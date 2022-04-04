Reader question: Do I still need to be vaccinated to visit Switzerland?

This question is all the more pertinent because rules that are still in place in other countries may be different from the ones in Switzerland.

And even when focusing only on Swiss requirements, the answer is not univocal.

That’s because whether or not you need to be immunised to enter Switzerland depends on where you are coming from.

European Union / EFTA versus third countries

Prior to February 17th, everyone coming into Switzerland, regardless of country of origin, had to have proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid.

After that date, however, Covid certificate and the obligation to get tested was scrapped for Swiss nationals and permanent residents returning from abroad, as well as for citizens of EU and EFTA nations.

But entry restrictions for third-country nationals remain in force unchanged, with the exception of people travelling from the UK, who have to nevertheless fill out a special form before coming to Switzerland.

Other than the UK exception, only fully vaccinated travellers or those who recovered from Covid within the last 270 days can come to Switzerland from outside Europe, and they must have a valid document to prove it.

The reason is because Switzerland doesn’t have its own entry rules but adheres to those in force in the Schengen area.

“As a Schengen-associated country, Switzerland therefore follows the recommendations of the EU and acts in association with the other Schengen states”, Anne Césard, a spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) told The Local last week.

You can check current travel regulations for your country here.

A group of people that is exempted from the vaccination requirement, regardless of their countries of origin, are children up to 18 years of age.

Other exemptions

If you are a refugee, as is currently the case with Ukrainians fleeing their country, you can enter Switzerland without a vaccination certificate or any other pandemic-related measures.

According to recent media reports, Ukrainian refugees are less covered against Covid, as well as some other infectious diseases like measles and tuberculosis, than residents of Western European nations.

However, as the special refugee status S granted to Ukrainians by the Swiss government provides them with basic healthcare, they will be able to get immunised free of charge in Switzerland.

