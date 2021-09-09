Reader question: Can I get a Covid certificate in Switzerland if I was vaccinated with AstraZeneca?

Switzerland administers vaccines from only two manufacturers: Moderna and Biontech/Pfizer.

While Johnson and Johnson is also approved, it is not administered in Switzerland.

Despite not being approved in Switzerland, AstraZeneca is one of Europe’s most common Covid-19 vaccine.

Early on in the pandemic, Switzerland agreed to buy several million doses of the vaccine, but did not approve the vaccine for use.

Eventually, Switzerland donated its doses in June.

What does Switzerland’s AstraZeneca policy mean for travellers and the Covid certificate?

Obviously, if you have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca you have not been vaccinated in Switzerland.

But if you want to enter Switzerland, will AstraZeneca be enough?

Here it is important to distinguish between entering Switzerland and the Covid certificate.

Switzerland’s Covid certificate can be used to enter Switzerland, but it is not a requirement.

Several vaccines are accepted for entry into Switzerland, including AstraZeneca.

Here you can simply show proof of vaccination in paper or app form at the border.

UPDATE: Which vaccines are accepted for entry into Switzerland?

The Covid certificate is however another matter.

Which vaccines are accepted for Switzerland’s Covid certificate?

If you do not come from Switzerland you can still get a Swiss Covid certificate.

To do this, you need to present evidence of being vaccinated in your home country.

To do so, you will need to contact the authorities in the Swiss canton you are in with proof of vaccination. You can find out how to do that here.

In order to get this, you will need to be fully vaccinated with a vaccine which is authorised in Switzerland.

You should have an official proof of vaccination from the country in which you were vaccinated, which includes your name, date of birth, the name of the vaccine, batch numbers, and dates of first and second vaccination.

According to the Swiss government, this is only Pfizer/Biontech, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

As the AstraZeneca vaccine has not been authorised in Switzerland, it is not accepted for the Covid certificate, as the Swiss government outlines here.

So if I have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca I can’t get the Covid Certificate in Switzerland?

To reiterate, if you have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca in another country where that country’s app is recognised in Switzerland, then it will be sufficient for use in Switzerland.

For example if you are fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca in Germany, you can use the German app while in Switzerland.

However, if you have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca in a non-EU/Schengen country, for instance the UK or Canada, you will not be able to use that proof of vaccination (AstraZeneca) to get the Covid certificate in Switzerland.

If you have been vaccinated with one dose of AstraZeneca and one of either Moderna or Biontech Pfizer, you will be able to get the Covid certificate in Switzerland.

If I have been vaccinated fully with AstraZeneca in a non-EU country, what should I do?

As it stands, you will be unable to use proof of vaccination to get the Covid app – but you can get the Covid app by testing negative.

Tests are free in Switzerland until October.

Obviously this isn’t great if you are staying here for several months, but if you need the certificate for a one-off event or party, then getting tested before is your option.

UPDATED: A step-by-step guide to getting the Swiss Covid certificate

More information is available at the official link here.