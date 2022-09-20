Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Theft of wood is on the rise, toilet paper getting more expensive, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 20 September 2022 08:38 CEST
Another 'essential' product is getting more expensive in Switzerland. Image by Filmbetrachter from Pixabay

Theft of wood is growing in Switzerland

The threat of energy crisis is pushing people to extreme acts: wood is in such high demand, that theft of this potential heating source is growing in Switzerland.

Wood producers report that boxes of firewood stocked in their facilities are being stolen.

“At the moment, one in four boxes is taken away without being paid for”, according to timber producer Samuel Bischofberger.

And Thomas Studer, director of a forestry operation in the canton of Solothurn said that “wood supplies are melting like snow in the sun.”

The price of toilet paper is rising

While there is no shortage of this essential household product in Switzerland, as was the case at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, it is becoming considerably more expensive.

In the past few months, its price has increased by 35 percent because the production of paper is “very energy-intensive”.

So you can now add toilet paper to the list of products that are becoming more expensive to buy because of higher energy prices.

READ MORE: Pasta up by 13 percent: How food and energy prices in Switzerland are rising
 

There is, however, some good news on the price front:

Switzerland has the cheapest iPhone 14 in Europe

It is a very rare occurrence that a consumer product in Switzerland is cheaper than elsewhere in Europe. But that is the case with the newest model of smartphone that Apple launched on September 7th.

The data collected by Hellosafe consumer site shows that, at 1,049 francs, Switzerland has the lowest price in Europe.

While this (relatively) low price may come as surprise to many people accustomed to the country’s notoriously high cost of living, the fact is that prices for electronics in Switzerland are hard to beat, at least compared to elsewhere in Europe.

This is partly due to lower value-added tax (VAT)  rate in Switzerland, which currently stands at 7.7 percent.

READ MORE: 13 things that are actually ‘cheaper’ in Switzerland
 

Where will the Swiss take a holiday this autumn?

The possibility of a strike by SWISS pilots on October 17th has not, so far, affected the bookings for foreign holidays.

The reservation site ebookers has published the top 10 most-booked destinations for travel from Switzerland between mid-September and the end of October. At the top of the ranking of flight reservations is Bangkok.

Within Europe, ranking high are Palma, in the fourth place, Lisbon (5th), Istanbul (6th), Antalya (7th), Barcelona (8th) and Heraklion (9th).

The only urban and European destination in the ranking, London, is in second position. Farther afield, there is New York (3rd) and Dubai (10th).

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Energy crisis unit is underway, SWISS pilots threaten to strike, and other news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 19 September 2022 08:33 CEST
Autumn weather arrives in Switzerland

All those who thought this summer’s oppressive heatwave would never end can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Frosts have been observed on the plain over the weekend, according to MeteoSwiss weather service.

Temperatures through much of Switzerland dropped significantly, with some areas, like the Valais capital of Sion, even registering minus 1.7C over the weekend. The trend towards cooler weather is expected to continue, MeteoSwiss said.

Switzerland to create crisis unit to handle energy shortage

Faced with the pressure from the cantons which claim that the federal government is too slow in responding to the imminent energy shortage, Economy Minister Guy Parmelin announced on Sunday that a crisis unit is being formed.

However, this body would only intervene if Switzerland actually experiences a shortage, Parmelin said, adding that in the meantime, the government is “actively seeking” ways  to avoid drastic measures such as quotas for energy consumption.

READ MORE: What the Swiss government is asking you to do to save energy
 

SWISS pilots threaten to strike in mid-October.

The pilots’ union, Aeropers, which has been negotiating salary increases and improved working conditions with Switzerland’s national airline, has rejected the carrier’s latest collective labour agreement and is threatening to go on strike.

The pilots said they would cease flying on October 17th, which falls in the middle of school vacations in a number of cantons — the period when many families holiday abroad.

“SWISS has not sufficiently entered into the matter of the legitimate interests of its pilots”, Aeropers said, adding that if the airline doesn’t come up with a better offer, the union “will initiate the procedures for a strike”.

READ MORE: What is a Swiss collective bargaining agreement — and how could it benefit you?

Report: foreign psychiatrists endanger Swiss patients

As more than half of psychiatrists currently practicing in Switzerland are foreigners who have not mastered local languages sufficiently, the risk of misdiagnosis increases, according to a report in NZZ am Sonntag.

While the doctors from Germany, France and Italy who practice in the language-appropriate regions are not the problem, “now the percentage of those coming from other countries such as Romania or Greece is growing”, the report states.

“Foreign doctors are in demand due to the shortage of specialists, but they also bring with them different ways of working”, along with language deficiencies, NZZ points out.

The newspaper cites the example of a patient who went to a psychiatric clinic due to depression, but was treated for delusional disorders. It was later discovered that the psychiatrist, a Czech doctor, misunderstood the patient.

“Complaints about language problems in psychiatry are on the rise”, according to Thomas Ihde, president of the Pro Mente Sana association, who said more of such cases are being reported.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

