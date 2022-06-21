For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Cross-border agreement partly extended, why over a million people could get Covid in Switzerland this summer and other news from Switzerland on Tuesday.
Published: 21 June 2022 08:33 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Water shortage could be looming ahead, and a move for a longer annual leave: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 20 June 2022 08:07 CEST
