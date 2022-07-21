Read news from:
MOVING TO SWITZERLAND

Eight Swiss culture shocks that may take some getting used to

Life in Switzerland looks much like life elsewhere, but there are some aspects that can certainly take a while to get used to. Zug-based American Ashley Franzen takes us through eight surprises of her new life in Switzerland.

Published: 21 July 2022 10:27 CEST
The Swiss love to get up early and get out into the great outdoors. Photo by Dorothea OLDANI on Unsplash

Moving to Switzerland can be challenging no matter where you are from. A wide variety of differences – in everything from language to climate – can take more than a little while to get used to. 

Here are eight culture shocks (some) foreigners might experience when moving to Switzerland.

We’ve tried to avoid the obvious stereotypes and gone with a few observations that may actually surprise you. 

  1. People in Switzerland are up early

It seems like Swiss people are often up with the sun– and in the summertime, that’s especially early! With people getting up on the earlier side to start their day, it means that many things also start a bit earlier: kids are off to daycare, and stores open their doors earlier, too.

READ MORE: The downsides of Geneva you should be aware of before moving there

The flip-side is that things close earlier, for instance supermarkets close around 6pm across much of the country.

A work-life balance is quite important to the traditional family culture in Switzerland. 

  1. People in Switzerland love to be active

Health, fitness and quality local nutrition are pretty important in Swiss culture. Whether you’re out in summer swimming in the lakes, bike-riding through the countryside, or skiing in the winter, Swiss people are always on the move.

Some people like to be on the move on their own, but others prefer to join a club or group sport so as to have the opportunity to socialise in addition to taking care of themselves.

Whether amateur or professional, the Swiss love to be active. Photo by Jorge Romero on Unsplash
  1. Clubs and activities aren’t just for kids

Swiss people of all ages and backgrounds are engaged and involved in clubs, voluntary work, and activities put on by organisations or local groups. With diversified interests and lots of outdoor recreation, Swiss people like to come together and work, play, and socialise.

The club culture is a very large part of what it means to integrate into Swiss culture. 

‘Suspicious of the unknown’: Is it difficult to make friends in Switzerland?

As an expat, it can be hard to meet people and make friends. Fortunately the kids will do so naturally through school, but for adults it’s a different story.

Emily Cady Stauffer, who is originally from Minnesota, USA, found connections through her local parent-child singing club.

She explains a bit more about the changes and difficulties in making close friends. “It’s not a joke when they say the Swiss are like coconuts and Americans are like apricots. Apricots are really fleshy on the outside, and everybody’s your friend on the outside, but you have this core group of friends on the inside– the pit. Whereas the coconut is really hard to crack, but once you get inside– and it’s tough– but you’ll be friends for life.”

  1. Most people follow the rules – even when no one is looking

A big part of Swiss culture is setting a good example. If an individual is riding their bike and needs to go across a crosswalk, they’ll dismount, more often than not.

Kids are always observing, so it’s important to the Swiss to set an example of crossing the street at crosswalks and dismounting from a bike in order to cross the street safely. They learn from an early age how to stay safe and care for others in shared spaces. 

Nudity? BBQs? What you can and can’t do on your balcony in Switzerland

For example, most children have a street and bike safety course that’s given in school.

A police officer comes in and relays the rules of crossing the road (stop, wait, look, walk) at crosswalks and teaches children how to operate their bikes around town, including dismounting to walk their bikes across the street.

They are taught how to signal, they go on practice rides during school, and even have a test making sure they know the rules. This sets up a society that has had the same instruction and knows the same rules. (Additionally, it encourages riding bikes as a mode of transportation, and the infrastructure for bikes in Switzerland is fantastic.)

  1. Designated quiet times

It might not seem like much at first glance, but people take quiet times very seriously. This is especially true in buildings that aren’t very sound-proof. You’ll likely hear stories of people calling the police on loud neighbours, so anything loud, such as drilling or hammering, is a no-go, especially on Sundays.

In older buildings, there are even rules about whether or not you can use your washer and dryer after 10 P.M. or even flush the toilet! 

Quiet times are designated between 10 P.M. and 7 A.M., with a one-hour window of quiet between noon and one o’ clock. Sunday is allotted as a full day of quiet.

EXPLAINED: 12 weird and wonderful Swiss laws you need to know about

  1. The Swiss are super recyclers

While a big reason for this comes from the fact that you have to buy the trash bags (in essence paying for the trash service), there are convenient recycling facilities in each and every neighbourhood.

Trash talk: What are the rules for garbage disposal in Switzerland?

This consists of various colours of glass, tins and aluminium, and often a place to donate clothes. In many grocery stores, there’s a wall for all the rest of the recycling: PET bottles, coffee capsules, batteries, dead light bulbs, and more.

The Swiss are very proud of their natural environment and work hard to keep it that way. 

  1. Independence is taught from a very young age

Switzerland has a strong culture of social trust. Kids as young as four are walking to and from school or activities– and it is completely normal! Isabel Falconer, who moved to Switzerland from France 14 years ago says, “You know what’s interesting? I find it’s like the way my kids are growing up now is exactly the way my husband grew up 45 years ago; nothing has changed.”

