Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Same-sex marriage becomes legal, the number of Covid cases is underestimated, and other news from Switzerland on Friday.

Published: 1 July 2022 07:52 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Swiss roads will be very busy this weekend. Image by gs1703 from Pixabay

Same-sex couples can marry — at last

Today, July 1st, is a historic day for gay couples wishing to wed: they finally have that right in Switzerland.

After the Swiss voted to legalise same-sex marriage in a nationwide referendum on September 26th, 2021, the new law is entering into force today.

These couples will also be able to convert their registered partnership — which did not provide the same rights as marriage, including for obtaining citizenship and the joint adoption of children — into a legal marriage.

READ MORE: Same-sex couples can marry from July 1st in Switzerland

Other laws and rules that are being implemented from today are detailed here:

Everything that changes in Switzerland in July 2022

Number of current Covid cases in Switzerland is underestimated

This week, 33,108 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Switzerland in a span of seven days, an increase of 34 percent over the previous week.

However, health officials believe the real number of new infections is much higher. That’s because, judging by how many antigen or PCR tests have been done during this period of time, only a small portion of the infected population actually gets screened; most positive cases are therefore not detected.

Swiss health officials already said that 15 percent of Swiss population — more than 1 million people — could catch the Omicron virus (or its sub-variants) this summer.

On the positive side, “the situation is a little better” now than during the Delta variant wave, according to Tanja Stadler, former head of the Covid-19 Task Force, who also said that, despite the increase in cases, Swiss healthcare system will not be overloaded.

READ MORE: ‘Over a million people’ in Switzerland could be infected with Covid this summer
 

Heavy traffic on many Swiss roads this weekend

With several cantons beginning their school summer holidays this weekend, bottlenecks are expected to slow down traffic within Switzerland as well as on motorways and in tunnels leading to neighbour countries.

These roads are usually most congested during high-volume times like the start of holidays:

  • The A3/A1 Basel-Zurich axis
  • The A3/A13 Zurich-Chur-San Bernardino-Bellinzona-Chiasso axis, particularly near Chur and the San Bernardino tunnel
  • Bern and surroundings (A1/A12/A6 interchange)
  • The A9 Lausanne-Montreux-Martigny-Brigue mainly near Lausanne and Montreux
  • The Martigny – Grand-St.-Bernard tunnel axis

READ MORE: What you should know about driving in Switzerland — and abroad — this summer

Switzerland and France will be linked together

A bridge is to be built between Basel and Huningue, a town in Alsace – the first Rhine bridge connecting Switzerland and France.

On Thursday, Swiss officials, along with their counterparts from France, and Germany — the two countries that border Basel —signed an agreement for the project to start in 2025, and unveiled the plans for the new connection across the river.

“A new bridge over the Rhine is central to growing together and mobility in the three countries”, officials said.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

New agreement for cross-border workers, more sanctions against Russia, and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.

Published: 30 June 2022 08:03 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Bern and Paris seek a long-term cross-border agreement

As the agreements concerning taxes and social security contributions of French cross-border employees who are still working from home are set to expire today, Switzerland and France decided to draw up permanent rules for this group of workers, according to the Federal Department of Finance.

In a joint statement, both countries said they are aiming to come up with a “flexible, simple and fair regime for the workers and employers concerned” before the end of October.

The original treaty defining tax and social contribution obligations of cross-border commuters who had to work from their homes in France was signed on May 13th, 2020 and had been renewed several times since then.

This recent article explains what’s at stake for cross-border workers:

Swiss home-working agreement must be extended, demand cross border groups

Switzerland implements sixth package of sanctions against Russia

The measures, decided by the EU on June 3rd, came into force in Switzerland at 6 pm on Wednesday, the Federal Council announced.

They include an embargo on crude oil and certain refined petroleum products from Russia.

“Similar to the measures applicable in the EU, the purchase, import, transit and transport to or within Switzerland are prohibited”, the government said.  

“In addition, the embargo provides for a ban on the provision of services, including insurance or reinsurance, in connection with the transport of oil and certain Russian petroleum products”.  

The provision of services such as accounting, public relations and business consultancy to the Russian government is now also banned, in addition to advertising content produced or broadcast by official Russian media such as Russia Today or Sputnik.

Swiss cities are among priciest globally for foreign residents — again

It should come as no surprise to anyone that Switzerland’s four major cities — Zurich, Geneva, Basel and Bern — were ranked in the second, third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, in the 2022 Cost of Living City Ranking released by Mercer financial services company on Wednesday.

Only Hong Kong is more expensive.

“Mercer calculates the cost of living and housing for expatriates based on its own price surveys that correspond to their spending habits, which may be different from those of the local population. And the firm does not include education and health costs, generally borne by the employers of expatriate families”, the company said.

These findings are consistent with another survey , published on June 14th, which also ranked Zurich and Geneva among the costliest for international residents

Paradoxically, both cities also placed among the Top 10 “most liveable cities” in an index rating living conditions in 172 cities.

READ MORE: Why are Geneva and Zurich high among world’s ‘most liveable’ cities?

Aargau restaurant ‘fines’ clients who don’t finish their food.  

“Casanova” Indian restaurant in the town of Baden charges a fine of five francs — in addition to the bill — to customers who leave food on their plate.

The owner, Salman Ghauri, grew up in India where a large part of the population doesn’t have enough to eat, “so we don’t throw food away.”

In his restaurant, he serves an all-you-can-eat buffet for 20 francs, but some people pile up more food onto their plates than they can consume, and uneaten food ends up in trash.

This is why Ghauri decided charge a ‘penalty’ of anyone who doesn’t finish the food — a concept he says most of his customers support.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

