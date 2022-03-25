Everything that changes in Switzerland in April 2022

Remaining Covid measures to fall

From April 1st, Switzerland will drop Covid-related restrictions that are still in place “if the epidemiological situation evolves as expected”, the Federal Council announced.

This means the obligation to wear masks on public transportation and in healthcare facilities, as well as the requirement to isolate for five days in case of a Covid infection, will end on April 1st.

E-bikes

From April 1st onwards, e-bikes will need to have their lights on at all times, rather than just at night or during periods of poor visibility.

This reflects the rules for cars and motorbikes in Switzerland, both of which need to have their lights on at all times.

If you do not have your lights on – or if you don’t have lights at all – you may be subject to a fine. More info is available here.

SwissCovid app to be deactivated

After April 1st, SwissCovid will disappear from the Apple and Google app stores, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

“With the lifting of the obligation to isolate in April, the prerequisites for an effective continuation of the SwissCovid app are no longer there, since contact tracing will be greatly reduced”, said FOPH spokesperson Katrin Holenstein.

Depending on how the epidemiological situation develops in the winter of 2022/2023, the operation of the SwissCovid app could be resumed quickly. Therefore, the necessary IT infrastructures will continue to be maintained, she said.

The app was launched in June 2020 to track infection chains.

Rewind the clocks

OK so this one technically takes place in March, although it will take place on the final weekend of the month.

Daylight saving time (DST) will begin at 02:00 am on Sunday March 27th, when Swiss clocks will go forward an hour. Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour later and there will be more light in the evening.

DST will end on Sunday October 31st at 03:00 am.

“Oxo” plastics will be banned



These plastics — which are not compostable — disintegrate too fast to be recyclable and are therefore hazardous for the environment and will be outlawed in Switzerland from April 1st.

By adapting this ordinance, the Swiss government is aligning itself with a similar regulation already in force in the European Union.

Ski season ends in some Swiss resorts

While most of Switzerland’s high-altitude ski lifts remain open through April and even May, some close in April.

Among them are First (Grindelwald), Madrisa (Davos Klosters), Evolène (Valais), and a number of others.

You can see what they are, as well as closing dates for other resorts here.

Tax time!

It may not be anyone’s favourite time of the year, but there is no way to escape it: Swiss tax declarations are due on March 31st for most residents.

Therefore, if you are reading this in the lead up to April, you better get cracking and hand in your tax return.

