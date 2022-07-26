Read news from:
TEST: Is your German good enough for Swiss citizenship?

If you are planning on becoming a Swiss citizen, you are going to need to be able to prove basic competency in German. Do your language skills cut it?

Published: 26 July 2022 12:08 CEST
How good is your German and will you pass thee Swiss citizenship test? Photo by Patrick Hodskins on Unsplash
How good is your German and will you pass thee Swiss citizenship test? Photo by Patrick Hodskins on Unsplash

In Switzerland, gaining citizenship or permanent residency require you to reach certain formal qualifications for speaking a Swiss language, so we’ve put together some sample questions to give you an idea of the level required. 

Being successfully integrated means that they “should participate in the economic, social and cultural life of society”, according to the State Secretariat for Migration, which includes speaking at least one of Switzerland’s languages. 

Importantly, not only must you demonstrate a certain level of linguistic proficiency in a Swiss language, but it must be in the Swiss language spoken in your part of Switzerland.

If you are an American living in the German-speaking canton of Schwyz who speaks French perfectly, you will still need to demonstrate you can speak German in order to satisfy the residency and citizenship requirements. More information about that is available here

However if you do speak French and live in a French-speaking part of Switzerland, we’ve gone into the necessary requirements below. 

This article relates solely to your language ability – applying for citizenship has several other requirements, including having to demonstrate knowledge of Swiss culture and history via the citizenship test.

What level of German do I need for Swiss citizenship and residency?

The level of language proficiency differs depending on the type of residency permission you want: residency permit, permanent residency or Swiss citizenship. 

Fortunately for new arrivals, you do not need to show Swiss language proficiency to get a standard residency permit. 

Generally speaking, those on short-term residency permits – such as B Permits and L Permits – are not required to show proficiency in a national language. 

There are some exceptions – for instance people on family reunification permits – however by and large people who have just arrived in Switzerland for work do not need to demonstrate language proficiency. 

Permanent residents however will need to demonstrate language proficiency. 

For ordinary permanent residency – which is granted after an uninterrupted stay of five years or ten years in total – you need to demonstrate A2 level of a spoken Swiss language and A1 written. 

Citizens of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Liechtenstein, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain are exempt from these language requirements. 

For fast-tracked permanent residency, the language level is a little higher. You must demonstrate A1 written but B1 spoken. 

Demonstrating language proficiency must be done through an accredited test centre. The accreditation process is handled at a cantonal level. More information is available here

For citizenship, the level is slightly higher again. Candidates must demonstrate A2 level writing ability and B1 spoken skills. 

More information about language requirements – including what you need for Swiss citizenship – is available at the following link. 

What are the levels in question?

The current citizenship rules in place require German at levels laid out on the six-level scale of competence laid down in the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

From beginner to advanced, CEFR describes foreign language proficiency at six levels: A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2. 

Keep in mind that despite these standards being adopted across much of Switzerland, they are imposed at a cantonal level. 

Cantons are free to set a higher bar if they wish, as Thurgau has done by requiring citizenship candidates to have B1-level written German and B2 (upper intermediate) spoken German. The rules are also stricter in St Gallen and Schwyz. 

The following however are generally in place across Switzerland. 

So what does A1 mean?

According to CEFR, someone with A1 capacity is a ‘basic user’ who “can use familiar everyday expressions and very basic phrases aimed at the satisfaction of needs of a concrete type”.

A person at A1 level “can interact in a simple way provided the other person talks slowly and clearly and is prepared to help.”

So what does A2 mean?

According to CEFR, A2 refers to basic users with an improved level of comprehension. Those in the A2 class “can understand sentences and frequently used expressions related to areas of most immediate relevance (e.g. very basic personal and family information, shopping, local geography, employment)”. 

They “can communicate in simple and routine tasks requiring a simple and direct exchange of information on familiar and routine matters.”

So what does B1 mean?

B1 on the CEFR scale is defined as being able to “understand the main points of clear standard input on familiar matters regularly encountered in work, school, leisure, etc.”

A B1 candidate “can deal with most situations likely to arise whilst travelling in an area where the language is spoken” and can also “produce simple connected text on topics which are familiar or of personal interest.”

In other words, you are not required to be able to speak perfect, error-free German, only to be able to make yourself understood and understand any replies you are given. 

Spoken B1 German is the standard required both for citizenship and for permanent residency. 

The following speaking, listening, reading and writing tests, as laid out by Germany’s Goethe Institute, relate to B1 competency. 

The nitty gritty

A full B1 test written by the Goethe Institute involves testing on four components: reading, listening, writing and speaking. You are not allowed to use a dictionary at any time during the test.

Keep in mind that the exact specifications of the test you take in Switzerland may not directly correspond to the following, however the questions themselves are a guide of the level required. 

The reading component takes 65 minutes and involves having to comprehend several texts and answer questions about them.

The listening component requires you to listen to several pieces of audio and state whether statements about them are true or false.

The written component takes an hour and requires you to write a letter as well as express your opinion on a topic.

The spoken component takes 15 minutes and is done in discussion with a partner who is also taking the exam.

