far as inflation is concerned,  “it will remain at a high level over the next few months and will weaken again towards the end of the year”, according to KOF, which expects the current rate to fall to 1.9 percent by December 2022, and to 0.7 percent by the end of 2023.

Overall, Switzerland is doing better than other nations

With the current inflation rate of 2.5 percent, Switzerland is doing relatively well — as it usually does during global economic downturns.

By comparison, the inflation rate in the United States now stands at  8.3 percent, the highest level in 40 years.

In France it is 7.5 percent, in Germany to 7.4 percent, and it is even higher in eurozone countries farther afield: 19 percent in Estonia, 14.2 percent in the Czech Republic, and 9.6 percent  in the Netherlands.

Overall, the general inflation rate in the EU is 7.5 percent.

Another piece of good news: some products and services, such as citrus fruits, olive oil and …sewage taxes have become cheaper in Switzerland.

FOOD & DRINK

REVEALED: Which city has Switzerland’s cheapest beer?

Anyone looking for a cheap pint in Switzerland is likely to struggle no matter where they are, but there are still good deals to be had for a cold, frosty one.

Published: 18 May 2022 16:11 CEST
REVEALED: Which city has Switzerland’s cheapest beer?

Some research carried out in Switzerland is more important to consumers than others.  

This one definitely fits under the ‘news you can use’ category.

A recent survey conducted by consumer website Hellosafe compared the price of a half a litre of beer in 29 cities in different cantons.

The prices come from 2022 and have incorporated recent spikes in cost for beer producers. 

Where is Switzerland’s cheapest beer? 

The study found that one of the cheapest pints, at 5.22 francs, can be had in Aarau, followed by Bern  (5.92).

While it is one of the world’s most expensive cities, a big mug of beer in Zurich costs “only”  6.96 francs, four cents less than in another relatively inexpensive location, the Valais capital of Sion.

Where is Switzerland’s most expensive pint of beer? 

Beer lovers in the west of Switzerland would be better off sticking to wine, with French-speaking Switzerland charging the most when it comes to beer anywhere in the country. 

The priciest half-litres are in Geneva (7.72 francs) and Lausanne (7.96).

Next on the list are Basel and Davos, which may appear to have very little in common with each other besides beer costing CHF7.03 per pint. 


What does the future hold? 

The study also looked ahead at how the war in Ukraine is likely to increase the cost of cereals used to manufacture beer, impacting the price of the end product.

Grain prices in Switzerland are expected to rise by 4 percent per tonne by the end of 2022, which will see price increases in several parts of the country. 

Accordingly, the price of a pint in Lausanne could increase by 32 cents and reach CHF 8.28. 

If Hellosafe’s estimates are correct, then the price of beer will increase the least in Olten, Langenthal, Chur and Arbon.

Beer in Switzerland

While Switzerland may be known internationally more for wine, beer has seen a strong surge in interest in recent years – particularly since the pandemic. 

Switzerland now boasts the highest density of breweries anywhere in Europe, with the Covid crisis a major factor in transforming the country into a beer hub. 

In 2020, 80 new breweries were established in Switzerland. 

Switzerland now has 1,212 breweries – which gives it a higher ratio of breweries to people than any of the other big brewing nations in Europe, including Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Belgium. 

Just ten years ago, Switzerland had only 246 breweries, while in 1990 there were only 32 breweries in the entire country, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung reports. 

