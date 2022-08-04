Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Water prices could rise, new sanctions against Russia, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.

Published: 4 August 2022 09:19 CEST
Though water may seem abundant in the alpine country, it could become an expensive commodity. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Water prices could rise in Switzerland

The amount of water available during the hot and dry summer months has always been an issue and in certain regions, private households are being encouraged to save water. The Swiss Association of Municipalities (SVG) now assumes that prices are set to rise in the future due to water shortages, SRF reported.

The association also believes that a “seasonal solution” would be conceivable. This could be, for example, higher water tariffs in the dry summer months.

“One could argue that the price rises when there is scarcity in the summer. How much would depend on the uses for the water”, said Christoph Hugi, a specialist in sustainable resource management. He proposed a new calculation system that would make it more expensive for a swimming pool owner to fill up his pool but could have lower tariffs for a farmer that needs to water their fields, for example.

READ ALSO: ‘An impossible dream’: Will we come to dread Swiss summer in future?

New sanctions against Russia

Switzerland’s Federal Council has imposed new sanctions on Russia, it said yesterday. In view of the ongoing Russian military aggression in Ukraine, Switzerland has also decided to set the latest European Union sanctions prohibiting trade in gold and gold products.

Major global hub Switzerland is banning imports of Russian gold. The measures came into force yesterday.

“The new measures primarily concern a ban on buying, importing or transporting gold and gold products from Russia. Services in connection with these goods are also prohibited”, according to the Ministry of Economics.

READ ALSO: NATO in, neutrality out: How the Ukraine invasion impacted Switzerland

Inflation stays at 3.4 percent

Inflation in Switzerland has not risen further – at least for the time being, but it remains at a high level for the country.

At 3.4 percent, the consumer prices in July were at the same level as in June, as the Federal Statistical Office announced. The increasing prices are driven mainly by more expensive imported goods (which were up 8.4 percent compared to the same period last year).

Petroleum products, for example, cost 43 percent more than in July 2021, mainly due to the war in Ukraine.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland’s inflation has rate stayed low compared to elsewhere?

Hot and unstable day in Switzerland this Thursday

The weather forecast for Thursday promises a hot and unstable day in Switzerland. Temperatures may reach 35C in Genève, Sion, and Basel and 35C in Zürich and Bern. Chur and Lugano could see highs of 33C, according to the country’s Meteorologic Institute MeteoSchweiz.

In German-speaking Switzerland, the day should be mostly sunny and increasingly humid. There could be some afternoon showers above the mountains and near the Alps ridge.

The day will be sunny in Western Switzerland with a few morning clouds. Some showers and thunderstorms could happen in the afternoon, especially in the alps.

On the southern side of the Alpine region, it will be mostly sunny, according to the institute. Also, near the mountains, there is a tendency for local thunderstorms.

READ ALSO: How to keep your cool during Switzerland’s heatwave

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

No relief from the heat, Covid cases are dropping, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 3 August 2022 07:29 CEST
Scorching temperatures continue in Switzerland this week

The heatwave is expected to continue throughout today and until Friday at least, with temperatures reaching 35C in the plains and more than 30C at an altitude of 1,000 m, according to MeteoNews weather service.

On Thursday, temps in some regions will soar to 36 or 37C, while the zero-degree limit will be at 4,800m.

Intense, 30C-plus heat will persist on Friday, though a few thunderstorms are expected in some areas. “That said, no real deterioration is in sight for probably at least 10 days and temperatures should remain high next week, only accentuating the already very marked drought”, MeteoNews noted.

READ MORE: Heatwaves close off classic Swiss and Italian Alpine hiking routes
 

Covid cases are declining

The number of new coronavirus infections is continuing to drop, according to new weekly data released by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Some 23,348 new cases were reported in a span of seven days, between July 26th and August 2nd — down from 37,738 cases recorded the week prior. This means, the number of new contaminations has fallen by 38.1 percent in this time period.

This FOPH chart shows the downward trend:

 And speaking of Covid…

Pfizer seeks Switzerland’s approval for its vaccine against Omicron

As the existing vaccines were conceived to combat the early coronavirus strains like Alpha and Delta, Omicron and its sub-variants are now dominant in Switzerland.

On Tuesday, Pfizer has sent a request to Switzerland’s drug regulatory agency, Swissmedic, to extend its existing authorisation to the manufacturer’s Omicron-adapted version of the vaccine.

Moderna has already submitted an application at the end of June for the approval of its own anti-Omicron vaccine.

“When a decision will be made will depend on the results of [clinical] trials, as well as quality data, which have not yet been released”, Swissmedic said.

The new vaccines are expected to be used for the second round of booster shots, with the rollout for general public to begin sometime in the fall.

READ MORE: Covid boosters not available in Switzerland until autumn

Medical emergency: Switzerland needs 7,500 nurses

While there are enough beds in Swiss hospitals, nurses are scarce. Nearly all hospitals report shortage of nursing professionals, totaling about  7,500 vacant posts throughout the country, according to a new report by the employment platform Jobradar.

As a result, fewer patients can be treated, and some health establishments have had to postpone outpatient surgeries.

A number of hospitals have even started to train nurses,  but this process “takes time. It doesn’t happen overnight”, Hélène Hertzog, the director of care at the Fribourg Hospital, told public broadcaster RTS.

Consumer sentiment in Switzerland  is down

Swiss consumers have a downbeat view of the general economic outlook, deterring them  from spending money on major purchases, according to a new survey by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) carried out in July.

The general hesitation to spend is now even higher than it was after the onset of the pandemic in April 2020, researchers reported, adding that “consumers are clearly expecting gloomier times ahead”.

“Rising prices are squeezing household budgets. Concern over the increasing cost of living is likely to be a major factor in the current reluctance to purchase big-ticket items”, the study found.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

