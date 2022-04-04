Read news from:
Austria
Reader question: Do I still need to be vaccinated to visit Switzerland?

With the ever-changing rules, it is sometimes not easy to know what’s in and what’s out in regards to Covid restrictions. Here’s an overview of the situation in Switzerland right now.

Published: 4 April 2022 15:01 CEST
A Swiss airlines flight lands in Zurich. Photo by Pascal Meier on Unsplash
A Swiss airlines flight lands in Zurich. Photo by Pascal Meier on Unsplash

This question is all the more pertinent because rules that are still in place in other countries may be different from the ones in Switzerland.

And even when focusing only on Swiss requirements, the answer is not univocal.

That’s because whether or not you need to be immunised to enter Switzerland depends on where you are coming from.

European Union / EFTA versus third countries

Prior to February 17th, everyone coming into Switzerland, regardless of country of origin, had to have proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid.

After that date, however, Covid certificate and the obligation to get tested was scrapped for Swiss nationals and permanent residents returning from abroad, as well as for citizens of EU and EFTA nations.

But entry restrictions for third-country nationals remain in force unchanged, with the exception of people travelling from the UK, who have to nevertheless fill out a special form before coming to Switzerland.

Other than the UK exception, only fully vaccinated travellers or those who recovered from Covid within the last 270 days can come to Switzerland from outside Europe, and they must have a valid document to prove it.

The reason is because Switzerland doesn’t have its own entry rules but adheres to those in force in the Schengen area.

“As a Schengen-associated country, Switzerland therefore follows the recommendations of the EU and acts in association with the other Schengen states”, Anne Césard, a spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) told The Local last week. 

You can check current travel regulations for your country here.

A group of people that is exempted from the vaccination requirement, regardless of their countries of origin, are children up to 18 years of age.

Other exemptions

If you are a refugee, as is currently the case with Ukrainians fleeing their country, you can enter Switzerland without a vaccination certificate or any other pandemic-related measures.

According to recent media reports,  Ukrainian refugees are less covered against Covid, as well as some other infectious diseases like  measles and tuberculosis, than residents of Western European nations.

However, as the special refugee status S granted to Ukrainians by the Swiss government provides them with basic healthcare, they will be able to get immunised  free of charge in Switzerland.

Easter holidays: What to expect if you’re coming to Switzerland

For the first time in over two years, Easter will be celebrated as it had been before Covid struck — with no masks or other restrictions. This is what you should expect if you are visiting Switzerland from Friday onward.

Published: 31 March 2022 15:07 CEST
Updated: 2 April 2022 09:20 CEST
Easter holidays: What to expect if you’re coming to Switzerland

You wouldn’t necessarily know it’s springtime when you look out the window, but Easter is just around the corner, even if the weather took a turn for the worse.  

And this year, at long last, you can celebrate this holiday in Switzerland as though it is 2019 all over again.

That is because starting on April 1st, all Covid rules that had been put into place over the last two years will be scrapped.

Well, almost all rules

One that remains intact relates to travel

Covid? What Covid?

Even though the pandemic may not be forgotten anytime soon, the long-awaited transition back to normality is a welcome last step of the relaxation process that began on February 17th.

If you arrive in Switzerland on or after April 1st, it will be like Covid never happened.

This is what you can expect:

No Covid certificate

The certificate is no longer compulsory for accessing restaurants, bars, cultural activities, sports facilities, or any other indoor venues.

However, you may still need it to return to your own country.

No masks, anywhere

The obligation to wear masks in shops, on public transport, and all other indoor venues, has been dropped.

And while it is no longer mandatory in health establishments, individual healthcare facilities like hospitals or elderly care homes can require that staff and visitors wear a mask on their premises to protect vulnerable people.

This means you can go pretty much everywhere in Switzerland without a mask now.
 
No limit on private gatherings

Different rules were in place at different times during the pandemic in regards to the number of people allowed to get together.
But now there is no limit on how many people are authorised together in a group .
 
No isolation for infected individuals

Whether this is a sound decision or not is debatable. But as things stand, people who test positive to coronavirus are no longer required to isolate for five days — or at all, for that matter.

However, just because something is allowed doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be cautious, for your sake and others’.

If you happen to get infected while in Switzerland, you should avoid transmitting the virus to others. In case you don’t want to stay indoors, you should at least wear a mask when out and about. No obligation — just common sense and personal responsibility.

Does it all mean Covid pandemic is finished in Switzerland from April 1st?

Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset said on Wednesday that “we are in a good situation… the bad phase of the crisis is over”.

Make of it what you will — and most people certainly want to believe this is true — but a number epidemiologists have said coronavirus is still circulating among the population and will continue to do so.

The latest strain, Omicron, and its sub-variant, the BA.2, are highly contagious but their symptoms are mild in most people.

 It is a view of most health experts that we should expect the resurgence and possibly new variants in the fall and throughout winter months, as had been the case in previous waves.

For now, however, life is back to normal, and Easter in Switzerland looks to be merry and bright (sorry, wrong holiday).