Reading

The following questions come from a section of a sample test by the Goethe Institute. The text, which you can find here, talks about a project to create electricity in a village by using biogas. You need to decide which of the following options makes the statement true.

In diesem Text geht es um… 

  1. die neue Technologie von Eckhard Meier?
  2. die umweltfreundliche Stromproduktion in Feldheim? 
  3. einen Studiengang an der Universität Göttingen?

Die Wissenschaftler wollten zeigen, dass… 

  1. ein ganzes Dorf von modernen Energien leben kann? 
  2. eine Bio-Gasanlage mehr Strom produziert, als ein Dorf braucht? 
  3. man größere Mengen Strom sparen kann?

Damit die Idee auch in anderen Dörfern funktioniert… 

  1. benötigt man viel Geld. 
  2. braucht man genug Platz für die Technik. 
  3. muss die Bevölkerung dafür sein

Listening

For this section you will have to listen to audio of German people talking. The format of this section varies: for example, it could be a news report, an interview or a recorded discussion.

Here are some sample questions from a past B1 paper, in which you hear five short texts at the start of the audio (listen here). You have to decide which of the following statements about the texts are true.

Text 1 

Frau Stein soll… 

  1. die Chipkarte mitbringen?
  2. zehn Euro bezahlen?
  3. Zurückrufen?

Text 2

Herr Thomas… 

  1. möchte, dass Frau Brahms einen neuen Vertrag abschließt?
  2. braucht Zeugnisse von Frau Brahms?
  3. ruft später noch einmal an?

Text 3 

Auf der Autobahn gibt es Stau wegen… 

  1. einer Baustelle? 
  2. des Berufsverkehrs? 
  3. eines Unfalls?

Text 4 

Welcher Zug fällt aus? Der Zug nach … 

  1. Bern?
  2. Genf?
  3. Lausanne?

Text 5 

Vorausgesagt werden… 

  1. Gewitter an der Elbe?
  2. Temperaturen unter 10 Grad?
  3. Starke Regenfälle im Westen?

Writing

In the written section of the exam you are required to compose three texts. You are given them all at the same time and so you can chose which one you begin with but you will have to complete all of them in the 60 minute time frame. 

The first task requires you to write an email to a friend addressing the following issue:

Sie haben vor einer Woche Ihren Geburtstag gefeiert. Ein Freund/Eine Freundin von Ihnen konnte nicht zu Ihrer Feier kommen, weil er/sie krank war

The email should be around 80 words in length and address the following three points:

– Describe the celebration.

– Which gift do you find especially great and why?

– Suggest a time for a meeting.

Spoken

In the spoken component of the text you must present a short speech on a topic as well as discussing a scenario with your discussion partner.

In the following situation you need to discuss what to do with your partner. 

Ein Teilnehmer aus dem Deutschkurs hatte einen Unfall und liegt im Krankenhaus. Diese Woche möchten Sie ihn besuchen und ein Geschenk von der ganzen Gruppe mitbringen. Nächste Woche kann er das Krankenhaus verlassen. Da er allein lebt, wird er Hilfe brauchen. Überlegen Sie, wie Sie ihn unterstützen können.

The discussion should last for three minutes.

You can find the full exam paper with the correct answers (at the bottom) HERE.

For members

LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

14 mistakes foreigners make on moving to Switzerland

With 25 percent of the population foreign, Switzerland is clearly a major target destination for people from abroad. That said, there are some common errors and challenges to be aware of. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 25 July 2022 09:16 CEST
14 mistakes foreigners make on moving to Switzerland

1. Sunday, bloody Sunday

Swiss cities can be like ghost towns on Sundays. While in other countries Sunday might be the perfect day to get your groceries, run some errands or engage in some retail therapy, there’s very little of that at all available to you on Sunday in Switzerland. 

That said, there is still plenty to do on a lazy Swiss Sunday – just do what the locals do. 

Escape to the mountains and lakes to hike (which is the Swiss national sport), swim and soak up the glorious scenery. Those who don’t tend to moan that Switzerland is boring. It isn’t – you just have to know where to go and what to do.

2. Leave things late

New arrivals to Switzerland might be tempted to pop into the shops on the way home from work – only to find that the shops are already closed. 

Supermarkets close across much of Switzerland at 6:30pm, which makes shopping difficult – particularly for full-time workers. 

The same goes for Sunday, with all but the smallest convenience stores closed from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning. 

If you do find yourself short on food on a Sunday, or late or night, you can pick up basic supplies at some petrol stations, while shops at train stations and airports have extended opening hours.

3. Eating lunch at a time other than lunchtime

While this could be filed under point two above, the Swiss especially like routine and don’t like surprises. 

Don’t expect to easily find a restaurant that will serve you after 2pm, particularly in smaller cities and rural areas. You’ll just have to grab a sandwich (with the obligatory gherkin) from a supermarket instead.

Also – and this applies particularly to Americans and Australians – lunch is an important cultural event to the Swiss, even in the workplace.

While in other countries working through lunch or eating lunch at your desk may be an example of hard work and dedication, in Switzerland it may come off as rude. If you’re invited to have lunch with a colleague, take them up on the invitation. 

