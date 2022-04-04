For members
Reader question: Do I still need to be vaccinated to visit Switzerland?
With the ever-changing rules, it is sometimes not easy to know what’s in and what’s out in regards to Covid restrictions. Here’s an overview of the situation in Switzerland right now.
Published: 4 April 2022 15:01 CEST
A Swiss airlines flight lands in Zurich. Photo by Pascal Meier on Unsplash
Easter holidays: What to expect if you’re coming to Switzerland
For the first time in over two years, Easter will be celebrated as it had been before Covid struck — with no masks or other restrictions. This is what you should expect if you are visiting Switzerland from Friday onward.
Published: 31 March 2022 15:07 CEST
Updated: 2 April 2022 09:20 CEST
