TRAVEL NEWS

Five European cities you can reach from Switzerland in less than five hours by train

Summer holidays are around the corner and if you plan to remain in Europe and visit nearby destinations, train travel from Switzerland is a convenient way to get around. This is where you can travel in just a few hours.

Published: 10 June 2022 17:00 CEST
You can't see these views from an airplane. Photo by Peter Wormstetter on Unsplash

Given the number of flights that are being cancelled or re-scheduled, the general chaos reigning at European airports, and the ever-increasing cost of air travel, you might be tempted to stay closer to home, while still experiencing different cultures, foods, and general ambience.

Train travel may be just the ticket.

Switzerland has efficient and mostly punctual trains that can, either alone or in partnership with foreign railway networks, transport you pretty much everywhere in Europe.

Unlike air travel (and quite aside from the hassle of getting to and from airports which are often distant from city centres), trains allow passengers to sight-see, as many parts of Europe are quite scenic.

And if you don’t want to venture too far, you can choose destinations in neighbouring countries that can be reached in under five hours.

These are some of them:

From Lausanne / Geneva to Paris

There are very few people in the Geneva / Vaud region who have not taken, at least once in their lifetimes, the high-speed TGV train that whizzes passengers from Lausanne or Geneva straight to Gare de Lyon in the centre of Paris in just over three hours.

Such a short travel time means that you can go to Paris for just weekend, or, if you don’t even have this time to spare, you can take the 6:29 am train from Geneva, arrive in Paris at 9:42, am, and head back at 20:18, arriving at 23:45.

It’s cutting it close but it’s doable.

You can see this in a day. Image by Nuno Lopes from Pixabay

From Zurich to Munich

The capital of Bavaria can be reached from Zurich’s main station on a direct train in just 3 hours 30 minutes which, just as is the case with Paris, allows for short stays.

And if you leave from St. Gallen, your travel time to Munich will be mere 2 hours and 30 minutes, about an hour less that travelling from the northeastern Swiss city to Geneva.

Bird’s eye view of Munich. Photo: Pixabay

From Lausanne / Zurich to Milan

Depending on the train you take, you can get from Lausanne to Italy’s fashion capital in just over three or just under four hours.

From Zurich, the travel time takes just over three hours as well.

Before 2016, when the Gotthard Base Tunnel was opened to rail traffic, a trip from Zurich to Milan took an hour longer.

Milan Cathedral. Image by 昕 沈 from Pixabay 

From Basel to Innsbruck

Sure, there are plenty of mountain destinations in Switzerland, but the Austrian city of Innsbruck is pretty as well and worth a visit, especially as the train ride takes just four hours and 41 minutes.

Whether you are still in Switzerland or have already crossed the border, you will see spectacular views, although the question of whether Austrian Alpine scenery differs much from the Swiss is debatable.

Innsbruck in Tyrol. Image by Lichtenfels from Pixabay 

From Lugano to Venice

The advantage of boarding a train in Lugano is that Ticino borders Italy, so several Italian cities are easy to reach from there (Milano, for instance, is just over an hour away).

A trip to Venice takes about 4 hours and 30 minutes, so it is certainly a reasonable trip to make to one of Europe’s most beautiful cities.

To get to the water you mist first take a train. Photo: PIxabay

This is what else you should know if you want to travel to these five cities (or other European destinations) by train:

Cost:

Fares depend on several factors, such as time of the day and day of the week when you travel. While a rock-bottom cheap fare may be available on one day in the morning, it won’t necessarily be offered the next day (or week) in the afternoon, or vice-versa.

Discounts:

If you have a general or half-fare travel card, they will be valid only on Swiss territory. This means that in case of Geneva it can’t be used at all, and only for a very limited distance (about 20 km) in case of Lugano.

It will however, lower your ticket price somewhat if you are departing from other cities.

You can find more pricing information (including discounts) and timetables on the website of Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) .

If you are interested in travelling farther afield, including with night trains, these articles provide more information:

TOURISM

What will Switzerland new rules for hotel booking platforms mean for travellers?

Hotel booking platforms will face certain restrictions in Switzerland and hotel websites will be able to undercut prices and conditions after a vote in parliament. What does this mean for you?

Published: 9 June 2022 16:16 CEST
Switzerland’s Parliament has approved restrictions on online reservation platforms, including Booking.com, Hotels.com and others, looking to protect the Swiss hotel sector.

The new rules ban the so-called “parity clauses” between hotels and booking platforms. This means that hotel websites will be allowed to offer better prices and conditions than those on aggregator websites like Booking.com.

The rule was much debated, and representatives of the booking platforms have come out against it, saying the move was “shortsighted” and did not benefit the sector. However, the hotel association HotellerieSuisse disagrees, stating the new rules give hotels “their entrepreneurial freedom back”.

What are these parity clauses?

Parity clauses are standard in many online reservation platforms and are particularly famous for Booking.com. These websites are extremely popular and have a significant market share, meaning that most travellers book through them instead of the official hotel websites.

In order to be featured in these “hotel Googles”, the establishments sign a contract with the website that dictates things like the amount of commission they will pay for the platform. So every time you book a hotel on Booking.com or Trivago, a percentage of the price goes to the website, not the hotel.

This is how they make money, and though some associations complain that fees have been getting way too high, those will remain the same.

The Swiss government saw an issue with the “parity clauses”, which, according to legislators, hurt competition.

These contract clauses force hotels to always be at least in parity with prices and offer on booking websites. This means that they cannot offer cheaper stays or perks like complimentary breakfast to people booking directly on their website – the offer needs to be on par with the one on the booking platform.

What is changing then?

The Swiss Parliament voted to ban those clauses, saying they hurt competition. Hotels will then be allowed to have different (cheaper) offers and services advertised on their websites.

The ban is enshrined in a new Federal Act against Unfair Competition article.

“Today, hoteliers and hoteliers can finally breathe a sigh of relief. In recent years, they have invested significantly in digitization and expanded their direct booking offer, which will now pay off”, said HotellerieSuisse.

“As soon as the law comes into force, they can offer their guests the best prices on their own portal. In addition to the price, they also get their entrepreneurial freedom back via conditions and availability. They can thus make a differentiated offer.”

How do travellers benefit?

People looking for hotels will be able to have more offers. They can search online and check-in many places for different prices and booking conditions.

“It is always an advantage for customers when the competition takes place. Hoteliers must have sovereignty over all rates. Only in this way can they make better offers than the booking platforms,” said Andreas Züllig, President of HotellerieSuisse.

Even if you find a hotel using a booking platform, it will be worth checking out online and seeing if fees and offers on the actual website are different – perhaps better.

With hotels looking to attract more people to book on their website, where they won’t need to pay commissions and fees, chances are that many will take advantage of the parity clause ban.

How is it in other countries?

In many countries, the parity clause still stands, and hotels are forced to keep prices equal or higher than those on the booking platforms.

However, many Swiss neighbours, including France, Italy and Austria, have already banned the clause. In Germany, court rulings after lawsuits also forbid platforms to force parity from their hotel partners.

“The Parliament’s decision, therefore, also eliminates a location disadvantage of the Swiss hotel industry and makes Switzerland a tourism location more competitive in an international context.”, added HotellerieSuisse.

