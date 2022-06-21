Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Cross-border agreement partly extended, why over a million people could get Covid in Switzerland this summer and other news from Switzerland on Tuesday.

Published: 21 June 2022 08:33 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Photo by Marco Willener on Unsplash

Cross-border agreement partly extended

The agreements concerning social security contributions and taxes of cross-border employees from France who are still working from home are set to expire on June 30th. Groups representing these workers have been calling on Bern and Paris to renew the arrangement.

The part of the accord that pertains to social security has now been extended until December 31st, 2022, according to an announcement from the Federal Social Insurance Office.

However, the agreement concerning taxation has not yet been prolonged, with the State Secretariat for International Finance saying that discussions in this matter between the two countries “are still ongoing”.

READ MORE: Swiss home-working agreement must be extended, demand cross border groups
 

Over a million people in Switzerland ‘could be infected with Covid’ this summer

While the new wave has not been expected to hit before fall or winter (as has been the case in 2021), health officials now say 15 percent of Swiss population — more than 1 million people — could catch the virus before then.

“More than 80,000 new contaminations per week” are expected in the next two months, according to Tanja Stadler, the former head of the Covid-19 Task Force — much more than during the past two summers.

At the moment, the Federal Office of Public Health reports 16,610 new cases in the past seven days.

There is, however, some positive news.

“The most recent data shows that 97 percent of the adult population in Switzerland has antibodies against Covid thanks to vaccinations and previous infections”, Stadler said.

Also, “in the long term, things will stabilise. But in the years to come, there will probably be waves in the summer too”.

One in five homeowners at risk of losing their home

As house prices are fall ingfor the first time in years, mortgages are getting more expensive, which means hundreds of thousands of people in Switzerland  risk losing their homes.

The reason: the Swiss National Bank recently increased the key rate from -0.75 to -0.25 percent, meaning that mortgage interest rates, which had already risen in recent months, could go up further.

As a result, “a lot of homeowners are going to have a problem”, real estate expert Donato Scognamiglio said in an interview with Tages-Anzeiger.

READ MORE: What to do in Switzerland if you cannot pay your mortgage

Swiss city hires sheep to mow grass

As The Local recently reported, there is a shortage of qualified personnel in Switzerland to fill available positions.

But not in the Valais capital of Sion, which “hired” four sheep — Ada, Bella, Athéna and Victoire — to cut the grass in city parks.

“These animals will be used for the maintenance of certain plots”, municipal authorities announced.

This is a win-win situation for everyone concerned: the sheep will be fed, grass will be cut, and the noise of electric lawnmowers will be eliminated.

The city added that the four sheep “are very sociable”.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Water shortage could be looming ahead, and a move for a longer annual leave: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 20 June 2022 08:07 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Heat wave may lead to water rationing

Very high temperatures and no rain fuel fears of impeding drought across Switzerland, according to hydrologist Massimiliano Zappa, who warns that Swiss rivers and streams “have a lower flow than the average of previous years”.

Water rationing could become inevitable, he said.

 “In Spain and southern Italy, for example, people know how to get by with little water, because they have been educated to meet their daily needs with less. But this is not part of Swiss mentality”, Zappa said.

Social Democrats push for five weeks of holidays

MP Baptiste Hurni submitted a parliamentary initiative seeking to force all employers to grant at least five weeks of paid annual vacation to their workers. Right now, only those under the age of 20 must have five weeks of annual leave; everyone else is entitled to four.

In 2012, a similar union proposal (for six weeks of holidays) was rejected by two-thirds of Swiss voters on the grounds that such a lengthy vacation would cost the economy billions of francs each year.

“We understand that the people did not want six weeks of vacation and that is why I propose this [five-week] compromise”, Hurni said, adding that “mentalities have changed in ten years. “The new generation often prefers to have more free time”.

Centre and right MPs already said they oppose Hurni’s motion.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about annual leave in Switzerland

Migros continues to sell alcohol online

Even though Switzerland’s largest supermarket chain Migros, announced on Thursday that all its subsidaries voted to remain alcohol-free, the retailer continues to sell beer and wine on the Internet.

It doesn’t sell alcoholic beverages under its own logo but under the Denner brand — a low-cost grocery chain that Migros purchased in 2019.

This “duplicity” doesn’t sit well with some elected officials, including right-wing MP Andrea Geissbühler who said Migros is tricking consumers; she is therefore calling for another vote — this time to decide whether the ban should be extended to online sales.  

But Migros spokesperson Marcel Schlatter pointed out that the vote applies only to physical shops, “so there’s no reason to change anything” about online sales.

READ MORE: Swiss retail giant Migros to remain alcohol-free after vote

Green deputies don’t want foreign tourists from far-away lands

Green MP Christophe Clivaz submitted a motion to the parliament asking that the federal subsidy for tourism no longer be used to attract tourists from the United States, China, and other places from outside Europe.

“It is contradictory to promote sustainable tourism and at the same time to encourage the arrival of distant visitors by plane”, he said, arguing that a Los Angeles to Geneva flight emits 3.1 tons of CO₂. Such a flight “corresponds to more than half of the average annual carbon footprint of a person living in Switzerland”, Clivaz said.

The official tourism body, Switzerland Tourism, replied that Switzerland should not be singled out, because the reduction of carbon footprint “must take place on a global scale”.

If tourists from distant countries bypassed Switzerland, that “would have no effect on CO₂ emissions but a very negative economic and social impact for Switzerland”, the tourism body said.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS