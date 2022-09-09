For members
What are Switzerland’s four main challenges right now?
While not so long ago Covid-19 and its repercussions on the economy were primary concerns for the Swiss government and public, these challenges have now shifted to other, more current issues.
Published: 9 September 2022 12:28 CEST
Most of Switzerland's concerns right now involve higher costs. Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash
Swiss government confirms ‘sharp increase’ in electricity prices
While the increase in energy costs in 2023 is not exactly a surprise for most people in Switzerland, now the Federal Council has also confirmed this information.
Published: 7 September 2022 10:53 CEST
