Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

‘An impossible dream’: Will we come to dread Swiss summer in future?

Switzerland's mild summers are not just idyllic and peaceful, but they're crucial for the country's biodiversity. Clare O'Dea asks whether we will soon speak of the perfect Swiss summer's day in the past tense.

Published: 20 July 2022 12:41 CEST
People cool off in Basel during a Swiss heatwave. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
People cool off in Basel during a Swiss heatwave. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Switzerland is famous for its alpine views but I don’t need a dramatic backdrop for my perfect summer’s day. I just need a quiet place by the water and bearable temperatures. As the second heatwave of summer 2022 hits Europe, it seems inevitable we will soon come to dread this season.

I fear the perfect Swiss summer’s day will soon be spoken about only in the past tense. Before I forget, here is mine. I go to the river within walking distance of my home. There is no entrance gate, no charge and no snack bar, just a stretch of cool, clear water, mostly knee deep, with some pools big enough to swim in. 

EXPLAINED: How melting glaciers are shifting Switzerland’s borders

Nature is a greater presence here than humans. There is plenty of shade. Sitting in a dappled area, I am treated to the sight of a common merganser leading her seven half-grown chicks around from pool to pool. My children are lucky that they can share in this idyllic experience. Will their children have the same good fortune?

Coming from one of the Continent’s cooler climates, I am perfectly happy when it’s 20 degrees in summer. Twenty-five I can live with. But when it’s 30 or 35, I want to escape. The living creatures dependent on the river feel the same. And it’s not just about air temperature. Swiss rivers are also heating up with worrying consequences for biodiversity. 

We hear a lot about the effect of the climate crisis on Swiss glaciers, which are in steady decline and could disappear by the end of the century, causing an array of chain reactions, some foreseeable, some not. 

But what about the rivers? They are equally under threat both in terms of temperature and water quantity. They also rely to a greater or lesser extent on the glaciers for their flow. 

A recent EPFL study led by Adrien Michel found that by the year 2100, average river discharge could decrease by 30 per cent in the mountains and 25 per cent in Swiss lowland areas. 

READ MORE: How 2022 compares to Europe’s hottest summers

That is the most extreme scenario, in which we take no action to curb global warming, and it would also see summer water temperatures increase by 4°C in the Swiss Plateau. The combined effect of warming and water scarcity will have a severe and rapid impact on ecosystems. 

In this high-emission scenario, glaciers would all but disappear. Similar predictions were made the by the government’s Hydro-CH2018 hydrological scenarios (admin.ch) last year.

On the other hand, if CO2 emissions are reduced in line with the Paris Climate Accord, “both Alpine and Swiss Plateau rivers would only be 1°C warmer at the end of the century, and discharge would decrease by 5% in mountain catchments while remaining nearly unchanged in the lowlands”.

Tourist wearing protective face masks stand with the Matterhorn mountain in background at the Gornergrat rocky ridge, 3'089 meter hight, above the resort of Zermatt as heatwave sweeps across Europe on August 8, 2020. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Heatwaves are now a common occurrence in Switzerland. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

The goal of the Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, is to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050, compared to pre-industrial levels. 

We know from the science that a deep transformation is needed to achieve this goal. Transformation must start early and result in major emission reductions even before 2030. That’s just around the corner, yet there is little sign of this happening. 

READ MORE: How to keep your cool during Switzerland’s heatwave

The latest interim report from UN Climate Change, the UN entity tasked with supporting the global response to the threat of climate change, does not inspire confidence. The results so far have been paltry and the need to increase ambition, to use the UN formulation, is “high and urgent”. 

Adrien Michel, with his focus on rivers, gives an indication of what level of ambition is needed. “Our study of river discharge and temperatures shows, for one, that the impact of global warming is inevitable, and that we must begin making changes today, through energy and agriculture policies, for example. It’s also showing us that we can still save a part of our environmental heritage – but only if we act swiftly and aggressively.”

Do you see anything swift and aggressive coming out of the Swiss political system? I don’t. Nor do I see my own behaviour changing enough. Part of the problem is that the enormity of the issue breeds denial or apathy. Responsibility is spread too thin, a version of the bystander effect. 

EXPLAINED: How Switzerland’s largest cities are combating the heat

In Andri Snær Magnason’s climate crisis book On Time and Water he talks about how the impact of our lifestyle, the fire we are stoking, is invisible and that we therefore do not perceive our everyday disasters. 

“It would be instructive if everyone had to store the oil barrels they use, if we saw the world that way. Our family’s trips abroad over the last ten years amount to a hundred barrels of oil.”

More often than not, I don’t walk to my precious river, I drive. In fact I drive short trips almost every day that could be done on foot, by bicycle or by public transport. Our family will also burn through some barrels later this summer on unnecessary flights.

As I receive another heatwave warning on my phone, and plan to avoid going outdoors for another day, I wonder how long it will be before these unwelcome temperatures become the norm and the perfect summer’s day spent by a cool, clear river will be an impossible dream.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

HEATWAVE

Body stress, drought and borders: How the heatwave affects Switzerland

Persistent heat that Switzerland has been experiencing in the past few weeks is wreaking havoc on people, nature and infrastructure. This is how.

Published: 20 July 2022 12:05 CEST
Body stress, drought and borders: How the heatwave affects Switzerland

Having reached the highs of close to 40C, and still hovering close to mid-30s in many parts of the country, the heatwave is pushing not only living things but also various structural systems to their limits. 

These are some of them.

Health

Several days of extremely hot temperatures can cause heat stress, according to the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute.

If the nights are not cool enough, the body can’t recover from the heat of the day, creating a dangerous condition called the “thermal stress”, which can be fatal for the elderly and other vulnerable people.

While there are no statistics showing how many people have fallen victim to heat stress during the most recent heatwave, a number of cantons have put into place a system of home visits and frequent phone contacts with this at-risk group.

READ MORE: How to keep your cool during Switzerland’s heatwave

Drought

Intense heat and lack of rain means that water levels in some of Switzerland’s lakes and rivers — including Lakes Lucerne, Walenstadt, Constance, Lugano and Maggiore — are below average values for the season.

Cantons of Aargau, Lucerne, Fribourg, Basel-City, Solothurn, and Graubünden are also concerned about lower-than-normal levels in their waterways.

In fact, at least one lake, the Lac des Brenets in western Switzerland, is now dry, with just a small trickle of water left.

An aerial view shows the dry bed of Brenets Lake on July 18, 2022. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Continued drought has also repercussions on agriculture, with many crops expected to be literally burned by heat and lack of water.

Energy supply

Here too, water plays a role — not so much its level as its temperature.

The river Aare, which powers and cools the Beznau nuclear plant in Aargau, had to reduce its power recently as the river’s temperature is too warm.

The maximum power is currently reduced by up to 50 percent.

The situation is not extremely worrying yet, but Antonio Sommavilla, spokesperson for Axpo, Switzerland’s largest producer of renewable energy, indicated that a further power reduction at Beznau, or even the total shutdown of the plant, was possible due to the persistent heat. In such a case, Axpo would have to buy electricity on the international markets, he said.

Rails

The tracks on which the trains and trams run are impacted by high temperatures as well.

“Persistent temperatures of over 30 degrees can lead to what is known as track warping”, according to report in Swiss tabloid Blick.

“Railway tracks expand, deform and become a safety hazard”.

The newspaper added that latest security checks carried out on the tracks have “discovered anomalies”.

Warped or otherwise deformed rails cause delays because “in order to ensure operational safety and driving comfort, the speed has been reduced at the affected places,” said Sonja Körkel, spokesperson for the Basel Public Transport (BVB).

It is too early to say whether the heatwave will inflict permanent or serious damage on the transport infrastructure, but some regional carriers have come up with creative solutions to …cover their tracks.

For instance, the Rhaetian Railway’s operators have painted the rails white “on certain parts of our network”, so that tracks don’t heat up as much  and expand less, said company spokesperson Yvonne Dünser.

Other transport providers have taken preventive measures by adding gravel to stabilise the railway tracks, so they have less leeway to deform, according to the report.

Tracks get deformed in heat. Photo: eberhard grossgasteiger on Unsplash

Glaciers

It is a known fact that glaciers are already melting faster than usually due to global warming, but the most recent heatwave is speeding up this process.

As The Local reported on Monday, receding glaciers, which are now shrinking at a faster rate than before, are re-defining borders between Switzerland and Italy.

For instance, melting snow on and around the famed Matterhorn, which straddles both countries, is literally moving the borders, and this drift has logistical and practical implications, according to Alain Wicht, who is in charge of national border layouts at the Federal Office of Topography (Swisstopo).

They include matters such as determining the administrative duties and jurisdiction for infrastructure construction and maintenance of the newly created territories.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How melting glaciers are shifting Switzerland’s borders

Cars

Sitting in an overheated vehicle is not only unbearable for people and animals, but the cars “suffer” also.

That’s because batteries, electronic components, and engine parts break down more often in very hot weather, according to Daniel Graf, spokesperson for Touring Club Suisse (TCS) motoring organisation.

“In the engine compartment, the temperature reaches 60 degrees and more in summer. This causes chemical processes in the battery, damaging it until it gives up the ghost”, he said.

Driving: How serious is the Swiss government’s nationwide 60km/h plan?

SHOW COMMENTS