QUIZ: Would you pass Zurich’s Swiss citizenship test?

Voters in the Swiss canton of Zurich on May 15th approved a proposal to simplify naturalisation requirements for the canton’s 350,000 foreigners.

Zurich, Switzerland’s most populous canton, has 162 municipalities. While it might be a slight exaggeration to say there are 162 unique tests, the questions can vary greatly.

The May 15th vote standardised the process by establishing a standardised knowledge test for the entire canton.

This means that the test will be drawn from the same questions regardless of whether you live in Adlikon bei Andelfingen or Zumikon.

Whether you’ve just arrived in Zurich or you’re a long-time Swiss citizen, this set of cantonal naturalisation test questions gives you a chance to see how well you’d do.

How does the naturalisation test work?

The test includes 350 questions about Swiss history, tradition, politics and culture, with a focus on Zurich.

Anyone taking the test will be given 50 questions at random and must answer at least 30 correctly to pass.

While the test will be standardised – as in, the 50 questions will be drawn from the same 350 across the canton – there will be questions directed at municipal, cantonal and federal issues.

The test will be in German, although the canton promises that it will take place in ‘plain language’.

More information about the new requirements is available at the following link.

Would you pass Zurich’s citizenship test?

With the decision to standardise the test only given public approval in May – and with things taking a little while in Switzerland generally – as at June 30th the canton-wide test has not yet been put in place.

The Zurich government website indicates final work is being done to ensure the test is appropriate.

A number of questions have however been released. The test is in multiple choice format, with applicants being given three or four options for most questions.

The following are translated versions of some of the questions which are actually included on the test.

</p> <section> <h2> <p>Would you pass Zurich’s Swiss citizenship test?</p> </h2> <p>Zurich, Switzerland’s most populous canton, is standardising its Swiss citizenship test. Do you think you could pass it? </p> <p><span style="color: #2b2b2b;"> </span></p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong></strong>Finish this saying: the faster the Böögg (snowman) on the pyre loses its head on Sechseläuten, the…<span style="color: #222222;"></span></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong></strong>There are 19,000 sports clubs in Switzerland. Which team sport is the most commonly played?</h2> <p class="clear"></p> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong></strong>Why did Switzerland ban child labour in 1877?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><span style="color: #222222;">Which organisation did Switzerland join in 2002?</span><br /> </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Which of the following tasks is the canton of Zurich in charge of? </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong></strong>What must everyone in Switzerland sign up to?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong></strong>Who counts votes at elections in Switzerland?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong></strong>How much of Zurich is made up of agricultural land?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><span style="color: #222222;"></span>For what reason did many people from the former Yugoslavia move to Switzerland in the 1990s?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong></strong><span style="color: #222222;">When</span> did women get the vote in Switzerland?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong></strong><span style="color: #4a4a4a;">Back to the books for you! </span></h2> </h2> <p>You failed to get the necessary 60 percent (six correct answers) to pass the citizenship test. You will need to study hard.</p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><span style="color: #4a4a4a;">Congratulations! Your knowledge of Switzerland is enough to get through the citizenship test in Zurich!</span></h2> </h3> </section> <p>

As you can see, many relate to Switzerland federally and do not have specific relevance to Zurich.

To take the test on the Zurich cantonal website – and for more information – click here.