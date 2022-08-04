For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Water prices could rise, new sanctions against Russia, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.
Published: 4 August 2022 09:19 CEST
Though water may seem abundant in the alpine country, it could become an expensive commodity. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
No relief from the heat, Covid cases are dropping, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.
Published: 3 August 2022 07:29 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments