For members
ZURICH
Jobs: Why Zurich has rebounded better than other Swiss cities from Covid
The Covid pandemic hit Switzerland hard, although the country's largest city has rebounded strongly.
Published: 15 March 2022 17:04 CET
Zurich, Switzerland's most populous city. Photo by Samira from Pexels
For members
JOBS
How the Swiss job market rebounded from the Covid pandemic
The pandemic wreaked havoc on economies and employments of many countries, but Swiss labour market bounced back quite well. Why is this so, and in which region is the recovery strongest?
Published: 2 March 2022 15:05 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments