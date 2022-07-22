Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Geneva gets high marks for its trees, cows get their water — this and other Swiss news in our roundup this Friday.

Published: 22 July 2022 08:17 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Airlifted water quenches cows' thirst. Image by JackieLou DL from Pixabay

Train timetable changes between Lausanne and Bern

The well-frequented line between the two cities will be impacted by the “major track and infrastructure maintenance work” on 4.5 kilometers of track between the stations of Fribourg and Düdingen, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) announced on Thursday.

The works will begin on August 20th and last until October 30th, causing several timetable changes on the Lausanne–Bern line, as well as in the Fribourg area, on main and regional routes.

“SBB is aware of the temporary change in habits that this work will entail for customers”, the company said, recommending that passengers stay up-to-date by visiting the website dedicated specifically to this project.

Geneva ranked one of the world’s ‘greenest’ cities

The heatwave that started in June and is still continuing has highlighted the need for shady “urban forests” — places in cities where tall trees create a “green canopy” and keep the area cooler.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States has surveyed 30 cities around the world, where Geneva has a comfortable upper-middle place.

As The Local reported, Geneva, along with Zurich and other Swiss cities, is creating green areas to counteract the heat bubbles; 21 percent of the most populated zones in the city have these kind of canopies, with the objective to increase this coverage to at least 25 percent by 2030.

Property market is easing in the Lake Geneva region

Along with the Zurich area, Geneva and the nearby region of Vaud have the highest property and rental costs in Switzerland, with prices rarely budging downward.

Now, however, the trend is reversing, even if slightly, according to new data from the Federal Housing Office (OFL).

The market is more balanced in other Swiss regions, OFL reported.

This is particularly the case in both northwestern and eastern parts of Switzerland and, to a lesser degree, in the Mittelland cantons of Bern, Fribourg, Jura, Neuchâtel, and Solothurn.

Helicopters deliver water to thirsty cows

The drought is impacting also some difficult-to-access pastures in the Gruyère region, where helicopters are now hauling water to parched cows.

This mission is of top importance as bovines react to thirst by “displaying nervousness”, said Frédéric Ménétrey, director of the local Chamber of Agriculture.

Helicopters lower buckets full of water onto the pastures where farmers distribute them to cattle.

Gruyère’s cows are particularly important to the region, as they provide  the milk used to make the eponymous cheese.

This story has a sense of déjà-vu: in 2015, Swiss army helicopters flew into France to “steal” water from a local lake to quench the thirst of cows on the Swiss side of the border.

And a somewhat similar scenario played out in 2018, when army helicopters actually airlifted old and injured cattle, one by one, to bring them to lower pastures.

This is a video of the operation:

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Travel woes at Zurich airport, the buzz on aggressive wasps and other Swiss news on Wednesday.

Published: 20 July 2022 07:48 CEST
Updated: 20 July 2022 10:35 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Luggage mayhem at Zurich airport

After reports of tens of thousands of cancelled flights and other disruptions at various airports, there’s further news to make summer holiday travel even less appealing: each day, 250 pieces of luggage are lost at Zurich Airport.

Swissport, the company responsible for handling luggage, admits it has been having problems due to the global flight chaos.

Currently, “about 80 luggage trolleys for local luggage and 60 trolleys for those in transit are affected by the backlog. We are talking about 1,700 suitcases”, said Swissport spokesperson Nathalie Berchtold.

Nearly 30 percent of people in Switzerland were born abroad

Since the 1990s, the percentage of foreign-born residents in Switzerland has steadily increased, according to new statistics from Our World in Data research website.

Globally, Switzerland is at the top of the ranking of countries that receive the most immigrants in proportion to their population: 28.7 percent, or more than one in four people. This proportion has been rising steadily since 1990, when foreigners accounted for 20.9 percent.

Switzerland teeming with “tired and angry” wasps

There is an abundance of wasps this summer and they are not particularly good-natured right now: according to Daniel Cherix, a leading insect specialist at the University of Lausanne, the more wasps there are, the more in competition they are for food sources — that is, for human flesh to sting.

“If there is no prey, they have to fly longer. They will start to get tired and angry”, Cherix said, adding that this is when people usually get stung.

This situation is expected to worsen until the fall, as that’s when the wasp colonies will continue to get bigger, and presumably angrier and more tired too.

Home is where the cash is

Switzerland may be a nation of bankers, but when it comes to safeguarding their money, 71 percent of Swiss prefer to keep their cash, and sometimes even their entire wealth, at home.

This is the finding of a new study released on Tuesday by Switzerland’s Moneyland consumer comparison site. The survey found that out of 25 investment options, including savings accounts, pension funds, and stocks, keeping cash in one’s house is in the third place in terms of popularity.

The study didn’t reveal whether the money is usually stashed under the mattress or kept elsewhere in the house.