Part of integrating is getting to the point where you can allow your own children to do this. Neighbours and communities keep an eye on the kids as they walk around their neighbourhood, and there are crossing guards at major streets. 

READ MORE: How different is raising kids in Switzerland compared to the United States?

  1. Two hours off for lunch

Many parents wouldn’t expect their children to come home for lunch during the school day, let alone have enough time to actually sit and enjoy their meal.

Although this tradition might be changing in some parts of the country, home-for-lunch is a great way to connect with the kids over a  meal at home. Unfortunately for most career positions, the two-hour lunch is limited to schoolchildren.

Is there anything we missed? Or are some things not as shocking to you? Get in touch at [email protected]

LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

Nudity? BBQs? What you can and can’t do on your balcony in Switzerland

In warm (and not so warm) weather, getting outside on the balcony in Switzerland can offer some valuable respite. But what are you actually allowed to do?

Published: 19 July 2022 12:31 CEST
You may think that as a balcony is an extension of your apartment, you can do what you please on it.

But that’s not the case.

There are a variety of laws, regulations and bylaws which restrict and control what you can and cannot do on your balcony. 

From nuding up to smoking and throwing some meat on the grill (whether at the same time or not), here’s what you can and cannot do. 

Can I sunbathe nude on my Swiss balcony?

Now, if you happen to live in a totally secluded place, with no neighbours or passersby south, north, east, or west of you, except perhaps a nudist colony nearby, then it’s probably safe to bear it all.

But, if like most people, you are within sight of others, then nude sunbathing is not a good idea — even though, generally speaking, Switzerland doesn’t ban public nudity, as long as it’s not indecent (though the term “indecent” is not clearly defined in the Swiss law, so it is open to interpretation).

Now, you may argue that nothing in the above-mentioned legislation addresses the issue of toplessness; cantons don’t have such legislation either, leaving final decisions in this matter to individual municipalities.

It is perhaps incorrect to say that the vast majority of communes in Switzerland actually authorise topless sunbathing, but they don’t ban it either.

READ MORE: What you need to know when taking your clothes off in Switzerland

So it could be that your municipality tolerates this practice, but it still doesn’t mean your landlord and neighbours will.

While it doesn’t specifically address the issue of nudity, according to article 257f CO of the federal law, the tenant “must have regard” for the other inhabitants of the building.

If your neighbours are not bothered by your nudity and don’t complain about it to you or your landlord, then you are probably safe.

But if they are shocked by the sight, you will probably be told to put some clothes on; if you don’t comply, your landlord can impose all kinds of penalties, the extent of which depends on various factors.

There is, however, no law against wearing standard bikinis on your balcony.

And while we are at it, these are other balcony-related rules you should know about.

Barbecuing

As The Local reported here, “Swiss law does not prevent grilling on balconies, but it does prevent producing ‘excessive emissions’ which annoy your neighbours. 

What exactly is ‘excessive’? The law has been drawn purposefully vague on the matter – which basically means it is up to your tenancy agreement and whether or not your neighbour considers it to be ‘excessive’. 

The use of electric, gas or charcoal grills are permitted for most tenants in Switzerland, although some lease agreements restrict charcoal barbecues. 

Before buying a grill, make sure to check your lease agreement. 

READ MORE: Can I have a barbecue on my balcony in Switzerland?

Late-night parties

You probably already know the answer to this one.

Generally speaking, all loud noises, whether music or conversation, must be off from 10pm, onwards.

This applies not only to balconies but also to the inside of apartments. However, unlike apartments, where noises are heard by other residents only, if you are being loud on your balcony, people in the street and in other buildings are likely to hear you too.

It may seem unfair to have to whisper after 10pm, but your neighbours have a right to a peaceful night.

If police are called, you will be given a warning and told to call it a night, but if they have to come back, you will be fined, with the amount determined by each municipality.

Plants

In principle, you are allowed to place plants inside the balcony or in the flower boxes provided for this purpose. However, you can’t hang them outside without your landlord’s permission.

This is to protect passers-by and to avoid disputes due to the fall of flowers and leaves on your neighbours’ balconies, or the plants restricting the view of other tenants.

Trellises are generally permitted if climbing plants do not grow on the façade or climb onto your neighbours’ balconies.

READ MORE: What am I allowed to do in my backyard or apartment courtyard in Switzerland?

Laundry

Hanging laundry within the space of your balcony is generally permitted.

However, you can’t install fixed drying devices without the consent of your landlord.

Clotheslines and rotating clothes dryers must be secured in such a way that they do not endanger anyone, even in case of strong winds.

Smoking (cigarettes, not meat)

In Switzerland, it is generally allowed for any adult to smoke in a rented apartment.

According to tenant rights and information website, “this applies even if a smoking ban is included in the rental contract because personal freedom takes precedence. Tenants therefore have the right to smoke in their own apartment and this also includes the balcony”.

It goes without saying that the ashes shouldn’t fall onto the neighbours’ balconies.

What if you own, rather than rent, your apartment?

While you don’t have any contractual obligation toward your landlord, you are required to show consideration toward your neighbours, as you are still part of a community.

This means structural modifications that affect the overall visual impression of the property are prohibited and respectful behaviour should prevail.

READ MORE: Nine ways you might be annoying your neighbours (and not realising it) in Switzerland

