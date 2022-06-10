For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Five European cities you can reach from Switzerland in less than five hours by train
Summer holidays are around the corner and if you plan to remain in Europe and visit nearby destinations, train travel from Switzerland is a convenient way to get around. This is where you can travel in just a few hours.
Published: 10 June 2022 17:00 CEST
You can't see these views from an airplane. Photo by Peter Wormstetter on Unsplash
TOURISM
What will Switzerland new rules for hotel booking platforms mean for travellers?
Hotel booking platforms will face certain restrictions in Switzerland and hotel websites will be able to undercut prices and conditions after a vote in parliament. What does this mean for you?
Published: 9 June 2022 16:16 CEST