4. Get surprised at lunchtime drinking

OK, so we’re talking about lunch again, but one of the most surprising things about Swiss work culture is that the lunch break beer or wine is still a thing – particularly in Romandie. 

Work lunches will often include a small beer or wine, particularly on a Friday. 

While it may seem irresponsible or even dangerous, keep in mind that the Swiss do almost everything in moderation – particularly drinking, so while one beer will go down well among your workmates, a double vodka coke will send the wrong message. 

5. Thinking the Swiss speak all of Switzerland’s languages

Officially, French, German, Italian and Romansh are Switzerland’s languages – but that doesn’t mean a Swiss person will be able to speak all of these. We’ll let them off the hook for not being able to do small talk in Romansh.

While many Swiss people are multilingual, don’t expect to be universally understood if you speak French in the German part or German in the French part.

As political tussles about school language learning have shown, many people across Switzerland feel English is a more useful ‘second’ language than learning another Swiss national language instead. 

Younger people are particularly likely to speak English rather than another Swiss language as their second language – and Swiss from different linguistic regions are likely to talk to each other in English. 

6. Pay full price on the train

Swiss trains are expensive, but you don’t need to pay full fares. Get yourself a demi-tarif/halbtax card, and get half-price fares for a year (for a one-off fee, of course – but it’s well worth it).

There are a range of discounts available. Swiss residents only rarely pay full price. 

Check out the following article for more. 

There are several ways to save money on Swiss trains. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

7. Only making ‘expat’ friends

Making friends after moving to a new country can be difficult – and according to our readers, the situation in Switzerland is particularly tough.

As a result, many foreigners fall into the trap of only making foreign friends. While this is understandable, it hampers your ability to truly immerse yourself in and experience Swiss culture. 

Although the Swiss aren’t the most outgoing bunch, when you make a Swiss friend you’ll have them for life – and you’ll be able to see a whole different side to the country. 

Here are some more ideas on how to make friends in Switzerland, as recommended by our readers.

8. Failing to learn the laundry laws

Many Swiss apartments don’t have washing machines. Instead, tenants share a communal one in the basement, and rules on when to use it can be very strict.

Don’t ever make the error of rocking up to use it on someone else’s ‘day’. Warning notes, verbal reprimands and even – in one case – physical violence could ensue.

9. Jaywalking

In many parts of the world, the ‘red man’ – i.e. the ‘do not walk’ sign – is a suggestion rather than a commandment.

In much of Switzerland, this is not the case. It often bemuses expats is seeing the rule-abiding Swiss waiting obediently for the green man rather than crossing a road without ‘permission’, even if there’s no traffic coming.  

Deciding to do so – even if there’s really no traffic and no risk – will not only see you risk being shunned by your fellow pedestrians, but there’s also a good chance you’ll receive a fine. 

10. Not carrying cash

Switzerland is a world leader in innovation and technology, having established themselves as international role models for everything from luxury watchmaking to recycling. 

Switzerland also reluctantly clings to cash payments like few other wealthy nations. 

While the Covid pandemic has begun to change things – card payments overtook cash payments in 2021 for the first time ever – there are still a number of locations and venues where paying with card is difficult or impossible. 

READ MORE: Could Covid end the Swiss love affair with cash?

Just to be safe, be sure to withdraw some of Switzerland’s spectacular colourful cash and carry it around with you for emergency use. 

11. Queueing (lining up)

It is downright mysterious that – in a country as ordered as Switzerland – queueing (or ‘lining up’ for those Americans among us) isn’t really a thing. 

While arrivals from the English-speaking world are likely to queue for everything from public transport to takeaway coffees automatically, this is a language which many Swiss simply don’t speak. 

Long-time Swiss residents will have lost count of the amount of times they’ve been standing at the front of what they think is a queue, only to be overtaken by one or more Swiss when the door opens. 

Just keep your wits about you and make sure you remind the person that you were there first. 

12. Tipping

Tipping is not expected in Switzerland, and while it is increasing in prevalence, it is largely not expected of you. 

A firmly entrenched custom in many countries, tipping is not, however, necessary in Switzerland.

Staff salaries are good, compared with other countries, and tips are included in the price of your meal. You can certainly leave something if you want, but don’t feel obliged. Restaurant prices are high enough, after all. 

If you do want to leave a little extra, rounding up to the nearest franc (or nearest five or ten francs on bigger bills) is relatively common, and a good rule of thumb. 

13. Not greeting people personally

Don’t think you can just say a general ‘salut/gruezi‘ to the room when arriving at a Swiss social occasion. No, you must greet everyone individually.
 
Otherwise you’ll be thought rude. And don’t be surprised if even very young children come up and shake your hand and introduce themselves or say hello!
 

14. Heading to your favourite cafe, bar or restaurant in August

Newcomers to the country might not realise that many restaurants and small shops close for (at least) a two-week holiday in the summer, a sensible move seeing as everyone else seems to be on holiday too.

You may as well down tools and join them.

A version of this article first appeared on The Local Switzerland in August 2016

