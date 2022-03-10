For members
UKRAINE
How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already changed Switzerland
In just a short time, the situation in Ukraine has shaken some of Switzerland’s long-held beliefs and reshuffled its national priorities. This is how.
Published: 10 March 2022 11:58 CET
Switzerland is set to purchase F-35A fighter jets for its Air Force. Photo: Pixabay
UKRAINE
Switzerland one step closer to UN Security Council seat despite neutrality concerns
Switzerland's bid for a seat on the UN Security Council was strongly backed by lawmakers on Thursday, despite fears it could "torpedo" Swiss neutrality.
Published: 10 March 2022 13:41 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments